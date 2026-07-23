JSSC Para Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 7299 Vacancies- Apply Online Begins July 31
JSSC Para Teacher Vacancy 2026: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has released recruitment notification for the 7299 Trained Assistant Teacher (Para Teacher Category) posts through JSSC JTAACCE Para Teacher Recruitment 2026. The online application process will commence from July 31, 2026. Check notification pdf, application process and other details here.
JSSC Para Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has released recruitment notification for the Trained Assistant Teacher (Para Teacher Category) posts on its official website. A total of 7299 Trained Assistant Teacher (Para Teacher Category) posts are to be filled through JSSC JTAACCE Para Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification under Advertisement No. 04/2026. Trained Assistant Teacher (Para Teacher Category). The online application process will commence from July 31, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 30, 2026.
JSSC Para Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification
The detailed advertisement regarding the 7299 Trained Assistant Teacher (Para Teacher Category) posts under JSSC JTAACCE Para Teacher Recruitment 2026 is available on the official website of the JSSC. The detailed notification consists of all the crucial details including eligibility, selection process, how to apply and others. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.
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JSSC JTAACCE Para Teacher 2026 PDF (Regular)
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JSSC JTAACCE Para Teacher 2026 PDF (Backlog)
|Download PDF
jssc.jharkhand.gov.in JSSC Para Teacher Recruitment 2026 Overview
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has released recruitment notification for the 7299 Trained Assistant Teacher (Para Teacher Category) posts on its official website. Candidates can check below the overview of the recruitment drive-
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JSSC Assistant Teacher 2026- Highlights
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Organization
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Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission
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Exam Name
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Trained Assistant Teacher (Para Teacher Category)
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Post
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Trained Assistant Teacher (Para Teacher Category)
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Vacancy
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7299
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Job Location
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Jharkhand
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Official website
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https://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in/
JSSC Assistant Teacher 2026 Important Date
The online application process for Trained Assistant Teacher (Para Teacher Category) posts will commence from July 31, 2026 on the official website-https://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in. You can follow the schedule given below.
|Particulars
|Details
|Notification Release
|July 22,2026
|Online Application Start Date
|July 31, 2026
|Last Date to Apply Online
|August 30, 2026
JSSC Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
A total of 7299 Trained Assistant Teacher (Para Teacher Category) posts are to be filled through JSSC JTAACCE Para Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification drive. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts.
|Post Category
|Vacancies
|Regular Teaching Posts
|6,101
|Backlog Teaching Posts
|1,198
|Total
|7,299
How to Apply for JSSC JTAACCE Para Teacher Recruitment 2026
Candidates can complete the online application by following these steps:
- Visit the official JSSC website-https://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in/
- Click on Online Application for JTAACCE-2026 displaying on the home page.
- Provide your login credentials to the link and generate the Registration Number and Password.
- Now upload the required documents, photograph, and signature to the concerned link.
- Now pay the category wise application fee online.
- Verify all entered details carefully before submission of online application.
- Submit the application form.
- Download and print the final application form for future reference.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.