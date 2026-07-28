



ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2026: ISRO has released the Scientist/Engineer 'SC' Recruitment 2026 notification through the ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB). A total of 92 vacancies are in disciplines like Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Civil, Electrical, Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning, and Architecture. Candidates need a BE/B. Tech degree (or B.Arch for the Architecture post) with at least 65% marks or 6.84 CGPA, along with a valid GATE score in the matching discipline. The online application process started on 28 July 2026 to 17 August 2026 on the official ISRO website, isro.gov.in. Check this article for eligibility, age limit, selection process, salary, and how to apply.

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ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The Indian Space Research Organisation has started the online application process for Scientists and Engineers Recruitment 2026 on 28 July 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 92 posts. They can check the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, August 17, 2026. Also check the official notification below: