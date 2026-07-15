Key Points MSBTE Summer Reassessment Result 2026 will be declared on July 15, 2026.

Original MSBTE Summer Result 2026 was released June 18; reassessment applied July 3-5.

Check MSBTE reassessment results online at msbte.org.in with enrollment/seat number.

MSBTE Summer Reassessment Exam Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) will declare the summer exam reassessment results for the exams held in April and May 2026. As per the official notice, the MSBTE Re-evaluation result was expected to be released on July 15. MSBTE Result 2026 was released online on June 18, 2026, on the official website- msbte.org.in. Students who were dissatisfied with their MSBTE results and applied for reassessment from July 3 to 5, 2026 through the candidate login can check and download their MSBTE revaluation results using the direct link provided below. To download the MSBTE summer exam reassessment result 2026, the students need to enter their enrollment number or seat number. What is MSBTE Summer Reassessment? After the declaration of the result, candidates who are not satisfied with their marks may apply for revaluation, photocopy of answer sheets, or supplementary examinations as per the board guidelines. MSBTE released detailed notifications regarding these processes after the result announcement.

MSBTE Summer Exam 2026 Reassessment Result Link MSBTE will release the reassessment results for various programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the MSBTE- msbte.org.in. MSBTE Reassessment Result 2026 Click here MSBTE Summer Exam Rechecking Result 2026 Official Schedule The students will be notified through a separate circular regarding the distribution of original mark sheets. Also, the soft copy of the course-wise result sheet of the students will be made available in the Institute Login. The students can check the official reassessment schedule provided below: MSBTE Summer Exam Reassessment Schedule 2026 Check here Steps to Check MSBTE Summer Exam Reassessment 2026 Result Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the board. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MSBTE Summer Exam Reassessment 2026 results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - msbte.org.in Step 2: Select “Examination” and click on “Summer 2026 Exam Reassessment Result”. Step 3: Fill in the required information and click on ‘Show Result’. Step 4: The result PDF will appear on the screen Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. MSBTE Summer Exam Revaluation Result 2026 Important Dates The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has released the summer session 2026 result on June 18 and provided the facility to ask for the photocopy of the answer sheet through student login from June 20 to 22. Check all the important dates below: Event Date Exam date April 23 to May 16, 2026 Result date June 18, 2026 Submit applications for photocopies through Student Login June 20 to 22, 2026 Submit an application for revaluation of photocopy-wise subjects through Student Login July 3 to 5, 2026 Revaluation results date July 15, 2026 Revised marksheet to the concerned departmental office after correction of results July 18, 2026