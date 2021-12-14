SBI PO Prelims Result 2021 Out @sbi.co.in: Check Download Link and Mains Exam Details Here

SBI PO Prelims Result Link is available on official website of State Bank of India sbi.co.in. Check Download Link and Mains Exam Details.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Prelims Result on official website - sbi.co.in/careers or bank.sbi/careers. If you have appeared in SBI PO Exam on 20, 21 and 27 November 2021 then you can check your marks, using their roll number and password, by visiting SBI PO Prelims Result Link given below in this page, once it is available.

SBI PO Prelims Result Download Link

Let’s check the steps to download SBI PO Result and mains exam details by scrolling down:

How to Download SBI PO Prelims Result 2021 ?

Visit the SBI Careers official website - sbi.co.in/careers. Go to 'Current Openings then go to 'Recruitment for Probationary Officer' and Click on “Result for Preliminary Exam” Enter your details and captcha. Download SBI PO Pre Result 2021 and check your marks. Take a print out of the result for future use.

SBI PO 2021 Important Dates SBI PO 2021 Notification Date 4th Oct 2021 SBI PO 2021 Application Dates 5 to 25 Oct 2021 SBI PO 2021 Exam Date 27 November 2021 SBI PO Result Date 14 Dec 2021 SBI PO Mains Exam Date Jan 2022

SBI PO Mains Exam 2021

Selected candidates will be called for the mains exam. The mains exam is schedule to be held in the month of Jnauary 2022.

SBU PO Mains Admit Card 2021



In order to appear for the exam, the candidates must download SBI PO Mains Admit Card from the official website of SBI.

Details on SBI PO Score Card 2021

The candidates can the marks scored by them in the prelims exam. They can find following details on their score card.

Candidate’s Name Date of Examination Roll number Registration number Category Post applied Total marks scored in SBI PO Prelims Exam Overall Cut off Marks Marks scored in aggregate and also for each section Qualifying Status Mains Exam Date



A total of 2056 candidates will be recruited for Probationary Officer Posts in State Banks across the country.