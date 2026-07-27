UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 208 Scientific & Lab Assistant at upsssc.gov.in

Key Points UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 for 208 Scientific & Lab Assistant posts begins July 27, 2026.

The online application window for these positions closes on August 17, 2026.

Last date for fee payment is August 24, 2026; UP PET 2025 qualification is required.

UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will start the online application process for the UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 today July 27, 2026. The recruitment drive announced will fill 208 Scientific Assistant & Laboratory Assistant posts in the Forensic Science Laboratory . Candidates who have qualified UP PET 2025 prelims exam and those who have done graduation in specific domain subjects like Biology, Physics, Chemistry & Computer science can apply through the official website. The registration process will continue till August 17, 2026 with the last day of fee payment is August 24, 2026. The notification was issued on July 25, 2026. Eligible candidates must keep these things in mind before starting the online application process. UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link

UPSSSC will commence the online application link for the UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 via its official website at upsssc.gov.in.The online application window is open from July 27, 2026 to August 17, 2026. Candidates must read the official notification once before they apply. Check the official notification PDF and application link below in the table. UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Click Here UPSSSC FSL Notification 2026 Click Here UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights Candidates who want to apply for the post of Scientific Assistant & Laboratory Assistant under the Advertisement No 15-Examination/2026 Forensic Science Laboratory (Combined Cadre) Main Examination (Preliminary/Screening Test - 2025)/16 can check the recruitment details in the table given below.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (BPSSC) Post Scientific Assistant & Laboratory Assistant Advt No 15-Exam 2026 Total Vacancies 208 Notification Release Date July 24, 2026 Mode of Application Online Apply Online Dates 27 July to 17 August 2026 Last Date for Fee Payment & Application Correction August 24, 2026 Selection Process Preliminary Eligibility Test

Mains Examination

Document Verification Official Website upsssc.gov.in UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying candidates must ensure they meet certain eligibility conditions as stated by the commission. Check the detailed criteria below. 1. Educational Qualification Subjects Qualification Physics Must have qualified B.Sc. in Physics, Forensic Science with specialization in Physics , Nuclear Science , Instrumentation ,Electronics OR B.Tech. in Instrumentation, Electrical and Electronics Engineering , Civil or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized university or institute. Biology Must have qualified B.Sc. in Biology, Forensic Science with specialization in Biology ,Biotechnology, Biochemistry ,Genetics, Cell Biology, Microbiology from a recognized university or institute. Computer Science Must have a Bachelor degree in Computer Science or 'A' Level Diploma from NIELIT from a recognized university or institute. Chemistry Must have qualified B.Sc. in Chemistry, Forensic Science with specialization in Chemistry , Biochemistry from a recognized university or institute.

2. Age Limit- The minimum age to apply is 21 years while the maximum age depends upon the post you are applying. For this you must check the official notification. The cutoff date stands at July 1, 2026. Steps to Apply for the UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow the simple steps elucidated below to complete the application process- Go to the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.

Complete the one time registration process if not already done.

Log in by your registration number and password.

Fill the application form with personal and educational details.

Upload relevant documents such as photograph and signature

Pay the application fee of Rs 25 across categories using various payment methods available.

Submit and save for future references For more details related to UPSSSC FSL recruitment 2026 please refer to the official website regularly.