NEET All India Quota Cutoff 2026: Complete List of Colleges Under AIR 15,000
NEET All India Quota Cutoff 2026: Candidates whose rank is under 15000 cand target the colleges such as Sri Jagannath Medical College & Hospital, Puri, Odisha; Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh; ESIC Medical College, Faridabad, Haryana; etc. Check the full list below.
NEET All India Quota Cutoff 2026: Candidates who have secured AIR under 15000 in NEET 2026 have a very good chance of getting top medical colleges under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), which is managed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
Below we have listed the top MBBS colleges that will accept the application for candidates who have got AIR under 15000 along with the factors that determine the cutoff marks.
NEET All India Quota Cutoff 2026: Overview
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) for admission to undergraduate medical courses. The admissions are done with a 15% AIQ or 85% state quota. Check the table below for key highlights.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Counseling Authority
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Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
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Quota
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15% All India Quota (AIQ)
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Target Rank Range
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Up to AIR 15,000
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Course Offered
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Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)
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Official Website
NEET All India Quota Cutoff 2026: Top Medical Colleges
Candidates who have secured a rank under 15000 can target the top colleges such as Kanyakumari Govt Med. Coll., Asaripallam, Tamil Nadu; Thanjavur Medical Coll., Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu; Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra; Pt B.D. Sharma, PGIMS, Rohtak, Haryana; etc. Candidates can check the list of top colleges below
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Rajiv Gandhi Institute Medical School of Adilabad, Telangana
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Uttaranchal F Hosp Trust Mc, Haldwani, Uttarakhand
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Inst. of PG Med. Edu. & Research, Kolkata, West
Bengal
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Thanjavur Medical Coll., Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
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Andaman And Nicobar Islands Institute Of Medical Sciences, Director, ANIIMS, Andaman And Nicobar Islands.
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Dr B.S.A. Medical College, Delhi, Delhi (NCT)
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Govt. Medical College, Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh
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IRT Perundurai Medical College, Perundurai, Tamil Nadu.
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Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra
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Pt B.D. Sharma, PGIMS, Rohtak, Haryana
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Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool, Andhra
Pradesh
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Sri Jagannath Medical College & Hospital, Puri, Odisha
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Govt Medical College, Idukki, Kerala
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Moti Lal Nehru Medical Coll, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh
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Dr Rajendra Prasad MC, Tanda, Himachal Pradesh
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Madras Medical College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
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Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Govt Med. College, Chamba, Himachal Pradesh
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Rajendra Inst. Of Med. Sci., Ranchi, Jharkhand
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Government Medical College, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu
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Shri Kalyan Govt Medical College, Sikar; Shri Kalyan Govt Medical College, Rajasthan
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Burdwan Medical College, Burdwan, West Bengal
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Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
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Chengalpattu Medical Coll, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu
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Govt. Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
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Government Medical College, Konni, Kerala
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Ruhs College Of Medical Sciences, Jaipur, Rajasthan
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Guntur Medical College, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh
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Dr B.R. Ambedkar State Institute Of Medical Sciences, Sector 56, Mohali, Punjab
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Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, Madhya
Pradesh
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Govt Medical College, Dungarpur, Rajasthan
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Govt. Medical College, Aurangabad, Maharashtra
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Government Medical College, Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu
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Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, Delhi (NCT)
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S.N. Medical College, Agra, Uttar Pradesh
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ESIC Medical College, Faridabad, Haryana
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Mandya Inst. of Medical Sci., Mandya, Karnataka
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Medical College, Baroda, Gujarat
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Govt Medical College, Churu, Rajasthan
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Government Medical College and ESIC Hospital, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
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Pt D.D.U. Medical College, Rajkot, Gujarat
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Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur, Bihar
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Govt Medical College, Palakkad, Kerala
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Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai, Maharashtra
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Government Medical College Satna, Near Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Madhya Pradesh
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Government Medical College, Mumbai, Maharashtra
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