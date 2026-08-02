Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 2000 Primary Teacher Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details

Key Points Education Directorate, Punjab, released 2000 Primary Teacher (PTI) posts.

Apply online from August 1 to August 31, 2026, via erd.punjab.gov.in.

Out of 2000 vacancies, 650 posts are reserved for women candidates.

Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026: The Education Recruitment Directorate, Punjab, has released a recruitment notification to fill a total of 2000 posts of Primary Teacher (Physical Training Instructor) under the School Education Department. Interested candidates can apply online from August 1 to August 31, 2026, through the official website erd.punjab.gov.in. Out of the total vacancies, 650 posts are reserved for women candidates under notification no.1-448/2026/8471. This recruitment covers various categories, including General, SC, BC, Ex-servicemen, Sports quota, Physically Handicapped, Freedom Fighter, and Economically Weaker Section. Candidates must check their eligibility, age limit, and other important details before applying. Check this article for the direct application link and other details.

Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information related to Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Education Recruitment Directorate, Punjab Post Name Primary Teacher (Physical Training Instructor) Total Vacancies 2000 Notification No. 1-448/2026/8471 Application Mode Online Application Date 1st to 31st August 2026 Selection Process Written Test (70 Marks) + Sports Achievement (30 Marks) Pay Scale Rs 29,200 per month Official website erd.punjab.gov.in Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 Official Notification Candidates can check the official notification for Punjab PTI Recruitment from the direct link given below. They are advised to check it carefully before applying. The online application started on 1st August and continues till 31st.

Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 Check Here Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying, Interested candidates must check the complete eligibility criteria for Punjab PTI Recruitment details from the list given below. It includes educational qualification and age limit. Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed 10+2 with at least a two-year Diploma or Certificate in Physical Education (D.P.Ed/C.P.Ed) or an equivalent course under any other name.

Candidates in the final year of their D.P.Ed/C.P.Ed diploma/certificate course can also apply. Age Limit: The Minimum age is 18 years

The Maximum age is 37 years Age relaxation: SC and BC candidates of Punjab for 5 years

Punjab, other state, and Central Government employees for up to 45 years

Widows and divorced women of Punjab for up to 40 years

Permanent residents with disability for 10 years

Physical Eligibility Test (Qualifying in Nature): Candidates must clear at least 3 out of 5 components:

30-meter Flying Start (Speed): Male (5 seconds), Female (5.80 seconds)

Standing Broad Jump (Explosive Strength): Male (1.40 meters), Female (1.20 meters)

Shuttle Run 6x10 meter (Agility): Male (17.50 seconds), Female (18.50 seconds)

Bend and Reach (Flexibility): 2 cm (both categories)

1600-meter Running: Male (8 minutes), Female (9 minutes 30 seconds Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 Selection Process Candidates can check category-wise detailed vacancy breakdown of Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 in the table below: Sr. No Category Total Fresh Vacancies Vacancies Reserved for Women 1 General 780 220 2 SC (M&B) 200 80 3 SC (R&O) 200 80 4 BC 200 80 5 Ex-Servicemen (General) 140 80 6 Ex-Servicemen SC (M&B) 40 - 7 Ex-Servicemen SC (R&O) 40 - 8 Ex-Servicemen BC 40 - 9 Sports (General) 40 20 10 Sports SC (M&B) 10 - 11 Sports SC (R&O) 10 - 12 PH – Visually Impaired 20 5 13 PH – Hearing Impaired 20 5 14 PH – Ortho 20 5 15 PH – I.D/M.D 20 5 16 Freedom Fighter 20 10 17 Economically Weaker Section 200 60 Total All Categories 2000 650

Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Candidates can apply for the Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 through the direct link given below and are advised to fill the application form carefully for the 2000 posts. The application process started on 1st August and lasts till 31st August 2026. Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 Apply Here Steps to Apply for Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026 through the official website: Visit the official website erd.punjab.gov.in.

Click on the "New Registration" link for Punjab PTI Recruitment 2026

Log in using the registration number and password.

Click on the "Application Fee" link and pay the application fee online to complete the form.

After fee confirmation, fill in the complete application form.

Upload a recent passport-size photo and a scanned signature on plain white paper along with left and right thumb impressions.

Click on the Submit Button

Take a printout of the application form