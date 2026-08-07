NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Today for 500 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

The National Insurance Company Limited commonly known by its name NICL will close the online application process for the recruitment of Assistant vacancies today August 7, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 500 posts would be filled across states and union territories. Candidates who want to pursue a career in the insurance sector must fill their applications through the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. The online registration has already started from July 18, 2026. The last date for submission of application fee is August 7. The online CBT Phase 1 exam is set to be conducted on August 27 and the CBT 2 exam will be held on October 30, 2026.

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The NICL Assistant exam 2026 consists of the prelims examination which consists of 3 subjects while the main exam has a total of 5 subjects. The test will be held in online mode consisting of multiple choice questions and a negative marking of (1/4) would be applicable. Check the table below for overall information related to the NICL recruitment exam 2026.