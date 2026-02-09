RRB ALP Dress Code 2026 for Male and Female Candidates: What to Wear on Exam Day?

RRB ALP Dress Code 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has enforced strict dress code guidelines for the RRB ALP 2026 exam to maintain a fair and transparent examination process. These rules are mainly introduced to prevent the use of electronic gadgets and any unfair practices inside the exam hall. Security checks at RRB ALP exam centres are very strict. So candidates must follow the prescribed dress code to avoid last-minute trouble. Aspirants should wear light, simple, and comfortable clothing on the exam day. Outfits with metal buttons, heavy embroidery, thick layers, or unnecessary accessories can cause delays during security screening. If a candidate is found wearing restricted items, their entry to the exam centre may be delayed or completely denied. Candidates should follow the RRB ALP Exam Dress Code 2026 to ensure a smooth entry process and stay focused on their exam without unnecessary stress.

RRB ALP Dress Code 2026 The RRB ALP Dress Code 2026 is mandatory for every candidate appearing in the examination. The Railway Recruitment Board has set clear instructions for clothing and accessories to ensure smooth biometric verification and strict security checks at the exam centre. If a candidate arrives wearing prohibited clothes or carrying restricted items, the exam authorities can deny entry to the examination hall. This may lead to the loss of an important exam opportunity. Therefore, both male and female candidates must carefully follow the RRB ALP dress code guidelines to avoid any issues on the exam day and ensure a hassle-free examination experience. RRB ALP Dress Code PDF 2026 RRB ALP Dress Code Rules PDF 2026 clearly explains the permitted clothing, prohibited items, and items that are strictly not allowed inside the examination hall for both male and female candidates.

The PDF includes important instructions related to biometric verification, frisking (physical checking), and security procedures at the exam centre. Every candidate is strongly advised to download and carefully read the Dress Code Rules PDF before the exam to avoid any issues such as entry delay, problems during verification, or disqualification at the examination centre. RRB ALP Dress Code PDF 2026 Download PDF RRB ALP Dress Code 2026 for Male Candidates Male candidates must also follow a strict and simple dress code for the RRB ALP 2026 exam. Clothes should be plain and free from metal buttons, zips, chains, or extra pockets. A light T-shirt, simple shirt, or plain kurta paired with normal trousers is considered appropriate. Shoes are usually not allowed at many exam centres, so candidates should wear slippers or flat sandals. Carrying watches, jewellery, smart devices, or any electronic items is strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. Check RRB ALP dress code for male candidates in the table below:

Item What to Wear What to Avoid Shirt/T-shirt Light and simple Hoodies, heavy-pocket shirts Pants/Jeans Normal trousers Cargo or multi-pocket pants Footwear Simple sandals / slippers Heavy sole or high-ankle shoes Watch Not allowed Smart or analogue watch Jewellery None Chain, ring, bracelet Glasses Medical glasses Sunglasses RRB ALP Dress Code 2026 for Female Candidates Female candidates appearing for the RRB ALP 2026 exam must wear simple, light, and comfortable clothes to clear security checks smoothly. Suitable options include a plain salwar suit, kurti with leggings, or a simple saree. Outfits with heavy embroidery, shiny fabric, metal buttons, or fancy designs should be strictly avoided as they can cause issues during frisking.

Wearing jewellery is not allowed at the exam centre. Items such as earrings, bangles, chains, rings, nose pins, anklets, or metal hair accessories may lead to delays or denial of entry. Candidates should also avoid carrying handbags, makeup items, or decorative accessories. Only flat sandals or slippers are permitted. Check the RRB ALP dress code for female candidates in the table below: Item What to Wear What to Avoi Dress Simple salwar suit/kurti Heavy embroidery or fancy dress Dupatta Light dupatta Thick or heavy dupatta Saree Plain saree Shiny or designer saree Hair Accessories Simple rubber band Metal clips or pins Jewellery Very light bindi only Bangles, earrings, chain, rings Footwear Flat sandals / slippers High heels or shoes

Things Not Allowed in RRB ALP Exam Centre 2026 The Railway Recruitment Board has banned several items inside the examination centre to ensure strict security and complete transparency during the RRB ALP 2026 exam. Candidates found carrying any restricted item may face strict action, including denial of entry or disqualification. The following items are strictly not allowed inside the RRB ALP exam hall: Mobile phones, smart watches, earphones, Bluetooth devices, or any wireless gadgets

Calculators, pen drives, or other electronic devices

Metal jewellery such as chains, earrings, bangles, rings, or bracelets

Books, notes, papers, or rough sheets

Caps, scarves, shawls, and in some cases even dupattas may be removed during checking

Heavy footwear, shoes, or high heels

Clothes with metal buttons, electronic belts, or hidden accessories