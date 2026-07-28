ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2026: Apply Online begins at isro.gov.in; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2026 has started the application process for various Scientist and Engineer posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of ISRO. The application form starts today, 28 July 2026. Check this article for complete details about eligibility and other details
Key Points
- ISRO released notification for 92 Scientist/Engineer 'SC' vacancies for 2026.
- Apply online for ISRO Scientist/Engineer posts from July 28 to August 17, 2026.
- Candidates need BE/B.Tech with 65% marks & valid GATE score for selection.
ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2026: ISRO has released the Scientist/Engineer 'SC' Recruitment 2026 notification through the ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB). A total of 92 vacancies are in disciplines like Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Civil, Electrical, Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning, and Architecture. Candidates need a BE/B. Tech degree (or B.Arch for the Architecture post) with at least 65% marks or 6.84 CGPA, along with a valid GATE score in the matching discipline. The online application process started on 28 July 2026 to 17 August 2026 on the official ISRO website, isro.gov.in. Check this article for eligibility, age limit, selection process, salary, and how to apply.
Also Check: ISRO Recruitment 2026
ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The Indian Space Research Organisation has started the online application process for Scientists and Engineers Recruitment 2026 on 28 July 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 92 posts. They can check the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, August 17, 2026. Also check the official notification below:
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ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2026
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ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2026 Notification
ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information related to ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
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Posts
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Scientist & Engineer posts
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Total Vacancies
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92
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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28 July 2026
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Application Last Date
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17 August 2026
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Official website
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irso.gov.in
ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must check the complete eligibility criteria for ISRO Scientist/Engineer 2026 before applying.
Educational Qualification
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Must have completed BE/B. Tech or equivalent degree in the relevant discipline (Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Civil, Electrical, RAC)
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Must have a Bachelor's Degree in Architecture (B.Arch) for the Architecture post
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Must have a minimum of 65% marks or CGPA of 6.84 on a 10-point scale
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The degree must be completed within the standard duration prescribed by the university
GATE Score
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Candidates must hold a valid GATE score in the discipline matching the post applied for
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Selection is based on the GATE score; there is no separate written exam
Age Limit
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The minimum age is 18 years
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The maximum age is 28 years
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Age relaxation applicable for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-servicemen as per Government of India rules
ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
Interested candidates should know the complete selection process for ISRO Scientist/Engineer posts.
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Selection for ISRO Scientist/Engineer 'SC' 2026 is based on the candidate's valid GATE score in the relevant discipline
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There is no separate written examination conducted by ISRO
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Shortlisted candidates, based on GATE score, will be called for a personal interview
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Final selection will depend on performance in the interview, along with the GATE score
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Candidates must clear all stages to be recommended for appointment
How to Apply for ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2026
Candidates must follow these steps to apply online for ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2026 through the official website of ISRO.
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Visit the official ISRO website, isro.gov.in
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Go to the "Careers" section and select the ISRO Scientist/Engineer 'SC' Recruitment 2026 notification
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Click on the online application link
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Register using a valid email ID and mobile number
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Fill in personal, educational, and GATE score details
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Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature, and required documents
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Pay the application fee
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Submit the form
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Download and take a printout for future reference
ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2026 Salary
ISRO Scientist/Engineer 'SC' will get their salary under Pay Level 10 of the 7th CPC. The Pay scale ranges from ₹56,100 to ₹1,77,500 per month. Along with basic pay, selected candidates get Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance, and other benefits as per Government of India norms. ISRO also offers perks like medical facilities, leave travel concession, and retirement benefits for their employees.
Executive - Editorial
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