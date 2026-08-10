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ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 282 Posts, Check Eligibility And More Details Here

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 11:35 IST

ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 has been released by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) for the recruitment of Medical Officer, Super Specialist Medical Officers and Super Specialist Medical Officers posts in the Employment News August (08-14) 2026. Check notification download link, eligibility, selection process and more.  

ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 282 Posts, Check Eligibility And More Details Here
ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 282 Posts, Check Eligibility And More Details Here

ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has commenced the online application process for the Medical Officer Posts on its official website. The ITBP has released detailed notification for the recruitment of Medical Officer, Super Specialist Medical Officers and Super Specialist Medical Officers posts on its official website. A total of 182 posts are to be filled through the Central Armed Police Forces Medical Officer Selection Board recruitment drive. Out of 282 vacancies, 162 for Specialist Medical Officers, 115 for Medical Officers and 5 are for Super Specialist Medical Officers posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 8, 2026.

ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 PDF Download Link

The detailed notification pdf containing all the crucial details regarding the 282 Medical Officer vacancies under the Ministry of Home Affairs is available on the official website-https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.  Candidates can download the detailed notification pdf directly through the link given below-

ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 Download Link 

ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: Highlights 

A total of 182 posts are to be filled through the Central Armed Police Forces Medical Officer Selection Board recruitment drive. Out of 282 vacancies, 162 for Specialist Medical Officers, 115 for Medical Officers and 5 are for Super Specialist Medical Officers posts. You can check below all deails of the recruitment drive-

Particulars Details
Organization Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP)
Ministry Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India
Recruitment ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026
Board Medical Officer Selection Board-2025
Post Category Group ‘A’
Total Vacancies 282
Posts Super Specialist Medical Officer, Specialist Medical Officer, Medical Officer
Application Mode Online
Online Application Starts 10 August 2026
Last Date to Apply 08 September 2026 (11:59 PM)
Official Website www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Medical Officer Vacancy 2026

A total of 282 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched under Central Armed Police Forces Medical Officer Selection Board recruitment drive. Check  details of the number of vacancies available given below-

Name of Post Vacancy 
Super Specialist Medical Officers  05
Specialist Medical Officers  162
 Medical Officers  115


 



Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Aug 10, 2026, 11:35 IST

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