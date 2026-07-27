UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Delay: 'Where Is the Answer Key?' Aspirants Urge NTA to Announce Timeline

Key Points UGC NET 2026 exam concluded June 30 (main) & July 5 (re-exam); key delayed over 22 days.

NTA has not released the answer key or an official statement regarding its release.

Delay linked to alleged question paper errors; students demand key or official date.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet released the UGC NET Answer Key or any official date of release, even after more than 22 days have passed since the examination ended. The NTA conducted the June session UGC NET exam on June 22- June 25, June 29, June 30, 2026 and a re-exam at one centre in Jalandhar on July 5. Going through the past year trends, the NTA normally releases the UGC NET answer key within 6 to 7 days after the last exam. Now, this delay makes the candidates anxious all over India, and now they are requesting the NTA through various social media to release the answer key or at least an official date or statement regarding this. Why Are Candidates Waiting for the UGC NET 2026 Answer Key? The UGC NET answer key helps the candidates to check their responses and calculate their expected scores before the official results are announced. Along with the provisional answer key, the NTA also provides the opportunity to raise objections against any incorrect answer or question. So apart from just calculating the marks, it also gives candidates a fair chance to raise objections if they find any answer incorrect. This is the reason why candidates are eagerly waiting for the UGC NET provisional answer key.

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Why is there a delay? As per various media reports, many candidates have raised concerns about the UGC NET question papers and claimed that many questions had grammatical and typo errors. The reports also suggest that amid the current situation, the government asked the NTA to carefully examine all the allegations and take all the necessary steps. However, the NTA has not released any official statements regarding these allegations. UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Now what students are demanding? As it has been more than 22 days since the last exam was held, now the candidates are requesting the NTA to release the UGC NET provisional answer key and are using various social media platforms through hashtags like #NTAANSWERKEYOUTKARO to raise their voice. Even now, they are demanding at least to release an official date or statement regarding the UGC NET provisional answer key.