UPSSSC ASO/ARO Exam City Slip 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Download Exam District Details - Direct Link Here

Key Points UPSSSC ASO/ARO exam city slip released on 17 July 2026.

Main examination for ASO/ARO posts scheduled for 26 July 2026.

1565 ASO/ARO posts to be filled through this recruitment drive.

UPSSSC ASO Exam City Slip 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has activated the link to download the UPSSSC ASO exam city slip on 17 July 2026 for the written examination scheduled to be conducted on 26 July 2026. The candidates should download the advance intimation of the exam city details and plan their travel accordingly. The exam city slip contains the information about the city of the exam allotted to the candidates. The candidates can download the exam city details by entering the login information such as Candidate Registration No, DOB, and Gender. Through this recruitment drive, the UPSSSC is going to fill 1565 ASO/ARO posts. Candidates will be able to download the advance examination district information and the admit card only after depositing the prescribed fee for the main examination.

UPSSSC ASO Exam City Slip 2026 Highlights The UPSSSC will conduct the ASO/ARO Main examination on 26 July 2026. The commission has released the exam city slip on the website on 17 July. Download the city details and plan your journey ahead. Check the highlights in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Exam Name Assistant Statistical Officer / Assistant Research Officer (Statistics) (Main Exam) Advertisement No. 05/2026 No. of Vacancies 1565 Main Exam Date 26 July 2026 Exam City Slip Release Date 17 July 2026 Admit Card Release Date TBA Official Website upsssc.gov.in UPSSSC ASO/ARO Exam City Slip 2026 Download Link Candidates who are going to appear for the UPSSSC ASO/ARO Main Examination on 26 July 2026 can download their exam city slip from the direct link given here by using their login credentials.

UPSSSC ASO/ARO Exam City Slip 2026 Download Link Steps to Download UPSSSC ASO/ARO Exam City Slip 2026 To download the UPSSSC ASO/ARO exam city slip details, the candidates can follow the step-by-step process given below: Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the Notice Board section, and click on the “Advertisement No.-05-Examination/2026, Assistant Statistical Officer / Assistant Research Officer (Statistics) Main Examination (Pre.A.P.-2025)/06 advance examination district” link.

Enter the following details:

Candidate’s Registration Number



DOB



Gender

Now enter the security code and click on Submit.

Download the UPSSSC ASO City Slip and save it for your reference. UPSSSC ASO/ARO Exam Date 2026 The UPSSSC is going to conduct the UPSSSC ASO/ARO Main Examination on 26 July 2026 in a single shift from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.