Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2023 OUT at hcraj.nic.in: Download For LDC, Jr Assistant and Clerk

Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2023 has been released at hcraj.nic.in. Candidates can download LDC, Jr Assistant and Clerk Posts

Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2023: Rajasthan High Court (RHC) released the admit card of the exam scheduled to be held for the post of JuniorJudicial Assistant for Rajasthan High Court, Junior Assistant for Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority & District Legal Services Authorities (including Taluka Legal Services Committees & Permanent Lok Adalats) and Clerk Grade 2 on the official website i.e. hcraj.nic.in. Candidates can download RHC Admit Card by clicking on the Rajasthan High Court Admit Card Link provided on the official website or in the article below.

Rajasthan High Court Admit Card Download Link

Click Here

The link "Admission card" is provided on the official website of this Court No Admission Card shall be

sent to the candidates separately.

Rajasthan High Court Exam is scheduled to be held on 12 March 2023 (Sunday) & 19 March 2023

(Sunday) from 12:00 noon to 02:00 PM.

The candidates must read all the instructions mentioned in the PDF below:

Rajasthan High Court Instructions PDF - Click Here

How to Download Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download RHC JA Admit Card from the website of the high court with easy steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of RHC - hcraj.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link 'Recruitment JrJAs for RHC JAs for RSLSA and DLSAs and Clerks Grade II for RSJA and District Courts 2022'

Step 3: Download High Court Admit Card Link given as 'Admission Card'

Step 4: It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to use your 'User ID' and 'Password'

Step 5: Download Rajasthan High Court JA Admit Card

Rajasthan High Court Exam 2023

The competitive examination shall be held to test the ability of the candidate in the following

subjects and each subject will carry the number of marks:

Subject Marks Time Hindi 100 2 Hours English 100 GK 100

Each Part shall have 50 Multiple Choice Questions bearing two marks for each question. There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers in the written Test.