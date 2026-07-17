UPSSSC ASO/ARO Exam City Slip 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Download Exam District Details - Direct Link Here
UPSSSC ASO/ARO Exam City Slip 2026: The UPSSSC has released the exam city slip for the ASO/ARO Main Examination scheduled to be held on 26 July 2026. The candidates who have applied for the examination can download their exam city details from the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. The direct link to download the city slip has been provided in this article.
Key Points
- UPSSSC ASO/ARO exam city slip released on 17 July 2026.
- Main examination for ASO/ARO posts scheduled for 26 July 2026.
- 1565 ASO/ARO posts to be filled through this recruitment drive.
UPSSSC ASO Exam City Slip 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has activated the link to download the UPSSSC ASO exam city slip on 17 July 2026 for the written examination scheduled to be conducted on 26 July 2026. The candidates should download the advance intimation of the exam city details and plan their travel accordingly. The exam city slip contains the information about the city of the exam allotted to the candidates. The candidates can download the exam city details by entering the login information such as Candidate Registration No, DOB, and Gender. Through this recruitment drive, the UPSSSC is going to fill 1565 ASO/ARO posts. Candidates will be able to download the advance examination district information and the admit card only after depositing the prescribed fee for the main examination.
UPSSSC ASO Exam City Slip 2026 Highlights
The UPSSSC will conduct the ASO/ARO Main examination on 26 July 2026. The commission has released the exam city slip on the website on 17 July. Download the city details and plan your journey ahead. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Name
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Assistant Statistical Officer / Assistant Research Officer (Statistics) (Main Exam)
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Advertisement No.
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05/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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1565
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Main Exam Date
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26 July 2026
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Exam City Slip Release Date
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17 July 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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TBA
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC ASO/ARO Exam City Slip 2026 Download Link
Candidates who are going to appear for the UPSSSC ASO/ARO Main Examination on 26 July 2026 can download their exam city slip from the direct link given here by using their login credentials.
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UPSSSC ASO/ARO Exam City Slip 2026
Steps to Download UPSSSC ASO/ARO Exam City Slip 2026
To download the UPSSSC ASO/ARO exam city slip details, the candidates can follow the step-by-step process given below:
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Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Notice Board section, and click on the “Advertisement No.-05-Examination/2026, Assistant Statistical Officer / Assistant Research Officer (Statistics) Main Examination (Pre.A.P.-2025)/06 advance examination district” link.
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Enter the following details:
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Candidate’s Registration Number
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DOB
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Gender
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Now enter the security code and click on Submit.
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Download the UPSSSC ASO City Slip and save it for your reference.
UPSSSC ASO/ARO Exam Date 2026
The UPSSSC is going to conduct the UPSSSC ASO/ARO Main Examination on 26 July 2026 in a single shift from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
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Exam Date
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26 July 2026
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Exam Timings
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10:00 am to 12:00 pm
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.