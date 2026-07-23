PNB LBO Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and Other Details
Get the complete details on the latest exam pattern, topic-wise subjects, and selection process to qualify for the Punjab National Bank LBO exam 2026.
As the registration process for the PNB LBO Recruitment examination 2026 is ongoing, the candidates must understand the detailed syllabus and exam pattern to prepare for the study plan for the PNB LBO Exam 2026. The Punjab National Bank, PNB, Local Bank Officer (LBO) exam 2026 is expected to be conducted in August or September 2026. The selection for the post will be based on four phases, which include, Online Exam, Screening, Language Proficiency Test, and Personal Interview. This article will give information about the topic-wise syllabus, exam pattern and other important information.
The syllabus of the PNB LBO Recruitment Exam 2026 includes questions from the subjects like Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General, Economy and Banking Awareness, and Data Analysis and Interpretation.
PNB LBO Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026
Before preparing a study plan for the Punjab National Bank Local Bank Officer (LBO), it is important that the candidates understand the syllabus for the exam. It will help the candidates prepare a better strategy for the exam, understand the marking schemes and the negative marking schemes. The online exam of the PNB LBO Recruitment exam 2026 will include Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Analysis, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General, Banking Awareness and Economy.
Given below is the complete breakdown of the syllabus for the PNB LBO recruitment exam 2026:-
|
Subject Name
|
What it Tests?
|
Topic-Wise Syllabus
|
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
|
The reasoning and computer aptitude will evaluate the candidates on aspects of analytical and logical reasoning, and understanding of fundamental computer concepts.
|
Reasoning Syllabus
Computer Syllabus
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
It will assess the candidates on their arithmetic.
|
|
English Language
|
It will test the candidates on various aspects of the English levels.
|
|
General, Economy and Banking Awareness
|
This section of the exam tests the candidate’s knowledge in various areas like the current events, banking-related information and economic trends.
|
GENERAL AWARENESS:-
|
ECONOMY AWARENESS:-
|
BANKING AWARENESS TEST
PNB LBO Exam Pattern 2026
The exam pattern of the Punjab National Bank for the Local Banking officers will have a total of 150 marks and 150 questions. This exam will be conducted online and it will conducted within 180 minutes or 3 hours. The exam pattern includes five sections and it will have sectional timing as well. The exam will also have negative marking of 0.25 marks.
Given below is the exam pattern of the Punjab National Bank, Local Banking Officer (LBO) Recruitment exam 2026.
|
Section Name
|
Total Number of Questions
|
Total Number of Marks
|
Sectional Timing
|
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
35 Minutes
|
Data Analysis and Interpretation
|
25
|
25
|
35 Minutes
|
English Language
|
25
|
25
|
25 Minutes
|
Quatitative Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
35 Minutes
|
General/Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
50 Minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
180 Minutes
It is important for te candidates to note that the maximum number of mark and time is allotted to the General, Economy and Banking awareness. So it is important that the candidates have a good preparation for this section. Candidates should also note the following important details for the exam:-
- There will be negative marking for the wrong answers. 1/4th marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
- Candidates should score a minimum qualifying marks of 40% for General Category and EWS Category and 35% marks for Reserved category in each section.
What Will be the Selection Process for the PNB LBO Recruitment Exam 2026?
The selection process for the PNB LBO Recruitment exam 2026 will include online test, screening, Local Language Test and Personal Interview. Once the candidates qualifies for the online exam, they will move to the next stage that will be screening. After the screening, local language proficiency test will follow, which will be qualifying in nature. Local Language Proficiency test then will be followed by the personal interview.
- Online Exam:- It will be conducted within 180 minutes, and includes 150 questions of 150 marks. Each question will be given 1 mark and and each incorrect answer will have negative marking of 0.25 marks or 1/4th marks.
- Screening:- The bank will screen the online applications and documents which have been submitted by the candidate for the online qualified exam candidates to further proceed with the Local Language Proficiency Test. This is done to check whether the candidate is eligible or not.
- Local Language Proficiency Test:- The LLPT woll be qualifying in nature, and those candidates who have not studied for the local language of the state. The candidates will have to secure minimum qualifying marks to be considered for the final selection.
- Personal Interview:- Those candidates who will be shortlisted after qualifying the online written test, and qualify the LLPT, will appear for the Personal Interview. The personal interview will be of 50 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for the interview is 45% marks, i.e., 22.50 for SC and ST and 50% marks, i.e., 25 marks for other category candidates.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.