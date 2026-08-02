Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 2000 Primary Teacher Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details
Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 has started the application process on 1st August 2026 for a total of 2000 posts of Primary Teachers under the School Education Department. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at erd.punjab.gov.in. Check this article to know more about PTI Recruitment.
Key Points
- Education Directorate, Punjab, released 2000 Primary Teacher (PTI) posts.
- Apply online from August 1 to August 31, 2026, via erd.punjab.gov.in.
- Out of 2000 vacancies, 650 posts are reserved for women candidates.
Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026: The Education Recruitment Directorate, Punjab, has released a recruitment notification to fill a total of 2000 posts of Primary Teacher (Physical Training Instructor) under the School Education Department. Interested candidates can apply online from August 1 to August 31, 2026, through the official website erd.punjab.gov.in. Out of the total vacancies, 650 posts are reserved for women candidates under notification no.1-448/2026/8471. This recruitment covers various categories, including General, SC, BC, Ex-servicemen, Sports quota, Physically Handicapped, Freedom Fighter, and Economically Weaker Section. Candidates must check their eligibility, age limit, and other important details before applying. Check this article for the direct application link and other details.
Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information related to Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Education Recruitment Directorate, Punjab
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Post Name
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Primary Teacher (Physical Training Instructor)
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Total Vacancies
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2000
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Notification No.
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1-448/2026/8471
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Date
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1st to 31st August 2026
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Selection Process
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Written Test (70 Marks) + Sports Achievement (30 Marks)
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Pay Scale
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Rs 29,200 per month
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Official website
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erd.punjab.gov.in
Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 Official Notification
Candidates can check the official notification for Punjab PTI Recruitment from the direct link given below. They are advised to check it carefully before applying. The online application started on 1st August and continues till 31st.
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Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026
Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, Interested candidates must check the complete eligibility criteria for Punjab PTI Recruitment details from the list given below. It includes educational qualification and age limit.
Educational Qualification:
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Candidates must have passed 10+2 with at least a two-year Diploma or Certificate in Physical Education (D.P.Ed/C.P.Ed) or an equivalent course under any other name.
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Candidates in the final year of their D.P.Ed/C.P.Ed diploma/certificate course can also apply.
Age Limit:
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The Minimum age is 18 years
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The Maximum age is 37 years
Age relaxation:
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SC and BC candidates of Punjab for 5 years
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Punjab, other state, and Central Government employees for up to 45 years
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Widows and divorced women of Punjab for up to 40 years
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Permanent residents with disability for 10 years
Physical Eligibility Test (Qualifying in Nature):
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Candidates must clear at least 3 out of 5 components:
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30-meter Flying Start (Speed): Male (5 seconds), Female (5.80 seconds)
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Standing Broad Jump (Explosive Strength): Male (1.40 meters), Female (1.20 meters)
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Shuttle Run 6x10 meter (Agility): Male (17.50 seconds), Female (18.50 seconds)
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Bend and Reach (Flexibility): 2 cm (both categories)
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1600-meter Running: Male (8 minutes), Female (9 minutes 30 seconds
Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
Candidates can check category-wise detailed vacancy breakdown of Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 in the table below:
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Sr. No
|
Category
|
Total Fresh Vacancies
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Vacancies Reserved for Women
|
1
|
General
|
780
|
220
|
2
|
SC (M&B)
|
200
|
80
|
3
|
SC (R&O)
|
200
|
80
|
4
|
BC
|
200
|
80
|
5
|
Ex-Servicemen (General)
|
140
|
80
|
6
|
Ex-Servicemen SC (M&B)
|
40
|
-
|
7
|
Ex-Servicemen SC (R&O)
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40
|
-
|
8
|
Ex-Servicemen BC
|
40
|
-
|
9
|
Sports (General)
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40
|
20
|
10
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Sports SC (M&B)
|
10
|
-
|
11
|
Sports SC (R&O)
|
10
|
-
|
12
|
PH – Visually Impaired
|
20
|
5
|
13
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PH – Hearing Impaired
|
20
|
5
|
14
|
PH – Ortho
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20
|
5
|
15
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PH – I.D/M.D
|
20
|
5
|
16
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Freedom Fighter
|
20
|
10
|
17
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Economically Weaker Section
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200
|
60
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Total
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All Categories
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2000
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650
Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates can apply for the Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 through the direct link given below and are advised to fill the application form carefully for the 2000 posts. The application process started on 1st August and lasts till 31st August 2026.
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Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 through the official website:
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Visit the official website erd.punjab.gov.in.
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Click on the "New Registration" link for Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026
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Log in using the registration number and password.
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Click on the "Application Fee" link and pay the application fee online to complete the form.
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After fee confirmation, fill in the complete application form.
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Upload a recent passport-size photo and a scanned signature on plain white paper along with left and right thumb impressions.
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Click on the Submit Button
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Take a printout of the application form
(Candidates applying for multiple posts must submit separate registrations for each category.)
Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
Candidates can be selected based on a combined merit list prepared out of 100 marks; check the following table:
|
Component
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Weighatge
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Bifurcation
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Written Test
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Maximum 70 Marks
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-
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Sports Achievement
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Maximum 30 Marks
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Grade A (30 Marks), Grade B (25 Marks), Grade C (10 Marks), Grade D (5 Marks)
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Total
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100
The written test will be an Objective Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) paper of 70 marks, conducted on a state-wide basis in a single sitting.
Candidates must also pass a qualifying Punjabi Language test (minimum 50% marks)
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com