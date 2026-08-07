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NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Today for 500 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Aug 7, 2026, 12:08 IST

NICL will close the online application process for the posts of Assistants on August 7, 2026. There are a total of 500 vacancies that would be filled. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website. Check this complete article to know more about the application process, eligibility criteria and steps to apply.

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Today for 500 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Today for 500 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Key Points

  • NICL Assistant recruitment applications close today, August 7, 2026.
  • A total of 500 Assistant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
  • CBT Phase 1 exam on Aug 27, 2026; Phase 2 exam on Oct 30, 2026.

The National Insurance Company Limited commonly known by its name NICL will close the online application process for the recruitment of Assistant vacancies today August 7, 2026. Through this recruitment  a total of 500 posts would be filled across states and union territories. Candidates who want to pursue a career in the insurance sector must fill their applications through the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. The online registration has already started from July 18, 2026. The last date for submission of application fee is August 7. The online CBT Phase 1 exam is set to be conducted on August 27 and the CBT 2 exam will be held on October 30, 2026.

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The NICL Assistant exam 2026 consists of the prelims examination which consists of 3 subjects while the main exam has a total of 5 subjects. The test will be held in online mode consisting of multiple choice questions and a negative marking of (1/4) would be applicable. Check the table below for overall information related to the NICL recruitment exam 2026.

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Authority 

National Insurance Company Limited 

Post Name 

Assistant 

Total Vacancies 

500 

Application Mode

Online 

Application Start Date

July 18, 2026

Last date to Apply 

August 7, 2026 

Selection Process 

  • Preliminary Examination

  • Main Examination

  • Language Test

Official Website 

nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Candidates who want to apply for NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 can complete the online applications through the official website. Selected candidates will be posted in different government offices and will receive in hand salary of Rs 36,290/- per month along with allowances. Check the table below for the apply online link for NICL Assistant 2026. 

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 Apply Link 

          Click Here

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF

          Click Here

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must make sure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria as set by the NICL at the time of filing the application form. Failure to do so can result in the rejection of your forms. Check out the detailed eligibility condition below.

Educational Qualification

  • Applicants must have a Bachelor degree in any stream from a recognized university or institution. 

  • Must have passed the examination on or before July 1, 2026.

Age Limit

  • The minimum age to apply is 21 years.

  • The maximum age should not be more than 30 years.

  •  Relaxation in the age limit would be provided to reserved categories as per the Central Government norms.

Nationality

Those applying must be Indian citizens and they should meet all the important details as mentioned in the official notification,

How to Apply for NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026?

Candidates can follow the  simple steps elucidated below  to submit their online application form-

  • Go to the official NICL website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

  • Click on the  application link that states “NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026”

  • Login and complete your applications with the required details.

  • Fill the application form with personal, educational and communication details.

  • Upload documents like photograph and signature.

  • Pay the application fee online.

  • Review the  details once before final submission of the form.

  • Submit and save for future references.



 


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Aug 7, 2026, 12:08 IST

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