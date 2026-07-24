OTET Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Paper 1 and 2 Provisional Answer Key PDF, Check How to Raise Objection at bseoexams.org
OTET Answer Key 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has released the OTET Answer Key on its official website, bseoexams.org. The answer key has been released on July 23. Check the direct link provided below and the steps to download the Odisha TET Answer Key 2026.
Key Points
- OTET 2026 Answer Key released by BSE Odisha on July 23, 2026, on bseoexams.org.
- Objection portal for OTET 2026 activated July 24, 2026, with no objection fee.
- OTET 2026 marking scheme: 1 mark per question, no negative marking.
OTET 2026 Answer Key: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) released the OTET Answer Key on July 23 for the offline exam held on July 05, 2026. The Odisha TET answer key has been released on the official website of BSE Odisha: bseoexams.org. Along with the provisional answer keys, the BSE Odisha also provide the opportunity to raise objections against any wrong answer online. Candidates can now download the provisional answer key and estimate their scores before the final results. To download the OTET Answer Key PDF, students need to enter their registration number and password
Direct Link to Download the Odisha TET 2026 Answer Key
As per the latest update, the OTET 2026 Answer Key has been released online in PDF format. The candidates can download their Odisha TET answer key on the official website of the BSE Odisha- bseoexams.org.
|
OTET 2026 Answer Key
How to Download Odisha TET 2026 Answer Key PDF
The BSE Odisha has released the OTET answer key online on its official website. Candidates can follow these steps to download it:
Step 1: Visit the official BSE Odisha website- bseoexams.org
Step 2: Scroll down and click on the “Updates” link on the homepage.
Step 3: A new window will open; click on the “OTET-2026 Answer Keys” link
Step 4: The answer key PDF will open on the screen.
Step 5: Download the PDF file of the Answer Key.
Step 6: Cross-check your responses with the Answer Key.
OTET 2026 Answer Key Marking Scheme
The BSE Odisha TET 2026 marking scheme helps candidates calculate their estimated scores using the official answer key. The paper-wise marking scheme is provided below
-
Each question carries 1 mark
-
There is no negative marking in OTET.
Keep this marking scheme in mind while calculating the estimated marks.
Raise Objections Against the OTET Answer Key
As per the official notice, the Objection Management Portal for the offline exam held on July 05, 2026, is to be made active from July 24, 2026. Candidates need to follow the steps below to raise objections against the OTET Answer Key 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha.
Step 2: Log in using your Roll Number and Password.
Step 3: Click on the “Answer Key Challenge” link.
Step 4: Select the question number and the answer option you want to challenge.
Step 5: Click on the “Challenge” option.
Step 6: Upload valid supporting documents or proof.
Step 7: Review your challenge and pay the required fee.
Step 8: Submit the objection and save a copy for future reference.
OTET 2026 Answer Key Objection Fee
BSE Odisha allows candidates to raise objections against the OTET 2026 Answer Key. Candidates can challenge any answer they feel is incorrect through the official website. There is no objection fee in BSE Odisha exams. This step will make the entire exam process more transparent.
What Happens After Raising Objections in OTET Answer Key
After candidates submit objections against the OTET 2026 Answer Key, BSE Odisha reviews all the challenges submitted through the official portal. Subject experts examine the objections and verify whether any answer needs correction or not. If an objection is found valid, BSE Odisha may revise the final answer key accordingly. The answer key released by BSE Odisha after review will be considered final and cannot be challenged further.
Enter your Blink text here...
Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc