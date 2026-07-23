PNB LBO Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and Other Details

As the registration process for the PNB LBO Recruitment examination 2026 is ongoing, the candidates must understand the detailed syllabus and exam pattern to prepare for the study plan for the PNB LBO Exam 2026. The Punjab National Bank, PNB, Local Bank Officer (LBO) exam 2026 is expected to be conducted in August or September 2026. The selection for the post will be based on four phases, which include, Online Exam, Screening, Language Proficiency Test, and Personal Interview. This article will give information about the topic-wise syllabus, exam pattern and other important information. The syllabus of the PNB LBO Recruitment Exam 2026 includes questions from the subjects like Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General, Economy and Banking Awareness, and Data Analysis and Interpretation.

PNB LBO Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026 Before preparing a study plan for the Punjab National Bank Local Bank Officer (LBO), it is important that the candidates understand the syllabus for the exam. It will help the candidates prepare a better strategy for the exam, understand the marking schemes and the negative marking schemes. The online exam of the PNB LBO Recruitment exam 2026 will include Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Analysis, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General, Banking Awareness and Economy. Given below is the complete breakdown of the syllabus for the PNB LBO recruitment exam 2026:- Subject Name What it Tests? Topic-Wise Syllabus Reasoning and Computer Aptitude The reasoning and computer aptitude will evaluate the candidates on aspects of analytical and logical reasoning, and understanding of fundamental computer concepts. Reasoning Syllabus Syllogism

Seating Arrangements

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

Scheduling

Blood Relations

Code Inequalities

Alphanumeric Serires

Analogy

Assumptions and Statements

Order and Ranking

Directions and Displacements

Coding and Decoding Computer Syllabus Shortcuts and Important Keyboard Commands

Cybersecuirty and Data Protection

Internet and Networking Basics

MS Office (Word, Power Point, Excel)

Operating Systems (Window, Linux)

Fundamental of Computers

Computer Hardware and Software. Quantitative Aptitude It will assess the candidates on their arithmetic. Simplification and Approximation

Time and Work

Time, Speed and Distance

Profit and Loss

Percentage

Average

Ratio and Proportion

Simple Interest and Compund Interest

Data Interpretation

Probability

Permutation and Combination English Language It will test the candidates on various aspects of the English levels. Error Detection

Reading Comprehension

Sentence Improvement

Sentence Rearrangement

Cloze Test

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms and Antonyms

Paragraph Completion

Idiom and Phrases

Para Jumbles General, Economy and Banking Awareness This section of the exam tests the candidate’s knowledge in various areas like the current events, banking-related information and economic trends. GENERAL AWARENESS:- Static GK

Science and Technology Updates

National and International News

Current Affairs (6 months)

Sports, Awards and Honours

Countries, Capitals and Currencies

Important Government Organisation and Headquarters. ECONOMY AWARENESS:- Economic Terminlogy

Indian Economy Basics

Fiscal and Monetary Policy

Government Schemes

International Economy

Union Budget and Economis Survey Highlights

Financial Inclusion Schemes

Reports by IMF, World Bank, and WTO

Global Economic Trends BANKING AWARENESS TEST Types of Banks

Recent Banking Development

Banking Products

Mergers of Banks, Banking Technology, and Innovations

Loans, Deposits and Digital Banking Services

Functions of RBI, and Monteary Policy

Banking Fundamentals

Banking Terms and Abbreviations

NEFT, IMPS, UPI, and RTGS

Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate, CRR, SLR

PNB LBO Exam Pattern 2026 The exam pattern of the Punjab National Bank for the Local Banking officers will have a total of 150 marks and 150 questions. This exam will be conducted online and it will conducted within 180 minutes or 3 hours. The exam pattern includes five sections and it will have sectional timing as well. The exam will also have negative marking of 0.25 marks. Given below is the exam pattern of the Punjab National Bank, Local Banking Officer (LBO) Recruitment exam 2026. Section Name Total Number of Questions Total Number of Marks Sectional Timing Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 25 25 35 Minutes Data Analysis and Interpretation 25 25 35 Minutes English Language 25 25 25 Minutes Quatitative Aptitude 25 25 35 Minutes General/Economy/ Banking Awareness 50 50 50 Minutes Total 150 150 180 Minutes

It is important for te candidates to note that the maximum number of mark and time is allotted to the General, Economy and Banking awareness. So it is important that the candidates have a good preparation for this section. Candidates should also note the following important details for the exam:- There will be negative marking for the wrong answers. 1/4th marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Candidates should score a minimum qualifying marks of 40% for General Category and EWS Category and 35% marks for Reserved category in each section. What Will be the Selection Process for the PNB LBO Recruitment Exam 2026? The selection process for the PNB LBO Recruitment exam 2026 will include online test, screening, Local Language Test and Personal Interview. Once the candidates qualifies for the online exam, they will move to the next stage that will be screening. After the screening, local language proficiency test will follow, which will be qualifying in nature. Local Language Proficiency test then will be followed by the personal interview.