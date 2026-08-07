NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Today for 500 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
NICL will close the online application process for the posts of Assistants on August 7, 2026. There are a total of 500 vacancies that would be filled. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website. Check this complete article to know more about the application process, eligibility criteria and steps to apply.
Key Points
- NICL Assistant recruitment applications close today, August 7, 2026.
- A total of 500 Assistant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
- CBT Phase 1 exam on Aug 27, 2026; Phase 2 exam on Oct 30, 2026.
The National Insurance Company Limited commonly known by its name NICL will close the online application process for the recruitment of Assistant vacancies today August 7, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 500 posts would be filled across states and union territories. Candidates who want to pursue a career in the insurance sector must fill their applications through the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. The online registration has already started from July 18, 2026. The last date for submission of application fee is August 7. The online CBT Phase 1 exam is set to be conducted on August 27 and the CBT 2 exam will be held on October 30, 2026.
NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The NICL Assistant exam 2026 consists of the prelims examination which consists of 3 subjects while the main exam has a total of 5 subjects. The test will be held in online mode consisting of multiple choice questions and a negative marking of (1/4) would be applicable. Check the table below for overall information related to the NICL recruitment exam 2026.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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National Insurance Company Limited
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Post Name
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Assistant
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Total Vacancies
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500
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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July 18, 2026
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Last date to Apply
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August 7, 2026
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Selection Process
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Official Website
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nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates who want to apply for NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 can complete the online applications through the official website. Selected candidates will be posted in different government offices and will receive in hand salary of Rs 36,290/- per month along with allowances. Check the table below for the apply online link for NICL Assistant 2026.
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NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must make sure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria as set by the NICL at the time of filing the application form. Failure to do so can result in the rejection of your forms. Check out the detailed eligibility condition below.
Educational Qualification
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Applicants must have a Bachelor degree in any stream from a recognized university or institution.
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Must have passed the examination on or before July 1, 2026.
Age Limit
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The minimum age to apply is 21 years.
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The maximum age should not be more than 30 years.
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Relaxation in the age limit would be provided to reserved categories as per the Central Government norms.
Nationality
Those applying must be Indian citizens and they should meet all the important details as mentioned in the official notification,
How to Apply for NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps elucidated below to submit their online application form-
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Go to the official NICL website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
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Click on the application link that states “NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026”
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Login and complete your applications with the required details.
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Fill the application form with personal, educational and communication details.
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Upload documents like photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fee online.
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Review the details once before final submission of the form.
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Submit and save for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.