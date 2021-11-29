REET Final Answer Key 2021 Released @reetbser21.com: Download Level 2 PDF Here

REET Final Answer Key has been uploaded by Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) on reetbser21.com. Check Download Link.

REET Final Answer Key 2021: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released the final answer key of Level 2 of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET 2021) or Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET 2021). Candidates can download REET Level 2 Answer Key from the official website i.e. reetbser21.com or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/reet2021.

REET Final Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download REET Answer Key through the prescribed format.

REET Final Answer Key Download Link

How to Download REET Final Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to the official website of REET 2021 i.e. – reetbser21.com.

Now, click on the link which reads ' Final Answer Key Level-II' given under ‘Important Downloads’ Section of the home page.

Download REET Final Answer Key PDF

Take a print a copy of the same for future references

REET was conducted on September 26, 2021 and the result was announced on 02 November 2021. The exam was held in two levels i.e. Level I for primary teachers or Teachers for classes 1 to 5 and level II for upper primary teachers, or for classes 6 to 8.

Those who qualify in the exam would be able to apply for teacher posts across the state.

Rajasthan Government is planning to fill 32000 vacancies of Grade 3 Teacher Posts through this exam.