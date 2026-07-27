JKSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 288 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

JKSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2026: The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a recruitment notification for a total of 288 Warder posts in the J&K Prisons, under the Home Department. This recruitment falls under Advertisement Notification No. 05 of 2026. These posts are only for candidates who are from Jammu & Kashmir and must have completed their Matriculation (10th) & 10+2 from a recognised university. The online application process starts today, 27 July 2026, and closes on 25 August 2026. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of JKSSB, jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about JKSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2026 in the table below: