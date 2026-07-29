JSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 Released at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF - Direct Link Here
JSSC Excise Constable Result 2026: The JSSC has released the Excise Constable result 2026 on its website jssc.jharkhand.gov.in on 28 July 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the merit list pdf from the direct link provided in this article.
Key Points
- JSSC Excise Constable Result released on 28 July 2026 for the written exam.
- A total of 34,347 candidates have qualified for the Document Verification.
- Document Verification for shortlisted candidates is scheduled for 03-04 August 2026.
JSSC Excise Constable Result 2026: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the JSSC Excise Constable result for the written examination conducted on 12 April 2026 on its official website. The candidates who have participated in the examination can download the result pdf and check whether their roll number appears in the merit list or not. The shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear for the Document Verification. A total of 34,347 candidates have qualified for the JECCE 2023. The Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination (JECCE) 2023 was held for the recruitment of 583 Excise Constable posts under Advertisement No.06/2023.
JSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 Highlights
The JSSC is the conducting body of the JECCE 2023. The exam was conducted 12 April 2026 for the Advertisement No.06/2023. Check the highlights in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination (JECCE) 2023
|
Post Name
|
Excise Constable
|
Advertisement No.
|
06/2023
|
No. of Vacancies
|
583
|
Exam Date
|
12 April 2026
|
Result Date
|
28 July 2026
|
Next Stage
|
DV
|
DV Dates
|
03-04 August 2026
|
Official Website
|
jssc.jharkhand.gov.in
JSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 Download Link
The candidates who have appeared for the JSSC Excise Constable Competitive Examination held on 12 April can download the result pdf from the direct link given below.
|
JSSC Excise Constable Result 2026
|
JSSC List of Disqualified Candidates
|Document Verification Notice
|Download Link
How to Download JSSC Excise Constable Result 2026
The candidates can download the JSSC Excise Constable result by following the steps given below:
-
Visit the official website of JSSC at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, go to the What’s New section.
-
Click on the “Combined Merit List of JECCE 2023” link.
-
The merit list pdf will open on your screen.
-
Press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number toi check whether you have qualified or not.
What Next After the Result?
The candidates who have been selected in the JECCE 2023 written test will be eligible to appear for the document verification process. The DV process is scheduled to be held on 03 & 04 August 2026. Candidates should be present for verification with the original copies of the certificates related to the entries made in the online application, one self-attested photocopy, and two recently taken passport-size color photographs.
Documents Required for the JSSC Excise Constable DV Process
Candidates must ensure to bring the original and self-attested photocopy of the desired certificates (according to the entry made in the online application) in the order given below for verification:
-
Admit card used in the examination
-
Certificate related to educational qualification: Matric (Marks and Original Certificate).
-
Certificate related to reservation and local residence (if applicable)
-
Caste/Income and Asset Certificate
-
Local Residence Certificate
-
Certificate related to Sports Quota reservation (if applicable)
-
Certificate related to being an Ex-Serviceman (if applicable)
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.