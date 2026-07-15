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MSBTE Summer Re-evaluation Result 2026 at msbte.org.in: Direct Link to Download Diploma Rechecking Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 10:15 IST

MSBTE Reassessment Diploma Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) will declare the summer exam reassessment results 2026 today on its official website. Students can get the direct link and the steps to check the MSBTE reassessment result 2026 provided below.

MSBTE Reassessment Diploma Result 2026
MSBTE Reassessment Diploma Result 2026

Key Points

  • MSBTE Summer Reassessment Result 2026 will be declared on July 15, 2026.
  • Original MSBTE Summer Result 2026 was released June 18; reassessment applied July 3-5.
  • Check MSBTE reassessment results online at msbte.org.in with enrollment/seat number.

MSBTE Summer Reassessment Exam Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) will declare the summer exam reassessment results for the exams held in April and May 2026. As per the official notice, the MSBTE Re-evaluation result was expected to be released on July 15. MSBTE Result 2026 was released online on June 18, 2026, on the official website- msbte.org.in. Students who were dissatisfied with their MSBTE results and applied for reassessment from July 3 to 5, 2026 through the candidate login can check and download their MSBTE revaluation results using the direct link provided below. To download the MSBTE summer exam reassessment result 2026, the students need to enter their enrollment number or seat number.

What is MSBTE Summer Reassessment?

After the declaration of the result, candidates who are not satisfied with their marks may apply for revaluation, photocopy of answer sheets, or supplementary examinations as per the board guidelines. MSBTE released detailed notifications regarding these processes after the result announcement.

MSBTE Summer Exam 2026 Reassessment Result Link

MSBTE will release the reassessment results for various programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the MSBTE- msbte.org.in.

MSBTE Reassessment Result 2026

Click here

MSBTE Summer Exam Rechecking Result 2026 Official Schedule

The students will be notified through a separate circular regarding the distribution of original mark sheets. Also, the soft copy of the course-wise result sheet of the students will be made available in the Institute Login. The students can check the official reassessment schedule provided below: 

MSBTE Summer Exam Reassessment Schedule 2026

Check here

Steps to Check MSBTE Summer Exam Reassessment 2026 Result

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the board. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MSBTE Summer Exam Reassessment 2026 results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - msbte.org.in

Step 2: Select “Examination” and click on “Summer 2026 Exam Reassessment Result”.

Step 3: Fill in the required information and click on ‘Show Result’.

Step 4: The result PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

MSBTE Summer Exam Revaluation Result 2026 Important Dates

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has released the summer session 2026 result on June 18 and provided the facility to ask for the photocopy of the answer sheet through student login from June 20 to 22. Check all the important dates below:

Event

Date 

Exam date

April 23 to May 16, 2026

Result date

June 18, 2026

Submit applications for photocopies through Student Login

June 20 to 22, 2026

Submit an application for revaluation of photocopy-wise subjects through Student Login

July 3 to 5, 2026

Revaluation results date

July 15, 2026

Revised marksheet to the concerned departmental office

after correction of results

July 18, 2026

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Highlights

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous board of education in the state of Maharashtra. It designs and implements diploma, post diploma and advanced diploma programs for affiliated institutions. The board was established in 1963 to cater for the increasing needs of affiliated institutions and their students.


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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Jul 15, 2026, 13:17 IST

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FAQs

  • When will the MSBTE Summer Re-evaluation Result 2026 be released?
    +
    The MSBTE Summer Re-evaluation Result 2026 is expected to be released today on the official website. Students who applied for rechecking should regularly visit the MSBTE portal for the latest updates regarding the result announcement.
  • How can I check the MSBTE Summer Reassessment Result 2026?
    +
    Students can check their MSBTE Summer Reassessment Result 2026 by visiting the official website and entering their registration number or other required login details. The MSBTE Summer Reassessment Result 2026 will be available online in marksheet format.
  • What details are mentioned in the MSBTE Summer Exam Rechecking Result 2026?
    +
    The MSBTE Summer Exam Rechecking Result 2026 generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the result.

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