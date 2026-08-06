RRC Recruitment 2026 Last Date Tomorrow: Apply Online for 1853 NCR Apprentice Posts, Check Details & Direct Link Here
RRC Recruitment 2026 NCR Apprentice application is closing tomorrow, 7 August 2026. Interested candidates can apply online for a total of 1,853 Apprentice posts on the official website of RRB, rrcpryj.org.in. Check this article to know more about eligibility criteria, application fee, and selection process.
Key Points
- RRC NCR Apprentice application closes tomorrow, August 7, 2026.
- RRC NCR announced 1,853 Apprentice vacancies under Apprentices Act, 1961.
- Application started July 8, 2026, for 10th pass + ITI certificate holders.
RRC NCR Recruitment 2026: RRC NCR Recruitment 2026 Apprentice application is closing tomorrow, 7 August 2026. Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway, has released a notification for a total of 1,853 Apprentice vacancies under the Apprentices Act, 1961. The application process started on 8 July 2026 on the official website of RRC, rrcpryj.org.in. Candidates who have completed their 10th Class qualification and have an ITI certificate in the concerned trade can apply till the last date tomorrow. Candidates are advised to check all the eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee, and selection process before applying.
RRC NCR Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Interested candidates can find all the information related to RRC NCR Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway
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Notification No.
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RRC/NCR/Act. Apprentice 01/2026 dated 07.07.2026
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Post Name
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Apprentice
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Total Vacancies
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1853
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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8 July 2026
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Application End Date
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7 August 2026
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Age Limit
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15 to 24 years (relaxation applicable for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-servicemen)
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Educational Qualification
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Matriculation (min. 50%) + ITI certificate in relevant trade
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Selection Process
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Merit list based on the average of Matriculation and ITI marks (no written exam)
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Official Website
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www.rrcpryj.org
RRC NCR Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
RRC has started the online registration process for NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 on July 8, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 1,853 apprentice posts. Candidates can find the direct link to apply given below to complete their application process before the last date, August 7, 2026.
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RRC Recruitment 2026 NCR Apprentice
Steps to Apply for RRC NCR Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps to submit their application form through the official website of RRC.
Step 1: Visit the official website of RRC at rrcpryj.org.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to “Quick links” and click on “ RRC NCR Act Apprentice”.
Step 3: Complete the registration process using your credentials
Step 4: Now, click on “RRC Apprentice Application 2026’
Step 5: Fill the form with personal, educational, and other details carefully
Step 6: Enter matriculation and ITI marks and select preference for workshop, trade, and division
Step 7: Upload scanned documents like photograph, signature, and certificate
Step 8: Pay the application fee
Step 9: Review and submit the form
Step 10: Download for future references
RRC NCR Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Interested candidates are advised to carefully check the complete eligibility criteria details from the list given below
Educational Qualifications
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Candidates must have passed the Matriculation Examination (10th class examination) with an aggregate of 50% marks
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Candidates must possess the ITI certificate in a relevant trade from a recognized institution (NCVT/SCVT)
Age limit
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The minimum age is 15 years
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The maximum age is 24 years (should not have completed 24 years)
Age Relaxation
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Candidates from SC/ST category: 5 years of relaxation
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Candidates from OBC category: 3 years of relaxation
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Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD): 10 years of relaxation
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Ex-servicemen: Relaxation up to the period of service in the Defence Force plus 3 years
RRC NCR Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
Candidates who are applying for the RRC NCRrecruitment 2026 have to pay an application fee according to their categories:
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Category
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Application Fee
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General/ OBC/EWS
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Rs 100
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SC/ST
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Nil
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com