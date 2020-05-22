LSAT India Registration 2020: The conducting body, Pearson VUE, oversees the process of LSAT India 2020 registration. Candidates who wish to appear in the undergraduate and postgraduate law entrance exams of LSAT India are required to complete the registration for LSAT India 2020. Pearson VUE conducts the entrance exams for screening of candidates to 3-year LLB,5-year BA/BBA LLB, and LLM programs to its associated colleges. Additionally, several colleges also accept LSAT India scores for granting admission to applicants. Candidates interested to appear in the law entrance exam are required to complete the LSAT India 2020 registration process. To successfully complete the LSAT India registration process, candidates will be required to fulfill a number of steps. Candidates are advised to go through the article below to get complete insight into the registration process of LSAT India 2020.
LSAT India Registration 2020 - Important Dates
The important dates for the registration of LSAT India 2020 are scheduled by Pearson VUE. Candidates must keep track of the LSAT India 2020 registration important dates so as to not miss out on any crucial events in the registration process. The important dates of LSAT India registration 2020 are mentioned below.
|
Events
|
Dates (2020)
|
Start of LSAT India Registration 2020
|
6th December
|
Last date for LSAT India 2020 Registration
|
22nd May
|
Last date to pay LSAT India 2020 Registration fee
|
22nd May
How to Complete LSAT India Registration Process 2020
Aspirants seeking admission to 3-Year/5-Year LLB or LLM in LSAT India affiliated colleges are required to complete the registration process of LSAT India 2020. The procedure to complete LSAT India 2020 registration has been provided for the candidates below.
- Visit the official website of LSAT India
- Click on the link for ‘Online Registration’
- Register yourself by providing the requisite details
- Select the course you wish to apply through LSAT India
- Fill in the LSAT India 2020 application form by providing personal, educational and any required additional information
- Select the list of colleges in which you wish to apply for your course through LSAT India (Candidates are allowed to select a maximum of 8 colleges in order of priority)
- Pay the LSAT India 2020 registration fee online via Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking (Rs. 3800/- for all categories)
- Check if all the details provided are correct and submit the application form of LSAT India 2020
- Download a duly filled copy of LSAT India 2020 registration form
- After successful registration of LSAT India, candidates will receive a confirmation email from Pearson VUE on their registered email Ids
LSAT India Registration Process 2020 - Important Points
- Candidates must ensure that the application form is complete in all aspects in order for the LSAT India 2020 registration to be considered. Incomplete forms submitted by the candidates will be rejected by the conducting authority.
- Candidates must provide only factual and correct information during the LSAT India 2020 registration process. If any candidate, at any stage in the admission process, is found to have provided false information during LSAT India registration 2020, s/he is liable to get disqualified.
- The LSAT India 2020 registration fee is non-refundable in nature