SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Correction Link Active at ssc.gov.in, Steps to Edit Form Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) activated the SSC CHSL application correction link today, July 25. Candidates can make corrections to their Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2025 application form through the official website, ssc.gov.in. The last date to make changes is July 26.

As per the official schedule, a fee of Rs 200 will be charged for the first correction. If candidates wish to edit their application a second time, a fee of Rs 500 will be applicable.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held from September 8 to 18 in multiple shifts across various exam centres to fill 3131 vacancies for posts such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO).

SSC CHSL Application Correction 2025 Link

SSC has concluded the registration process for SSC CHSL exam on July 18. Now, the officials have opened the application correction window, giving one last chance to applicants to edit their online forms. They must log in using their registration number and password to access the application form and make necessary edits.