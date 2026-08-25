Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026 Round 2: Admission to Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane, offers one of the best medical educations in Maharashtra. As per the 2026-27 seat matrix for UG course (MBBS) a total of 100 medical seats are available. The seats will be filled through NEET UG rounds. Candidates can check Round 1 opening and closing ranks at mcc.nic.in. The final allotment of Round 1 seats is completed, while Round 2 registration is expected to begin as well. In the meantime, medical aspirants can check expected and previous year opening and closing ranks, through which seat allotment will be done.

The expected and previous year ranks help candidates estimate the admission options as per the official seat matrix released by the National Medical Commission. In accordance with the Medical Counselling Committee's last year Round 2 process, the admission for this year will open at 5778 and close at 108137 (all categories). Check the table shared below for more details.