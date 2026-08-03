Rajasthan SET 2026 Registration Extended Till August 10; Apply Online Direct Link Here

Key Points The registration deadline for Rajasthan SET 2026 is extended to August 10, 2026.

The Rajasthan SET 2026 examination is scheduled for September 13, 2026.

The exam determines eligibility for Assistant Professor posts in Rajasthan universities/colleges.

The University of Kota (UOK) has extended the registration dates for the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Rajasthan SET examination can now submit their online application forms till August 10, 2026. The application process is conducted in online mode through the website at uok.ac.in The official notification was released on June 11, 2026 and the application process was started on June 14, 2026. Previously the last date to fill the application was July 15 but it was extended to July 31 and again to August 10, 2026. Rajasthan SET is a state level examination which is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges across Rajasthan. Candidates must ensure that they complete the online application process well before the closing date as the UOK might not extend the apply date.

Rajasthan SET 2026 Key Highlights Candidates who will participate in the upcoming Rajasthan SET Exam 2026 must know that this exam is conducted for a total of 37 subjects to test eligibility to teach one of these subjects at the university or college level. The exam is set to be conducted on September 13, 2026. Check the important date and details related to this in the table given below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority University of Kota Exam Name Rajasthan SET 2026 Exam Purpose Eligibility for Assistant Professor Posts Registration Start Date June 14, 2026 Last Date to Apply Online August 10, 2026 Exam Date 13 September 2026 Admit Card Release Date 4 to 5 Days before the exam Official Website uok.ac.in Rajasthan SET 2026 Application Form Link

Candidates who wish to apply for Rajasthan SET 2026 application form can do so via the official website. The registration process includes online registration, filling the application form, uploading required documents and payment of the application fee. Applicants must keep all the necessary documents ready before starting the application process. Check the direct link to apply online in the table given below. Rajasthan SET 2026 Apply Link Check Here Rajasthan SET 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying candidates must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria set by the University of Kota. All these things can be checked from the official notification. For easier access we are providing you with the eligibility conditions of Rajasthan SET 2026 below. Educational Qualification

Candidates belonging from the General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories must obtain a minimum of 55% marks in the postgraduate degree or an equivalent qualification from a UGC recognized institution

For those belonging to the OBC (NCL) SC, ST, PwD and Third Gender the minimum marks needed in postgraduate degree must be 50% . Age Limit There is no upper age limit to apply for Rajasthan SET 2026 meaning that candidates belonging to any age group can apply. Steps to Apply for Rajasthan SET 2026 Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the online application process Visit the official website of University of Kota at uok.ac.in.

On the homepage click on the application for “Rajasthan SET 2026:

You will be redirected to the Single Sign On (SSO) portal, then login using your username or passwords.

Upload the relevant documents such educational certificates and other things as stated.

Pay the application fee online according to your category,

Submit the form and take printout of confirmation page for future references.