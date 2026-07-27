UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Delay: 'Where Is the Answer Key?' Aspirants Urge NTA to Announce Timeline
UGC NET June Answer Key 2026: The UGC NET Answer Key has not been released yet for the June 2026 session, even after more than 22 days since the examination concluded on July 5. This delay makes the candidates anxious, and now they are requesting NTA to release the answer key or at least a date. Check all the latest updates and developments on UGC NET Answer Key 2026 here.
Key Points
- UGC NET 2026 exam concluded June 30 (main) & July 5 (re-exam); key delayed over 22 days.
- NTA has not released the answer key or an official statement regarding its release.
- Delay linked to alleged question paper errors; students demand key or official date.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet released the UGC NET Answer Key or any official date of release, even after more than 22 days have passed since the examination ended. The NTA conducted the June session UGC NET exam on June 22- June 25, June 29, June 30, 2026 and a re-exam at one centre in Jalandhar on July 5. Going through the past year trends, the NTA normally releases the UGC NET answer key within 6 to 7 days after the last exam. Now, this delay makes the candidates anxious all over India, and now they are requesting the NTA through various social media to release the answer key or at least an official date or statement regarding this.
Why Are Candidates Waiting for the UGC NET 2026 Answer Key?
The UGC NET answer key helps the candidates to check their responses and calculate their expected scores before the official results are announced. Along with the provisional answer key, the NTA also provides the opportunity to raise objections against any incorrect answer or question. So apart from just calculating the marks, it also gives candidates a fair chance to raise objections if they find any answer incorrect. This is the reason why candidates are eagerly waiting for the UGC NET provisional answer key.
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Why is there a delay?
As per various media reports, many candidates have raised concerns about the UGC NET question papers and claimed that many questions had grammatical and typo errors. The reports also suggest that amid the current situation, the government asked the NTA to carefully examine all the allegations and take all the necessary steps.
However, the NTA has not released any official statements regarding these allegations.
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Now what students are demanding?
As it has been more than 22 days since the last exam was held, now the candidates are requesting the NTA to release the UGC NET provisional answer key and are using various social media platforms through hashtags like #NTAANSWERKEYOUTKARO to raise their voice. Even now, they are demanding at least to release an official date or statement regarding the UGC NET provisional answer key.
However, the NTA has not released any date or official statement for the provisional answer key. Meanwhile, the candidates are advised to remain patient, avoid rumours, and rely only on official announcements.
Once the answer key is released, candidates will be able to check their responses, calculate their expected scores, and raise objections before the final result is declared.
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Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc