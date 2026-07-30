PSSSB ADA Admit Card 2026 Released at sssb.punjab.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

PSSSB ADA Admit Card 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the PSSSB Assistant District Attorney (ADA) admit card on its official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. The PSSSB will conduct the ADA written examination in offline mode on 02 August 2026 and the candidates who have applied for the ADA recruitment under Advertisement No.09/2026 can download their hall tickets from the official website of PSSSB. Candidates can either use their application number/ registered email or mobile number to download their admit card. Through this recruitment drive, PSSSB aims to fill the 170 vacant posts of ADA.

PSSSB ADA Admit Card 2026 Highlights

The PSSSB will conduct the ADA written examination on 02 August 2026. The candidates who are going to appear for the examination can check the highlights in the table below: