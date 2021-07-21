OSSC IPO Admit Card 2021 Out @ossc.gov.in: Download Industrial Promotion Officer Call Letter Here

OSSC IPO Admit Card 2021 has been released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on www.ossc.gov.in. Details Here

OSSC IPO Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Industrial Promotion Officer on its Official website www.ossc.gov.in. Candidates can download OSSC Industrial Promotion Officer Admit Card from the official website.

OSSC IPO Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can download OSSC Admit Card through the Link below:

OSSC IPO Admit Card Download Link

OSSC Exam is scheduled to be held from 27 July to 29 July 2021 in multiple batches at different centres of the state as following:

Name of the Paper Exam Time Reporting Time No of Questions

Marks Paper 1 - Composite Paper (General English, Odia Language, and General Studies) 10 AM to 11:30 AM 8:30 AM 100 100 Paper 2 - Technical Paper 1:30 PM to 3 PM 12 PM 100 200

Those who qualify in the exam will be called for Documents Verification and Viva-Voce which is of 30 marks

How to Download OSSC IPO Admit Card ?

Go to official website of OSSC - ossc.gov.in/

Click on the link ‘Download the Admission letter for the Post of Industrial Promotion Officer-2019’ given under ‘What’s New’

Enter your Registration Number& Date of Birth which you have received at the time of submission of Online Form

Download IPO Admit Card

OSSC had invited applications for recruitment to the post of IPO under Directorate of Industries, Odisha.