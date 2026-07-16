PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Admit Card 2026 Released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF Here

PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Admit Card 2026: The Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB), Punjab has activated the Veterinary Inspector Admit Card 2026 download link for the Veterinary Inspector Recruitment 2026 on its official website. Admit card which is the crucial document to be carried by the candidates at the exam venue is available to download in online mode. To download the PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Admit Card 2026, you will have to use your login credentials to the link at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in. The Board is set to conduct the written exam for the Veterinary inspector posts against Advt. No. 10 of 2026 on July 19, 2026 across the state. You can get here the hall ticket download link and other details here- PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Admit Card 2026 Download Link

Candidates appearing in the written exam for Veterinary Inspector posts are advised to download their hall ticket quickly to avoid any technical glitches and other troubles. You can access the hall ticket download link at the official website-sssb.punjab.gov.in. Alternatively the PSSSB Veterinary Inspector 2026 Admit Card can also be downloaded directly through the link given below- PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Admit Card 2026 Direct Link Download Link PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Admit Card 2026 Overview The Examination for the Veterinary Inspector is scheduled to be held on July 19, 2026. You can get the overview of the recruitment drive given below- Particulars Details Organization Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB), Punjab Post Name Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE) Advt. No. 5751/OSSC Examination Date July 19, 2026 Advertisement No. 10 of 2026 Number of Posts 150 Official Website sssb.punjab.gov.in

How to Download PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Hall Ticket 2026? Candidates can download the admit card after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. Below are steps to download the hall ticket easily- Step 1: Go to the official PSSSB website i.e, sssb.punjab.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the “Latest News” or “Recruitment” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link "Veterinary Inspector (Adv. No. 10/2026) Admit Card” on the home page.

Step 4: Enter your Application Number in the provided field to the link.

Step 5: You will get your admit card in a new window.

Step 6: Download and save the same for future reference. PSSSB Veterinary Inspector 2026 Exam Pattern The selection for the Veterinary Inspector posts is based on written exam which will be conducted in an objective type (MCQ) written exam. The final merit list will be prepared solely based on Part-B marks, which features a negative marking of 0.25 (1/4) marks for every wrong answer. The exam will be held into two parts including Part A and B. Below are the details of the exam-