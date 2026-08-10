ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 282 Posts, Check Eligibility And More Details Here

ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has commenced the online application process for the Medical Officer Posts on its official website. The ITBP has released detailed notification for the recruitment of Medical Officer, Super Specialist Medical Officers and Super Specialist Medical Officers posts on its official website. A total of 182 posts are to be filled through the Central Armed Police Forces Medical Officer Selection Board recruitment drive. Out of 282 vacancies, 162 for Specialist Medical Officers, 115 for Medical Officers and 5 are for Super Specialist Medical Officers posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 8, 2026.

ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 PDF Download Link

The detailed notification pdf containing all the crucial details regarding the 282 Medical Officer vacancies under the Ministry of Home Affairs is available on the official website-https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Candidates can download the detailed notification pdf directly through the link given below-