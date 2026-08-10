UPPRPB Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Hall Ticket PDF at uppbpb.gov.in
UPPRPB has officially released the Police Constable PST/DV Admit Card 2026 on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can now download the admit card from the link given below. The PST/DV will be held on August 17, 2026, across 17 District Centers in Uttar Pradesh.
UPPRPB Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Constable PST/DV Admit Card 2026 for candidates shortlisted after the written exam results. On July 31, 2026, UPPRPB declared results for 32,679 constable posts, and 76,184 candidates qualified for the Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST) round, which begins on August 17, 2026, across 17 District Centers in Uttar Pradesh. Shortlisted candidates can now download their admit card from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, using their registration number and date of birth. The admit card carries the exam centre, date, time, and list of documents needed for verification.
Check Official Notice: UPPRPB Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026
UPPRPB Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Candidates who are appearing in the UPPRPB Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026 can check all the information in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
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Post Name
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Constable Civil Police and Equivalent Posts
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Total Vacancies
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32,679
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Result Declared on
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July 31, 2026
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Candidates shortlisted for PST/DV
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76,184
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PST/DV Start Date
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August 17, 2026
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Total Centers
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17 centers across UP
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Admit card Status
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Released Today
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Login Credentials
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Registration number and date of birth
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Next Stage After DV/PST
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Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
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Official website
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uppbpb.gov.in
UPPRPB Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026 Download Link
UP Police Constable PST/DV admit card 2026 is now available at the official website of UPPRPB. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the direct link given below by using their registration number and date of Birth. It is advisable to check all the details on the admit card carefully before the exam day.
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UPPRPB Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026
उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस में आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस एवं समकक्ष पदों पर सीधी भर्ती – 2025 की लिखित परीक्षा में अर्ह पाये गये अभ्यर्थियों के अभिलेखों की संवीक्षा एवं शारीरिक मानक परीक्षण दिनांक- 17.08.2026 से प्रदेश के समस्त जनपदों में प्रारंभ हो रही है । अभिलेखों की संवीक्षा एवं शारीरिक…— Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (@upprpb) August 10, 2026
Steps to Download UPPRPB Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download the UPPRPB Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026 through the official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the “Download Admit Card” link on the homepage.
Step 3: Now log in using your Registration Number and Date of Birth.
Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.
Step 5: Your UP Police Constable PST/DV Admit Card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Verify all the details provided on your admit card.
Step 7: Download the admit card and take its printout.
Details Mentioned on UPPRPB Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026
Candidates are required to carefully check all the details that are given in the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026. Here is the list of details that will appear on the admit card as follows:
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Name of the Candidate
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Roll number
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Registration Number
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Exam Name
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Exam Date and Time
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Reporting Time
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Photograph and Signature
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Name & Address of Examination Centre
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Important Instructions for the Exam Day
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com