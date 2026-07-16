MP Krishi Vistar Adhikari Vacancy 2026 Apply Online Last Date Today - Register Now at esb.mponline.gov.in

The last date to apply online for the MPESB Krishi Vistar Adhikari (Group-2 Sub Group-1 Agriculture Extension Officer) Posts is today, July 17, 2026. The last date for the correction window with fee payment is July 22, 2026. The MPESB Krishi Adhikar Recruitment 2026 exam will be held on August 5, 2026, instead of August 2, 2026. Through this recruitment exam, the board aims to fill 2748 vacancies. The minimum age limit to apply for the post is 18 years of age, and the maximum age limit is 40 years as of January 1, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the official website of the board, esb.mponline.gov.in.

MP Krishi Vistar Adhikari New Exam Date 2026 Download PDF Here

MPESB Krishi Vistar Adhikari Recruitment 2026 Important Dates

The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board, MPESB, started the online application submission for the Krishi Vistar Adhikari recruitment 2026 on July 3, 2026 and will end today, July 17, 2026. The last date for fee payment and the correction window is July 22, 2026. As per the official notification, the MPESB Krishi Vistar Adhikari recruitment exam will be conducted on August 5, 2026.