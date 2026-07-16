MP Krishi Vistar Adhikari Vacancy 2026 Apply Online Last Date Today - Register Now at esb.mponline.gov.in
MP Krishi Vistar Adhikari Apply Online 2026 will end today, July 17, 2026. The last day for fee payment and application correction is July 22, 2026. The exam will be held on August 5, 2026. Interested candidates are advised to apply for the post as soon as possible.
The last date to apply online for the MPESB Krishi Vistar Adhikari (Group-2 Sub Group-1 Agriculture Extension Officer) Posts is today, July 17, 2026. The last date for the correction window with fee payment is July 22, 2026. The MPESB Krishi Adhikar Recruitment 2026 exam will be held on August 5, 2026, instead of August 2, 2026. Through this recruitment exam, the board aims to fill 2748 vacancies. The minimum age limit to apply for the post is 18 years of age, and the maximum age limit is 40 years as of January 1, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the official website of the board, esb.mponline.gov.in.
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MP Krishi Vistar Adhikari New Exam Date 2026
MPESB Krishi Vistar Adhikari Recruitment 2026 Important Dates
The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board, MPESB, started the online application submission for the Krishi Vistar Adhikari recruitment 2026 on July 3, 2026 and will end today, July 17, 2026. The last date for fee payment and the correction window is July 22, 2026. As per the official notification, the MPESB Krishi Vistar Adhikari recruitment exam will be conducted on August 5, 2026.
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Events
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Important Dates
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Online Application Started
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July 3, 2026
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Online Application End
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July 17, 2026
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Last date for fee payment and correction date
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July 22, 2026
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Exam date
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August 5, 2026
MPESB Krishi Vistar Adhikari Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
Interested candidates who missed earlier opportunities to apply for the post are advised to apply for this recruitment exam before July 17, 2026. Candidates can submit their application on the official website or can also use the direct link given below:-
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MPESB Krishi Vistar Adhikari Recruitment 2026
MPESB Krishi Vistar Adhikari Recruitment 2026 Exam Timings
According to the official notification, the MP Krsihi Vistar Adhikari recruitment 2026 exam was to be conducted on August 2, 2026, but has now been shifted to August 5, 2026. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, i.e., morning and afternoon shifts. Candidates can check the complete exam timings and shift timings, which have been given below:-
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Exam Date
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Shift Timings
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Reporting Time
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Important Instructions Reading Time
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August 5, 2026 (Changed from earlier Date, August 2, 2026)
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9:00 AM to 12:00 PM (3 hours)
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From 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM
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8:50 AM to 9:00 AM (10 minutes)
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2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
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From 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM
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2:20 AM to 2:30 AM
MPESB Krishi Vistar Adhikari Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply Online
Candidates can follow the simple steps provided below to apply online for the post of MP Krishi Vistar Adhikari 2026:-
- Go to the official website of the Board, i.e., esb.mponline.gov.in.
- Look for the notification regarding the Group-2 Sub Group-1Krashi Vistar Adhikari Recruitment Exam.
- Once you click on notice, the candidates will be directed to a new page, scroll down and find the same advertisement number as given above.
- Click on the little blue icon given on the right side, and start registering for the post.
- Enter the required details and pay the required fees, and carefully preview it before proceeding.
- Click on submit and download the application.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.