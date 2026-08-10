UPPRPB Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Hall Ticket PDF at uppbpb.gov.in

UPPRPB Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Constable PST/DV Admit Card 2026 for candidates shortlisted after the written exam results. On July 31, 2026, UPPRPB declared results for 32,679 constable posts, and 76,184 candidates qualified for the Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST) round, which begins on August 17, 2026 , across 17 District Centers in Uttar Pradesh. Shortlisted candidates can now download their admit card from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, using their registration number and date of birth. The admit card carries the exam centre, date, time, and list of documents needed for verification.

Candidates who are appearing in the UPPRPB Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026 can check all the information in the table below:

UP Police Constable PST/DV admit card 2026 is now available at the official website of UPPRPB. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the direct link given below by using their registration number and date of Birth. It is advisable to check all the details on the admit card carefully before the exam day.

Candidates can follow these steps to download the UPPRPB Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026 through the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Download Admit Card” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Now log in using your Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: Your UP Police Constable PST/DV Admit Card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Verify all the details provided on your admit card.

Step 7: Download the admit card and take its printout.

Details Mentioned on UPPRPB Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026

Candidates are required to carefully check all the details that are given in the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026. Here is the list of details that will appear on the admit card as follows: