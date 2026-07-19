UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today for 708 Posts at upsssc.gov.in, Check Direct Apply Link

Key Points Online applications for UPSSSC Forest Guard Mains close on July 20, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 708 Forest Guard vacancies across the state.

Official notification released April 23, 2026; applications began June 30, 2026.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will close the online application process for the Forest and Wildlife Guard Mains exam today July 20, 2026. Candidates who have not submitted their application forms should complete the registration process through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive the commission aims to fill 708 Forest Guard vacancies across the state. The official notification was released on April 23, 2026 with online applications starting from June 30, 2026. Interested candidates must check the eligibility criteria application process, important dates and other details here before submitting their applications. You are advised to fill out the forms at the earliest to avoid last minute technical issues due to server load.

Also Check- UPSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus 2026 Download Exam Pattern UPSSSC Forest Guard Previous Year Question Paper Download PDF Here UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link UPSSSC has activated the online application link for Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep all required documents, including educational certificates, photographs, signatures and identity proof, ready before starting the registration process. For your convenience and easier access we have provided the direct apply link in the table given below. UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Click Here UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights The UP Forest Guard mains exam notification was released under the Advertisement No 12- Exam 2026. Only those candidates who hold a valid UPSSSC PET 2025 scorecard are eligible to apply. Check the key details provided in the table below.

Particulars Details Conducting Authority Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission, UPSSSC Exam Name Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Mains Examination (PET-2025)/ Total Vacancies 708 Notification Release Date April 23, 2026 Application Start Date June 30, 2026 Last Date to Apply Online July 20, 2026 Official Website upsssc.gov.in Steps to Apply Online for UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to complete the online application process- Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the Advertisement & Notification section there you will find a link regarding the Forest Guard Recruitment 2026.

Log in using your PET registration details.

Fill the application form with personal and educational details

Upload the documents such as photograph and signature.

Pay the application fee online

Submit the application form and save it for future references.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must fulfill the eligibility criteria as set by the commission so that their applications would be considered. Given below are the eligibility details that one must have. Educational Qualification Candidates should have passed the Class 12 (Intermediate) examination from a recognized board or state board of UP. Also they must possess a valid UPSSSC PET score as specified in the official notification. Age Limit The minimum age of applicants should be 18 years, while the maximum age should be 40 years as of July 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per Uttar Pradesh government norms. UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 Application Fees The application process for UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 will be considered complete only after the application fee is successfully paid. Candidates can make the payment using online modes such as debit card, credit card or net banking. The categorywise application fee details are provided below.