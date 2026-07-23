IPU Quota NEET Cutoff 2026: Check State Domicile Closing Ranks for Dr. RML & VMMC
Admission to Dr. RML and VMMC based on IPU (Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University) quota will be based on NEET UG 2026 scores. After the release of NEET UG results on July 16, 2026, students can check for previous-year trends to estimate opening and closing ranks for Round 1 seat allocation. Check the comparative table for state domicile closing ranks for Dr. RML & VMMC medical colleges.
As per IPU quota, medical aspirants can check for admission options at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College. The admission will be based on the NEET UG 2026 scores for the MBBS degree. The quota offers 85% of seats in government medical colleges across the state for local students. For the remaining 15% of seats under All India Quota (AIQ).
Students can check State Domicile Closing Ranks for Dr. RML & VMMC under the IPU quota. Check a category-wise comparison between the two colleges shared below.
What is IPU Quota in NEET 2026?
The IPU Delhi Quota is known as the last rank at which the local candidates can get admission to medical colleges. Based on the NEET UG exam, under IPU quota, students can get 85% seat reservation in government and private medical colleges across the Delhi region. It can be accessed online after the end of each NEET counseling round.
IPU Quota NEET Cutoff 2026: State Domicile Closing Ranks for VMMC
Check out category-wise opening and closing ranks under IPU quota for General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST and other reserved categories. The category-wise OR and CR ranks shared below is based on previous year trends. Students can analyze the expected closing ranks as per last year’s closing rank.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
IP University Quota
|
General
|
137
|
1200
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
IP University Quota
|
EWS
|
878
|
3776
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
IP University Quota
|
OBC
|
324
|
3946
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
IP University Quota
|
SC
|
4176
|
33781
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
IP University Quota
|
ST
|
6511
|
112251
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
IP University Quota
|
General PwD
|
78677
|
170086
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
IP University Quota
|
OBC PwD
|
457416
|
756706
IPU Quota NEET Cutoff 2026: State Domicile Closing Ranks for Dr. RML
As per the previous year data, admission to Dr. RML and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences ranges from 1627 to 2502 ranks under general category. Check opening and closing ranks under IPU quota to estimate the expected range.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi
|
IP University Quota
|
General
|
1627
|
2502
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi
|
IP University Quota
|
EWS
|
3853
|
5269
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi
|
IP University Quota
|
OBC
|
4058
|
6763
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi
|
IP University Quota
|
SC
|
14592
|
58225
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi
|
IP University Quota
|
ST
|
116381
|
135205
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi
|
IP University Quota
|
General PwD
|
165585
|
340133
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi
|
IP University Quota
|
OBC PwD
|
1034973
|
1034973
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.