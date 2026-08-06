RRC Recruitment 2026 Last Date Tomorrow: Apply Online for 1853 NCR Apprentice Posts, Check Details & Direct Link Here

Merit list based on the average of Matriculation and ITI marks (no written exam)

Interested candidates can find all the information related to RRC NCR Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:

RRC NCR Recruitment 2026: RRC NCR Recruitment 2026 Apprentice application is closing tomorrow, 7 August 2026. Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway, has released a notification for a total of 1,853 Apprentice vacancies under the Apprentices Act, 1961. The application process started on 8 July 2026 on the official website of RRC, rrcpryj.org.in. Candidates who have completed their 10th Class qualification and have an ITI certificate in the concerned trade can apply till the last date tomorrow. Candidates are advised to check all the eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee, and selection process before applying.

RRC NCR Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

RRC has started the online registration process for NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 on July 8, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 1,853 apprentice posts. Candidates can find the direct link to apply given below to complete their application process before the last date, August 7, 2026.

RRC Recruitment 2026 NCR Apprentice Check Here

Steps to Apply for RRC NCR Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow the steps to submit their application form through the official website of RRC.

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRC at rrcpryj.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to “Quick links” and click on “ RRC NCR Act Apprentice”.

Step 3: Complete the registration process using your credentials

Step 4: Now, click on “RRC Apprentice Application 2026’

Step 5: Fill the form with personal, educational, and other details carefully