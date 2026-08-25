Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks, along with previous year trends to estimate seat options at the college.
NEET UG 2026 Round 2: Admission to Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane, offers one of the best medical educations in Maharashtra. As per the 2026-27 seat matrix for UG course (MBBS) a total of 100 medical seats are available. The seats will be filled through NEET UG rounds. Candidates can check Round 1 opening and closing ranks at mcc.nic.in. The final allotment of Round 1 seats is completed, while Round 2 registration is expected to begin as well. In the meantime, medical aspirants can check expected and previous year opening and closing ranks, through which seat allotment will be done.
The expected and previous year ranks help candidates estimate the admission options as per the official seat matrix released by the National Medical Commission. In accordance with the Medical Counselling Committee's last year Round 2 process, the admission for this year will open at 5778 and close at 108137 (all categories). Check the table shared below for more details.
Also check: Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai Round 2 Cutoff 2026
Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026 Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Admission to Rajiv Gandhi Medical College during Round 2 seat allocation can be analyzed based on the previous year's trend. The expected NEET UG Round 2 opening and closing rank shared here can help candidates estimate the accurate seat possibilities. The seat allocation may open at 5778 and close at 9167 rank.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
5778 - 8319
|
8211 - 9167
|
OBC
|
8011 - 9607
|
11021 - 11871
|
EWS
|
8100 - 10445
|
11931 - 12891
|
SC
|
51567 - 58304
|
73821 - 78217
|
ST
|
66082 - 96002
|
101221 - 108137
Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
The table shared below offers last year’s NEET UG 2025 Round 2 opening and closing ranks. Check to analyse the range of the ranks at which candidates can get admission to MBBS seats under All India Quota.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
4324
|
8989
|
OBC
|
7222
|
11558
|
EWS
|
5412
|
12570
|
SC
|
45599
|
76687
|
ST
|
66081
|
105614
Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check for NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks during Round 2 seat allocation.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
4324
|
8989
|
OBC
|
7222
|
10604
|
EWS
|
5412
|
12278
|
SC
|
45599
|
68720
|
ST
|
66081
|
100087
Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
The table highlights the seat allocation for MBBS seats under All India Quota during the NEET UG 2023 Round 2 admission. Check the category-wise range shared below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
4324
|
8317
|
OBC
|
7222
|
9605
|
EWS
|
5412
|
10443
|
SC
|
45599
|
58302
|
ST
|
66081
|
96000
Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks to analyze the last seat allocation during the first round of admission.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
4324
|
5777
|
OBC
|
7222
|
8010
|
EWS
|
5412
|
8099
|
SC
|
45599
|
51566
|
ST
|
66081
|
66081
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.