LSAT India Registration 2020: The conducting body, Pearson VUE, oversees the process of LSAT India 2020 registration. Candidates who wish to appear in the undergraduate and postgraduate law entrance exams of LSAT India are required to complete the registration for LSAT India 2020. Pearson VUE conducts the entrance exams for screening of candidates to 3-year LLB,5-year BA/BBA LLB, and LLM programs to its associated colleges. Additionally, several colleges also accept LSAT India scores for granting admission to applicants. Candidates interested to appear in the law entrance exam are required to complete the LSAT India 2020 registration process. To successfully complete the LSAT India registration process, candidates will be required to fulfill a number of steps. Candidates are advised to go through the article below to get complete insight into the registration process of LSAT India 2020.

LSAT India Registration 2020 - Important Dates

The important dates for the registration of LSAT India 2020 are scheduled by Pearson VUE. Candidates must keep track of the LSAT India 2020 registration important dates so as to not miss out on any crucial events in the registration process. The important dates of LSAT India registration 2020 are mentioned below.

Events Dates (2020) Start of LSAT India Registration 2020 6th December Last date for LSAT India 2020 Registration 22nd May Last date to pay LSAT India 2020 Registration fee 22nd May

How to Complete LSAT India Registration Process 2020

Aspirants seeking admission to 3-Year/5-Year LLB or LLM in LSAT India affiliated colleges are required to complete the registration process of LSAT India 2020. The procedure to complete LSAT India 2020 registration has been provided for the candidates below.

Visit the official website of LSAT India

Click on the link for ‘Online Registration’

Register yourself by providing the requisite details

Select the course you wish to apply through LSAT India

Fill in the LSAT India 2020 application form by providing personal, educational and any required additional information

Select the list of colleges in which you wish to apply for your course through LSAT India (Candidates are allowed to select a maximum of 8 colleges in order of priority)

Pay the LSAT India 2020 registration fee online via Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking (Rs. 3800/- for all categories)

Check if all the details provided are correct and submit the application form of LSAT India 2020

Download a duly filled copy of LSAT India 2020 registration form

After successful registration of LSAT India, candidates will receive a confirmation email from Pearson VUE on their registered email Ids

LSAT India Registration Process 2020 - Important Points