PSSSB ADA Admit Card 2026 Released at sssb.punjab.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here
PSSSB ADA Admit Card 2026: The PSSSB has released the admit card for the ADA examination scheduled to be held on 02 August 2026. The admit card was released on 29 July and the candidates can download it from the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. Check this article to get the admit card download link and other details.
Key Points
- PSSSB ADA admit cards were released on sssb.punjab.gov.in on July 29, 2026.
- The ADA written examination is scheduled for 02 August 2026 in offline mode.
- Candidates can download admit cards using application number, email, or mobile number.
PSSSB ADA Admit Card 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the PSSSB Assistant District Attorney (ADA) admit card on its official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. The PSSSB will conduct the ADA written examination in offline mode on 02 August 2026 and the candidates who have applied for the ADA recruitment under Advertisement No.09/2026 can download their hall tickets from the official website of PSSSB. Candidates can either use their application number/ registered email or mobile number to download their admit card. Through this recruitment drive, PSSSB aims to fill the 170 vacant posts of ADA.
PSSSB ADA Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The PSSSB will conduct the ADA written examination on 02 August 2026. The candidates who are going to appear for the examination can check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB)
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Post Name
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Assistant District Attorney (ADA)
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Advertisement No.
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09/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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170
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Exam Date
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02 August 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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29 July 2026
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Official Website
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sssb.punjab.gov.in
PSSSB ADA Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The candidates who are going to participate in the PSSSB ADA written exam scheduled to take place on 02 August 2026 can download their admit card through the direct link provided here.
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PSSSB ADA Admit Card 2026
How to Download PSSSB ADA Admit Card 2026
To download the PSSSB ADA admit card 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.
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On the homepage, in the Latest News section, click on the “Admit card for the written examination for the post of Assistant District Attorney (Advt. No. 09 of 2026)” link.
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Enter your Application No. / Email ID, OR
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Enter your Date of Birth/Mobile Number
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Enter the Captcha displayed on the screen
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Click on Proceed.
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Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
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Download it and take a printout of it.
Note: Please use Google Chrome to download your Admit Card to avoid Date of Birth (DOB) issues.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.