SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Correction Link Active at ssc.gov.in, Steps to Edit Form Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) activated the SSC CHSL application correction link today, July 25. Candidates can make corrections to their Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2025 application form through the official website, ssc.gov.in. The last date to make changes is July 26.
As per the official schedule, a fee of Rs 200 will be charged for the first correction. If candidates wish to edit their application a second time, a fee of Rs 500 will be applicable.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held from September 8 to 18 in multiple shifts across various exam centres to fill 3131 vacancies for posts such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO).
SSC CHSL Application Correction 2025 Link
SSC has concluded the registration process for SSC CHSL exam on July 18. Now, the officials have opened the application correction window, giving one last chance to applicants to edit their online forms. They must log in using their registration number and password to access the application form and make necessary edits.
|
SSC CHSL Application Correction 2025
What Can Be Corrected in SSC CHSL Application Form?
Applications who want to rectify their application forms must ensure that they enter the details carefully. This is the last opportunity to edit application forms. You are allowed to enter the following details:
- Name of the candidates
- Address details
- Date of birth
- Gender
- Class 10 roll number and other basic information
SSC CHSL 2025: How to Edit Application Form at ssc.gov.in
Follow the steps below to make corrections in your SSC CHSL application form:
- Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in
- Log in with your registration number and password
- Click on the "Application Correction" option under the CHSL 2025 section
- Make the required changes in the application form
- Pay the correction fee as applicable using online payment gateways.
- Submit the form and download the updated confirmation page for future reference
SSC CHSL Application Form Correction Fee
To resubmit your applications successfully, candidates will be required to pay the application fee online. It can be paid via UPI, Net Banking, or Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay).
|
For the First Time
|
Rs 200
|
For the Second Time
|
Rs 500
