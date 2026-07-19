UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today for 708 Posts at upsssc.gov.in, Check Direct Apply Link
UPSSSC will close the online application process for the Forest and Wildlife Guard Mains Examination 2026 on July 20. Eligible candidates with a valid UPSSSC PET 2025 score can apply through the official website. Check the direct application link, eligibility criteria, important dates, and application fee details before registering.
Key Points
- Online applications for UPSSSC Forest Guard Mains close on July 20, 2026.
- The recruitment drive aims to fill 708 Forest Guard vacancies across the state.
- Official notification released April 23, 2026; applications began June 30, 2026.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will close the online application process for the Forest and Wildlife Guard Mains exam today July 20, 2026. Candidates who have not submitted their application forms should complete the registration process through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive the commission aims to fill 708 Forest Guard vacancies across the state. The official notification was released on April 23, 2026 with online applications starting from June 30, 2026.
Interested candidates must check the eligibility criteria application process, important dates and other details here before submitting their applications. You are advised to fill out the forms at the earliest to avoid last minute technical issues due to server load.
Also Check- UPSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus 2026 Download Exam Pattern
UPSSSC Forest Guard Previous Year Question Paper Download PDF Here
UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link
UPSSSC has activated the online application link for Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep all required documents, including educational certificates, photographs, signatures and identity proof, ready before starting the registration process. For your convenience and easier access we have provided the direct apply link in the table given below.
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UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
The UP Forest Guard mains exam notification was released under the Advertisement No 12- Exam 2026. Only those candidates who hold a valid UPSSSC PET 2025 scorecard are eligible to apply. Check the key details provided in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission, UPSSSC
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Exam Name
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Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Mains Examination (PET-2025)/
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Total Vacancies
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708
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Notification Release Date
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April 23, 2026
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Application Start Date
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June 30, 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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July 20, 2026
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
Steps to Apply Online for UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage click on the Advertisement & Notification section there you will find a link regarding the Forest Guard Recruitment 2026.
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Log in using your PET registration details.
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Fill the application form with personal and educational details
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Upload the documents such as photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fee online
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Submit the application form and save it for future references.
UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfill the eligibility criteria as set by the commission so that their applications would be considered. Given below are the eligibility details that one must have.
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have passed the Class 12 (Intermediate) examination from a recognized board or state board of UP. Also they must possess a valid UPSSSC PET score as specified in the official notification.
Age Limit
The minimum age of applicants should be 18 years, while the maximum age should be 40 years as of July 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per Uttar Pradesh government norms.
UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
The application process for UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 will be considered complete only after the application fee is successfully paid. Candidates can make the payment using online modes such as debit card, credit card or net banking. The categorywise application fee details are provided below.
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Category
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Application Fees
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Unreserved (General)
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Rs. 25
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OBC
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Rs. 25
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SC
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Rs. 25
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ST
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Rs. 25
For the latest updates and announcements regarding UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website. They should also complete the registration process at the earliest as commission may not extend the application deadline.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.