ITBP Constable Driver Answer Key 2020 Released @itbpolice.nic.in, Download Here

ITBP Constable Driver Answer Key 2020: Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has uploaded the answer key of the written test for the post of Constable (Driver). All candidates who have appeared in ITBP Constable Exam 2017-18 can download the answer on ITBP official website www.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Constable Driver Answer Key PDF Link is also given below. Candidates can check of Series - A Series - B Series - C Series – D for all subjects through the prescribed link.

ITBP Constable Driver Answer Key Download PDF

Candidates may mail their doubts related to the ITBP Constable answer key through mail to comdtrect@itbp.gov.in on or before 22 January 2020 (Wednesday) upto 3 PM. Thereafter, no representation/correspondence will be entertained.

ITBP Constable Driver Exam was held on 19 January 2020. There were questions on General Knowledge, Mathematics, Hindi, English and on Trade Related Knowledge.

How to Download ITBP Constable Driver Answer Key 2020 ?

Go to ITBP official website of ITBP https://www.itbpolice.nic.in Click on ‘Recruitment Section’ given under ‘Branches Tab’ Click on ‘ANSWER KEY OF WRITTEN TEST HELD ON 19/01/2020 TO THE POST OF CONSTABLE (DRIVER) 2017-18 RECRUITMENT IN ITBP’ A PDF file open where you can check ITBP Constable Driver Exam Answers

Candidates who will qualify in the written test will be put through a Practical (Skill) Test.

ITBP had announced 134 vacancies for vacancies of Constable Driver in Group ‘C’ (non-Gazetted & non Ministerial), on temporary basis likely to be permanent.