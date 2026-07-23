CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

IPU Quota NEET Cutoff 2026: Check State Domicile Closing Ranks for Dr. RML & VMMC

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 23:52 IST

Admission to Dr. RML and VMMC based on IPU (Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University) quota will be based on NEET UG 2026 scores. After the release of NEET UG results on July 16, 2026, students can check for previous-year trends to estimate opening and closing ranks for Round 1 seat allocation. Check the comparative table for state domicile closing ranks for Dr. RML & VMMC medical colleges.

IPU Quota NEET Cutoff 2026: Check State Domicile Closing Ranks for Dr. RML & VMMC
IPU Quota NEET Cutoff 2026: Check State Domicile Closing Ranks for Dr. RML & VMMC

As per IPU quota, medical aspirants can check for admission options at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College. The admission will be based on the NEET UG 2026 scores for the MBBS degree. The quota offers 85% of seats in government medical colleges across the state for local students. For the remaining 15% of seats under All India Quota (AIQ). 

Students can check State Domicile Closing Ranks for Dr. RML & VMMC under the IPU quota. Check a category-wise comparison between the two colleges shared below. 

What is IPU Quota in NEET 2026? 

The IPU Delhi Quota is known as the last rank at which the local candidates can get admission to medical colleges. Based on the NEET UG exam, under IPU quota, students can get 85% seat reservation in government and private medical colleges across the Delhi region. It can be accessed online after the end of each NEET counseling round. 

IPU Quota NEET Cutoff 2026: State Domicile Closing Ranks for VMMC

Check out category-wise opening and closing ranks under IPU quota for General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST and other reserved categories. The category-wise OR and CR ranks shared below is based on previous year trends. Students can analyze the expected closing ranks as per last year’s closing rank. 

College Name

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

IP University Quota

General

137

1200

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

IP University Quota

EWS

878

3776

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

IP University Quota

OBC

324

3946

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

IP University Quota

SC

4176

33781

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

IP University Quota

ST

6511

112251

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

IP University Quota

General PwD

78677

170086

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

IP University Quota

OBC PwD

457416

756706

IPU Quota NEET Cutoff 2026: State Domicile Closing Ranks for Dr. RML

As per the previous year data, admission to Dr. RML and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences ranges from 1627 to 2502 ranks under general category. Check opening and closing ranks under IPU quota to estimate the expected range. 

College Name

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi

IP University Quota

General

1627

2502

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi

IP University Quota

EWS

3853

5269

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi

IP University Quota

OBC

4058

6763

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi

IP University Quota

SC

14592

58225

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi

IP University Quota

ST

116381

135205

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi

IP University Quota

General PwD

165585

340133

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi

IP University Quota

OBC PwD

1034973

1034973

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 23:52 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News