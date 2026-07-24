OTET Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Paper 1 and 2 Provisional Answer Key PDF, Check How to Raise Objection at bseoexams.org

Key Points OTET 2026 Answer Key released by BSE Odisha on July 23, 2026, on bseoexams.org.

Objection portal for OTET 2026 activated July 24, 2026, with no objection fee.

OTET 2026 marking scheme: 1 mark per question, no negative marking.

OTET 2026 Answer Key: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) released the OTET Answer Key on July 23 for the offline exam held on July 05, 2026. The Odisha TET answer key has been released on the official website of BSE Odisha: bseoexams.org. Along with the provisional answer keys, the BSE Odisha also provide the opportunity to raise objections against any wrong answer online. Candidates can now download the provisional answer key and estimate their scores before the final results. To download the OTET Answer Key PDF, students need to enter their registration number and password Direct Link to Download the Odisha TET 2026 Answer Key As per the latest update, the OTET 2026 Answer Key has been released online in PDF format. The candidates can download their Odisha TET answer key on the official website of the BSE Odisha- bseoexams.org.

OTET 2026 Answer Key Click here How to Download Odisha TET 2026 Answer Key PDF The BSE Odisha has released the OTET answer key online on its official website. Candidates can follow these steps to download it: Step 1: Visit the official BSE Odisha website- bseoexams.org Step 2: Scroll down and click on the “Updates” link on the homepage. Step 3: A new window will open; click on the “OTET-2026 Answer Keys” link Step 4: The answer key PDF will open on the screen. Step 5: Download the PDF file of the Answer Key. Step 6: Cross-check your responses with the Answer Key. OTET 2026 Answer Key Marking Scheme The BSE Odisha TET 2026 marking scheme helps candidates calculate their estimated scores using the official answer key. The paper-wise marking scheme is provided below Each question carries 1 mark

There is no negative marking in OTET.

Keep this marking scheme in mind while calculating the estimated marks. Raise Objections Against the OTET Answer Key As per the official notice, the Objection Management Portal for the offline exam held on July 05, 2026, is to be made active from July 24, 2026. Candidates need to follow the steps below to raise objections against the OTET Answer Key 2026: Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha. Step 2: Log in using your Roll Number and Password. Step 3: Click on the “Answer Key Challenge” link. Step 4: Select the question number and the answer option you want to challenge. Step 5: Click on the “Challenge” option. Step 6: Upload valid supporting documents or proof. Step 7: Review your challenge and pay the required fee. Step 8: Submit the objection and save a copy for future reference. OTET 2026 Answer Key Objection Fee