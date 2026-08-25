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Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 13:59 IST

Candidates can check Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks, along with previous year trends to estimate seat options at the college.

Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026 Round 2: Admission to Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane, offers one of the best medical educations in Maharashtra. As per the 2026-27 seat matrix for UG course (MBBS) a total of 100 medical seats are available. The seats will be filled through NEET UG rounds. Candidates can check Round 1 opening and closing ranks at mcc.nic.in. The final allotment of Round 1 seats is completed, while Round 2 registration is expected to begin as well. In the meantime, medical aspirants can check expected and previous year opening and closing ranks, through which seat allotment will be done. 

The expected and previous year ranks help candidates estimate the admission options as per the official seat matrix released by the National Medical Commission. In accordance with the Medical Counselling Committee's last year Round 2 process, the admission for this year will open at 5778 and close at 108137 (all categories). Check the table shared below for more details. 

Also check: Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai Round 2 Cutoff 2026

Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026 Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Admission to Rajiv Gandhi Medical College during Round 2 seat allocation can be analyzed based on the previous year's trend. The expected NEET UG Round 2 opening and closing rank shared here can help candidates estimate the accurate seat possibilities. The seat allocation may open at 5778 and close at 9167 rank. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

5778 - 8319

8211 - 9167

OBC

8011 - 9607

11021 - 11871

EWS

8100 - 10445

11931 - 12891

SC

51567 - 58304

73821 - 78217

ST

66082 - 96002

101221 - 108137

Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table shared below offers last year’s NEET UG 2025 Round 2 opening and closing ranks. Check to analyse the range of the ranks at which candidates can get admission to MBBS seats under All India Quota.

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

4324

8989

OBC

7222

11558

EWS

5412

12570

SC

45599

76687

ST

66081

105614

Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check for NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks during Round 2 seat allocation. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

4324

8989

OBC

7222

10604

EWS

5412

12278

SC

45599

68720

ST

66081

100087

Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table highlights the seat allocation for MBBS seats under All India Quota during the NEET UG 2023 Round 2 admission. Check the category-wise range shared below. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

4324

8317

OBC

7222

9605

EWS

5412

10443

SC

45599

58302

ST

66081

96000

Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks to analyze the last seat allocation during the first round of admission. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

4324

5777

OBC

7222

8010

EWS

5412

8099

SC

45599

51566

ST

66081

66081

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 25, 2026, 13:59 IST

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