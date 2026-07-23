JSSC Para Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 7299 Vacancies- Apply Online Begins July 31

JSSC Para Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has released recruitment notification for the Trained Assistant Teacher (Para Teacher Category) posts on its official website. A total of 7299 Trained Assistant Teacher (Para Teacher Category) posts are to be filled through JSSC JTAACCE Para Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification under Advertisement No. 04/2026. Trained Assistant Teacher (Para Teacher Category). The online application process will commence from July 31, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 30, 2026.

JSSC Para Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification

The detailed advertisement regarding the 7299 Trained Assistant Teacher (Para Teacher Category) posts under JSSC JTAACCE Para Teacher Recruitment 2026 is available on the official website of the JSSC. The detailed notification consists of all the crucial details including eligibility, selection process, how to apply and others. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.