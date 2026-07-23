ISRO Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 242 Assistant Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
ISRO Recruitment 2026 notification out for a total of 242 Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Junior Personal Assistant (JPA), and Stenographer posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of ISRO. The application form starts from 27 July 2026. Check this article for complete details about eligibility and other details.
Key Points
- ISRO has released a recruitment notification for 242 vacancies across various posts.
- The online application process for these positions will commence on 27 July 2026.
- Interested candidates must submit their applications by the deadline of 16 August 2026.
ISRO Recruitment 2026: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a recruitment notification for a total of 242 vacancies, including Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Junior Personal Assistant (JPA), and Stenographer. The online application process will start on 27 July 2026 and continue till 16 August 2026. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ISRO, isro.gov.in. The Selection process includes a written exam and a skill test. In this article, candidates can get complete details about its eligibility criteria, selection process, and steps to apply.
ISRO Recruitment 2026 Notice
The ISRO will start the online registration process for a total of 242 vacancies from 27 July 2026. Interested Candidates are advised to check the ISRO Recruitment 2026 Short Notice before the detailed notification is published. This notification will provide basic information about vacancies and the recruitment agency. Candidates can check it below:
ISRO Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information related to ISRO Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
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Posts
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Assistant, UDC, JPA, Stenographer
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Total Vacancies
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242
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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27 July 2026
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Application Last Date
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16 August 2026
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Pay Scale
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Level 4 (Rs 25,500 approx)
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Official website
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irso.gov.in
ISRO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, Interested candidates are advised to carefully check the post-wise eligibility criteria for ISRO Recruitment from the list given below. It includes educational qualification, nationality, and age limit.
Educational Qualification
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Assistant / UDC: Graduation from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks, or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-point scale
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Graduation must be completed within the minimum stipulated course duration
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Computer proficiency required
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Junior Personal Assistant (JPA): Graduation from a recognised university
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English Stenography speed of 60 words per minute
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Typing and computer proficiency required
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Stenographer: Graduation or Diploma in Commercial/Secretarial Practice with 60% marks
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1 year of experience as Steno-Typist/Stenographer
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English Stenography speed of 60 words per minute
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Computer proficiency required
Age Limit
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The Minimum age is 18 years
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The Maximum age is 28 years
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Age relaxation is also given for up to 31 years for OBC candidates, up to 33 years for SC/ST candidates
ISRO Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
IRSO has announced a total of 242 vacancies for the posts of Assistant, UDC, JPA, and Stenographer. Interested candidates can check the complete post-wise vacancy details in the table given below:
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Posts Name
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No. of Vacancies
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Assistant
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111
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Junior Personal Assistant (JPA)
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81
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Assistant (Post. 3)
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22
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Assistant (Post. 4)
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10
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Stenographer
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17
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Stenographer (Post. 6)
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1
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Tottal
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242
ISRO Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
The ISRO Recruitment 2026 selection process included various steps, interested candidates can check the selection process below:
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Written Test will be conducted for all posts
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Candidates who qualify the Written Test move to the next stage
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For Stenographer and JPA posts: Skill Test/Stenography Test after the Written Test
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Document Verification for all shortlisted candidates
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Final selection is based on overall performance in these stages
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Candidates cannot choose their preferred posting centre, as it is based on merit list and vacancy availability
Steps to Apply for ISRO Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online for ISRO Recruitment 2026:
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Visit the official ISRO website, isro.gov.in
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Go to the 'Careers' section on the homepage
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Click on the recruitment link for Assistant/JPA/UDC/Stenographer, Advt No. ISRO:ICRB:01(A-JPA):2026
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Register using your email ID and mobile number
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Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and category details
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Upload required documents, photograph, and signature
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Pay the application fee online
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Review all details carefully
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Submit the form and download it
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com