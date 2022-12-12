Passport Office Recruitment 2022 for Deputy Passport Officer Across India

Passport Office Recruitment 2022: The Central Passport Organization has issued a notice for the officers of central government officers on the official website of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on mea.gov.in. According to the official notification, the officers can apply for Deputy Passport Officer (DPO). The vacancies are available for the Head of Office and in its other six offices.

Eligibility Criteria for Passport Office DPO Recruitment 2022

Holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre or department or with 5 years of experience in pay matrix Level 10

Graduation from a recognized university

5 years experience in the passport or consular or emigration or administration or finance or accounts or vigilance work or public grievances

Passport Office DPO Vacancy Details

Name of the Passport Office Number of Vacancies Coimbatore 1 Vijayawada 1 Ahmedabad 1 Chandigarh 1 Ghaziabad 1 Lucknow 1 Madurai 1 Patna 1

Passport Office Notification Download

Passport Office DPO Salary:

Rs. 67700-208700

Application Process for Passport Office DPO Recruitment 2022 ?

All ministries or departments of the Government of India are requested to circulate the mentioned posts amongst the officers of central government and forward the application in prescribed proforma of eligible and interested officers along with the copies of APARs of the last five years attested by Under Secretary or above level officer and certificates to the effect that they clear from Vigilance angle, Integrity Certificate and Major Penalty of last ten years if any to the address mentioned in the PDF within thirty days from the date of issuance of this circular.