KSP Constable 2021 Exam Date OUT for 3533 Vacancies, Check Karnataka Police Admit Card 2021 Expected Date Here

KSP Constable 2021 Exam Date has been released by Karnataka State Police. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Expected Date and other details here.

KSP Constable 2021 Exam Date: Karnataka State Police has announced the tentative date for written exam on its website. All those who applied for Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2021 will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of KSP.i.e.http://cpc21.ksp-online.in.

According to the official update, The Exam is tentatively fixed on 24 Oct 2021. The Call Letter will be uploaded shortly on official website. The candidates are advised to gear up themselves with the exam preparation and appear for the exam on the scheduled date and time.

This drive is being done to recruit 3533 vacancies of Constable against the Advt No. 01-04/2021-22. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and ET/PST. The candidates who will qualify in the written test will be called for further recruitment process. The online application process for the above posts were started on 25 May and closed on 12 July 2021.

How and Where to Download Karnataka Police Constable Admit Card?

Visit the official website of KSP.i.e.http://cpc21.ksp-online.in. Click on ‘My Application’. It will redirect you to the new window. Now Enter your required credentials and click on login. Then, Karnataka Police Constable Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download Karnataka Police Constable Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Karnataka Police Constable Admit Card - to active soon

Check Karnataka Police Constable Exam Date

The candidates are advised to stay tuned on the official website for latest updates. The candidates will be able to download Karnataka Police Constable Admit Card through this article directly, once activated on official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.