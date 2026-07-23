ISRO Recruitment 2026: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a recruitment notification for a total of 242 vacancies, including Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Junior Personal Assistant (JPA), and Stenographer. The online application process will start on 27 July 2026 and continue till 16 August 2026. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ISRO, isro.gov.in. The Selection process includes a written exam and a skill test. In this article, candidates can get complete details about its eligibility criteria, selection process, and steps to apply.

ISRO Recruitment 2026 Notice

The ISRO will start the online registration process for a total of 242 vacancies from 27 July 2026. Interested Candidates are advised to check the ISRO Recruitment 2026 Short Notice before the detailed notification is published. This notification will provide basic information about vacancies and the recruitment agency. Candidates can check it below: