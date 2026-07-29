JSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 Released at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF - Direct Link Here

JSSC Excise Constable Result 2026: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the JSSC Excise Constable result for the written examination conducted on 12 April 2026 on its official website. The candidates who have participated in the examination can download the result pdf and check whether their roll number appears in the merit list or not. The shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear for the Document Verification. A total of 34,347 candidates have qualified for the JECCE 2023. The Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination (JECCE) 2023 was held for the recruitment of 583 Excise Constable posts under Advertisement No.06/2023.

JSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 Highlights

The JSSC is the conducting body of the JECCE 2023. The exam was conducted 12 April 2026 for the Advertisement No.06/2023. Check the highlights in the table below: