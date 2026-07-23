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PNB LBO Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and Other Details

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 12:00 IST

Get the complete details on the latest exam pattern, topic-wise subjects, and selection process to qualify for the Punjab National Bank LBO exam 2026.

PNB LBO Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and Other Details
PNB LBO Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and Other Details

As the registration process for the PNB LBO Recruitment examination 2026 is ongoing, the candidates must understand the detailed syllabus and exam pattern to prepare for the study plan for the PNB LBO Exam 2026. The Punjab National Bank, PNB, Local Bank Officer (LBO) exam 2026 is expected to be conducted in August or September 2026. The selection for the post will be based on four phases, which include, Online Exam, Screening, Language Proficiency Test, and Personal Interview. This article will give information about the topic-wise syllabus, exam pattern and other important information.

The syllabus of the PNB LBO Recruitment Exam 2026 includes questions from the subjects like Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General, Economy and Banking Awareness, and Data Analysis and Interpretation.

PNB LBO Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026

Before preparing a study plan for the Punjab National Bank Local Bank Officer (LBO), it is important that the candidates understand the syllabus for the exam. It will help the candidates prepare a better strategy for the exam, understand the marking schemes and the negative marking schemes. The online exam of the PNB LBO Recruitment exam 2026 will include Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Analysis, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General, Banking Awareness and Economy. 

PNB-LLB-Exam-Pattern-2026

Given below is the complete breakdown of the syllabus for the PNB LBO recruitment exam 2026:-

Subject Name

What it Tests?

Topic-Wise Syllabus

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

The reasoning and computer aptitude will evaluate the candidates on aspects of analytical and logical reasoning, and understanding of fundamental computer concepts.

Reasoning Syllabus

  • Syllogism
  • Seating Arrangements
  • Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning
  • Scheduling
  • Blood Relations
  • Code Inequalities
  • Alphanumeric Serires
  • Analogy
  • Assumptions and Statements
  • Order and Ranking
  • Directions and Displacements
  • Coding and Decoding

Computer Syllabus

  • Shortcuts and Important Keyboard Commands
  • Cybersecuirty and Data Protection
  • Internet and Networking Basics
  • MS Office (Word, Power Point, Excel)
  • Operating Systems (Window, Linux)
  • Fundamental of Computers
  • Computer Hardware and Software.

Quantitative Aptitude

It will assess the candidates on their arithmetic.
  • Simplification and Approximation
  • Time and Work
  • Time, Speed and Distance
  • Profit and Loss
  • Percentage
  • Average
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Simple Interest and Compund Interest
  • Data Interpretation
  • Probability
  • Permutation and Combination

English Language

It will test the candidates on various aspects of the English levels.
  • Error Detection
  • Reading Comprehension
  • Sentence Improvement
  • Sentence Rearrangement
  • Cloze Test 
  • Fill in the Blanks
  • Synonyms and Antonyms
  • Paragraph Completion
  • Idiom and Phrases
  • Para Jumbles

General, Economy and Banking Awareness

This section of the exam tests the candidate’s knowledge in various areas like the current events, banking-related information and economic trends. 

GENERAL AWARENESS:-

  • Static GK
  • Science and Technology Updates
  • National and International News
  • Current Affairs (6 months)
  • Sports, Awards and Honours
  • Countries, Capitals and Currencies
  • Important Government Organisation and Headquarters.

ECONOMY AWARENESS:-

  • Economic Terminlogy
  • Indian Economy Basics
  • Fiscal and Monetary Policy
  • Government Schemes
  • International Economy
  • Union Budget and Economis Survey Highlights
  • Financial Inclusion Schemes
  • Reports by IMF, World Bank, and WTO
  • Global Economic Trends

BANKING AWARENESS TEST

  • Types of Banks
  • Recent Banking Development
  • Banking Products
  • Mergers of Banks, Banking Technology, and Innovations
  • Loans, Deposits and Digital Banking Services
  • Functions of RBI, and Monteary Policy
  • Banking Fundamentals
  • Banking Terms and Abbreviations
  • NEFT, IMPS, UPI, and RTGS
  • Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate, CRR, SLR

PNB LBO Exam Pattern 2026

The exam pattern of the Punjab National Bank for the Local Banking officers will have a total of 150 marks and 150 questions. This exam will be conducted online and it will conducted within 180 minutes or 3 hours. The exam pattern includes five sections and it will have sectional timing as well. The exam will also have negative marking of 0.25 marks. 

Given below is the exam pattern of the Punjab National Bank, Local Banking Officer (LBO) Recruitment exam 2026.

Section Name

Total Number of Questions

Total Number of Marks

Sectional Timing 

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

25

25

35 Minutes

Data Analysis and Interpretation

25

25

35 Minutes

English Language

25

25

25 Minutes

Quatitative Aptitude

25

25

35 Minutes

General/Economy/ Banking Awareness

50

50

50 Minutes

Total

150

150

180 Minutes

It is important for te candidates to note that the maximum number of mark and time is allotted to the General, Economy and Banking awareness. So it is important that the candidates have a good preparation for this section. Candidates should also note the following important details for the exam:-

  • There will be negative marking for the wrong answers. 1/4th marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
  • Candidates should score a  minimum qualifying marks of 40% for General Category and EWS Category and 35% marks for Reserved category in each section. 

What Will be the Selection Process for the PNB LBO Recruitment Exam 2026?

The selection process for the PNB LBO Recruitment exam 2026 will include online test, screening, Local Language Test and Personal Interview. Once the candidates qualifies for the online exam, they will move to the next stage that will be screening. After the screening, local language proficiency test will follow, which will be qualifying in nature. Local Language Proficiency test then will be followed by the personal interview. 

  • Online Exam:- It will be conducted within 180 minutes, and includes 150 questions of 150 marks. Each question will be given 1 mark and and each incorrect answer will have negative marking of 0.25 marks or 1/4th marks. 
  • Screening:- The bank will screen the online applications and documents which have been submitted by the candidate for the online qualified exam candidates to further proceed with the Local Language Proficiency Test. This is done to check whether the candidate is eligible or not. 
  • Local Language Proficiency Test:- The LLPT woll be qualifying in nature, and those candidates who have not studied for the local language of the state. The candidates will have to secure minimum qualifying marks to be considered for the final selection. 
  • Personal Interview:- Those candidates who will be shortlisted after qualifying the online written test, and qualify the LLPT, will appear for the Personal Interview. The personal interview will be of 50 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for the interview is 45% marks, i.e., 22.50 for SC and ST and 50% marks, i.e., 25 marks for other category candidates. 

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 12:00 IST

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