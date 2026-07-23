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NEET All India Quota Cutoff 2026: Complete List of Colleges Under AIR 15,000

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 13:26 IST

NEET All India Quota Cutoff 2026: Candidates whose rank is under 15000 cand target the colleges such as Sri Jagannath Medical College & Hospital, Puri, Odisha; Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh; ESIC Medical College, Faridabad, Haryana; etc. Check the full list below.

NEET AIQ Cutoff 2026: Colleges Under AIR 15000
NEET AIQ Cutoff 2026: Colleges Under AIR 15000

NEET All India Quota Cutoff 2026: Candidates who have secured AIR under 15000 in NEET 2026 have a very good chance of getting top medical colleges under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), which is managed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
Below we have listed the top MBBS colleges that will accept the application for candidates who have got AIR under 15000 along with the factors that determine the cutoff marks.

NEET All India Quota Cutoff 2026: Overview

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) for admission to undergraduate medical courses. The admissions are done with a 15% AIQ or 85% state quota. Check the table below for key highlights.

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Counseling Authority

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Quota

15% All India Quota (AIQ)

Target Rank Range

Up to AIR 15,000

Course Offered

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Official Website

mcc.nic.in

NEET All India Quota Cutoff 2026: Top Medical Colleges

Candidates who have secured a rank under 15000 can target the top colleges such as Kanyakumari Govt Med. Coll., Asaripallam, Tamil Nadu; Thanjavur Medical Coll., Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu; Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra; Pt B.D. Sharma, PGIMS, Rohtak, Haryana; etc. Candidates can check the list of top colleges below

Kanyakumari Govt. Med. Coll., Asaripallam, Tamil Nadu

Rajiv Gandhi Institute Medical School of Adilabad, Telangana

Govt. Vellore Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Uttaranchal F Hosp Trust Mc, Haldwani, Uttarakhand

Inst. of PG Med. Edu. & Research, Kolkata, West

Bengal

Thanjavur Medical Coll., Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

Patna Medical College, Patna, Bihar

Andaman And Nicobar Islands Institute Of Medical Sciences, Director, ANIIMS, Andaman And Nicobar Islands.

Dr B.S.A. Medical College, Delhi, Delhi (NCT)

Govt. Medical College, Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh

IRT Perundurai Medical College, Perundurai, Tamil Nadu.

Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Pt B.D. Sharma, PGIMS, Rohtak, Haryana

Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool, Andhra

Pradesh

Sri Jagannath Medical College & Hospital, Puri, Odisha

Govt Medical College, Idukki, Kerala

Moti Lal Nehru Medical Coll, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh

Dr Rajendra Prasad MC, Tanda, Himachal Pradesh

Madras Medical College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Govt Med. College, Chamba, Himachal Pradesh

Rajendra Inst. Of Med. Sci., Ranchi, Jharkhand

Government Medical College, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

Shri Kalyan Govt Medical College, Sikar; Shri Kalyan Govt Medical College, Rajasthan

Burdwan Medical College, Burdwan, West Bengal

Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

Chengalpattu Medical Coll, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu

Govt. Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Government Medical College, Konni, Kerala

Ruhs College Of Medical Sciences, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Guntur Medical College, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh

Dr B.R. Ambedkar State Institute Of Medical Sciences, Sector 56, Mohali, Punjab

Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, Madhya

Pradesh

Govt Medical College, Dungarpur, Rajasthan

Govt. Medical College, Aurangabad, Maharashtra

Government Medical College, Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, Delhi (NCT)

S.N. Medical College, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

ESIC Medical College, Faridabad, Haryana

Mandya Inst. of Medical Sci., Mandya, Karnataka

Medical College, Baroda, Gujarat

Govt Medical College, Churu, Rajasthan

Government Medical College and ESIC Hospital, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Pt D.D.U. Medical College, Rajkot, Gujarat

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur, Bihar

Govt Medical College, Palakkad, Kerala

Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Government Medical College Satna, Near Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Madhya Pradesh

Government Medical College, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 13:26 IST

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