NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Civics: Chapter 1 - What is Democracy? Why Democracy? (Social Science)

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Civics: Chapter 1 - What is Democracy? Why Democracy?

Get NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 9 Civics: Chapter 1 - What is Democracy? Why Democracy? and prepare for CBSE Class 9 Social Science subject. This chapter is the first chapter of Class 9 Civics subject and it is also one of the most important chapters.

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Civics: Chapter 1- What is Democracy? Why Democracy?

1. Here is some information about four countries. Based on this information, how would you classify each of these countries. Write ‘democratic’, ‘undemocratic’ or ‘not sure’ against each of these.

a. Country A: People who do not accept the country’s official religion do not have a right to vote.

b. Country B: The same party has been winning elections for the last twenty years.

c .Country C: Ruling party has lost in the last three elections.

d. Country D: There is no independent election commission.

Answer:

Country A: Undemocratic

Country B: Not sure

Country C: Democratic

Country D: Undemocratic

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 History (PDF) All Chapters: Social Science

2 Here is some information about four countries. Based on this information, how would you classify each of these countries. Write ‘democratic’, ‘undemocratic’ or ‘not sure’ against each of these.

a. Country P: The parliament cannot pass a law about the army without the consent of the Chief of Army.

b. Country Q: The parliament cannot pass a law reducing the powers of the judiciary.

c. Country R: The country’s leaders cannot sign any treaty with another country without taking permission from its neighbouring country.

d. Country S: All the major economic decisions about the country are taken by officials of the central bank which the ministers cannot change.

Answer:

P Undemocratic

Q Democratic

R Undemocratic

S Undemocratic

3. Which of these is not a good argument in favour of democracy? Why?

a. People feel free and equal in a democracy.

b. Democracies resolve conflict in a better way than others.

c. Democratic government is more accountable to the people.

d. Democracies are more prosperous than others.

Answer:

Option (d) because democratic countries like India & Sri Lanka are not as prosperous as countries monarchist countries like Saudi Arabia and communist country like China.

The prosperity of a country depends on many other factors like the availability of natural resources, policies made by government etc.

4. Each of these statements contains a democratic and an undemocratic element. Write out the two separately for each statement.

a. A minister said that some laws have to be passed by the parliament in order to conform to the regulations decided by the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

b. The Election Commission ordered re-polling in a constituency where large-scale rigging was reported.

c. Women’s representation in the parliament has barely reached 10 per cent. This led women’s organisations to demand one third seats for women.

Answer:

(a)

Democratic element − some laws have to be passed by the parliament.

Undemocratic element − conform to the regulations decided by the World Trade Organisation.

(b)

Democratic element − the Election Commission ordered re-polling.

Undemocratic element − large scale rigging was reported.

(c)

Democratic element − this led to women’s organisations to demand one-third seats for women.

Undemocratic element − women’s representation in the parliament has never reached 10 per cent.

5. Which of these is not a valid reason for arguing that there is a lesser possibility of famine in a democratic country?

a. Opposition parties can draw attention to hunger and starvation.

b. Free press can report suffering from famine in different parts of the country.

c .Government fears its defeat in the next elections.

d. People are free to believe in and practise any religion.

Answer:

Option (d) is not a valid reason it is because practising religion is not related to preventing famine.

6. There are 40 villages in a district where the government has made no provision for drinking water. These villagers met and considered many methods of forcing the government to respond to their need. Which of these is not a democratic method?

a. Filing a case in the courts claiming that water is part of right to life.

b. Boycotting the next elections to give a message to all parties.

c. Organising public meetings against government’s policies.

d. Paying money to government officials to get water.

Answer:

The method mention in option (d) is not a democratic method because it advocates paying money to government officials and it is not acceptable in a democratic country.

7. Write a response to the following arguments against democracy:

a. Army is the most disciplined and corruption-free organisation in the country. Therefore army should rule the country.

b. Rule of the majority means the rule of ignorant people. What we need is the rule of the wise, even if they are in small numbers.

c. If we want religious leaders to guide us in spiritual matters, why not invite them to guide us in politics as well. The country should be ruled by religious leaders.

Answer:

(a) The army is well disciplined but it not by the people, from among the people themselves. In a democratic country, the government is formed by the people, for the people and of the people.

(b)It is not necessary that wise people necessarily understand the problems of majority of people & their perspective of life. Most of the people have necessary intelligence to understand rules and regulations.

(c) Religion has nothing to do with politics and there is more probability of conflict between leaders from different relogion.

8. Are the following statements in keeping with democracy as a value? Why?

a. Father to daughter: I don’t want to hear your opinion about your marriage. In our family children marry where the parents tell them to.

b. Teacher to student: Don’t disturb my concentration by asking me questions in the classroom.

c. Employee to the officer: Our working hours must be reduced according to the law.

Answer:

Statement (a) and (b) are are undemocratic. In (a), the girl is denied to decide her own life. In (b), the students is denied to clear his doubts by asking questions.

Statement (c) is democratic, as rules are being followed for the benefits of the person.

9. Consider the following facts about a country and decide if you would call it a democracy. Give reasons to support your decision.

a. All the citizens of the country have right to vote. Elections are held regularly.

b. The country took loan from international agencies. One of the conditions for giving loan was that the government would reduce its expenses on education and health.

c. People speak more than seven languages but education is available only in one language, the language spoken by 52 percent people of that country.

d. Several organisations have given a call for peaceful demonstrations and nation wide strikes in the country to oppose these policies. Government has arrested these leaders.

e. The government owns the radio and television in the country. All the newspapers have to get permission from the government to publish any news about government’s policies and protests.

Answer:

a. It is a democracy as citizens are allowed to vote and choose their government.

b. It is undemocratic as country seems to be under economic penalties and it means people of the country are not free to take economic decisions.

c. It is undemocratic as half of the population of country can't have proper education as they don't have access to edcation in the language they understand.

d. It is undemocratic. In a democratic country, individuals have right to assemble and demonstrate peacefully.

e. It is undemocratic because government might suppress people's opinion through censorship.

10. In 2004 a report published in USA pointed to the increasing inequalities in that country. Inequalities in income reflected in the participation of people in democracy. It also shaped their abilities to influence the decisions taken by the government. The report highlighted that:

- If an average Black family earns $ 100 then the income of average White family is $ 162. A White family has twelve times more wealth than the average Black family.

- In a President’s election ‘nearly 9 out of 10 individuals in families with income over $ 75,000 have voted. These people are the top 20% of the population in terms of their income. On the other hand only 5 people out of 10 from families with income less than $ 15,000 have voted. They are the bottom 20% of the population in terms of their income.

- About 95% contribution to the political parties comes from the rich. This gives them opportunity to express their opinions and

concerns, which is not available to most citizens.

- As poor sections participate less in politics, the government does not listen to their concerns – coming out of poverty, getting job, education, health care and housing for them. Politicians hear most regularly about the concerns of business persons and the rich.

Write an essay on ‘Democracy and Poverty’ using the information given in this report but using examples from India.

Answer:

To be attempted by students as there is no unique answer.

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Geography - All Chapters (Social Science - Contemporary India I)