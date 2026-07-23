IPU Quota NEET Cutoff 2026: Check State Domicile Closing Ranks for Dr. RML & VMMC

As per IPU quota, medical aspirants can check for admission options at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College. The admission will be based on the NEET UG 2026 scores for the MBBS degree. The quota offers 85% of seats in government medical colleges across the state for local students. For the remaining 15% of seats under All India Quota (AIQ).

Students can check State Domicile Closing Ranks for Dr. RML & VMMC under the IPU quota. Check a category-wise comparison between the two colleges shared below.

What is IPU Quota in NEET 2026?

The IPU Delhi Quota is known as the last rank at which the local candidates can get admission to medical colleges. Based on the NEET UG exam, under IPU quota, students can get 85% seat reservation in government and private medical colleges across the Delhi region. It can be accessed online after the end of each NEET counseling round.