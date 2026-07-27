JKSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 288 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details
JKSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2026 started the application process today, 27 July 2026, for a total of 288 Jail Warder posts under the Home Department. Candidates must complete their application form online at jkssb.nic.in. Check complete details about eligibility, salary, and steps to apply in this article.
JKSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2026: The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a recruitment notification for a total of 288 Warder posts in the J&K Prisons, under the Home Department. This recruitment falls under Advertisement Notification No. 05 of 2026. These posts are only for candidates who are from Jammu & Kashmir and must have completed their Matriculation (10th) & 10+2 from a recognised university. The online application process starts today, 27 July 2026, and closes on 25 August 2026. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of JKSSB, jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about JKSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2026 in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
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Post Name
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Warder (UT Cadre)
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Department
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J&K Prisons Department, Home Department
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Advertisement No.
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05 of 2026
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Total Vacancies
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288 Posts
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Application Date
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27 July - 25 August, 2026
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Selection Process
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Written Test, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Endurance Test (PET), Document Verification, Medical Examination
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Salary
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Pay Level - 2 (Rs 19,900 - Rs 63,200)
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Official Website
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jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2026 Notification
Candidates are advised to check the official notification PDF in the table given below to know more about the eligibility criteria, vacancies breakdown, and steps to apply.
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JKSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2026 Official Notification
JKSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Interested candidates must check the detailed JKSSB Jail Warder recruitment 2026 eligibility criteria in the list given below:
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Nationality/Domicile: Candidates must be a domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
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Educational Qualification: Must have passed Matriculation (10th) and 10+2 (Higher Secondary) from a recognized Board.
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Age Limit: The minimum age is 18, and the maximum age is 40 years
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Age Relaxation: Applicable as per Jammu & Kashmir Government rules for reserved categories.
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Physical Standards: Candidates must fulfill all the required physical standards given for the Warder post.
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PwBD Candidates: Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are not eligible to apply, as these are physical/combat operational posts.
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Ex-Servicemen (ESM): Horizontal reservation benefits apply as per government parameters.
JKSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Breakdown
JKSSB has released a total of 288 Jail Warder posts under the UT Cadre, Home Department. (J&K Prisons Department). Interested candidates can check the detailed category-wise vacancy breakdown in the table below:
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Category
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No. of Vacancies
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OM (Open Merit)
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115
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SC
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23
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ST 1
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29
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ST 2
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29
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OBC
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24
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ACL/IB
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18
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RBA
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29
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EWS
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28
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Total
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288
JKSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has started the online application process for Jail Warder Recruitment 2026 on 27 July 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 288 posts. Below, we have provided the direct application link.
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JKSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for JKSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to submit their application form:
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Visit the official JKSSB website, jkssb.nic.in.
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Click on the JKSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2026 notification link.
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Register yourself using a valid email ID and mobile number to get your One-Time Registration (OTR)
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Log in using your registered credentials.
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Fill in the online application form with personal, educational, and category details.
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Upload the required documents, passport-size photograph, and signature.
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Pay the application fee online
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Review all entered details carefully before final submission.
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Submit the application form.
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Download it for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com