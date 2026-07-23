NEET All India Quota Cutoff 2026: Complete List of Colleges Under AIR 15,000

NEET All India Quota Cutoff 2026: Candidates who have secured AIR under 15000 in NEET 2026 have a very good chance of getting top medical colleges under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), which is managed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Below we have listed the top MBBS colleges that will accept the application for candidates who have got AIR under 15000 along with the factors that determine the cutoff marks.

NEET All India Quota Cutoff 2026: Overview

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) for admission to undergraduate medical courses. The admissions are done with a 15% AIQ or 85% state quota. Check the table below for key highlights.