UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 OUT: Check Category Wise Cutoff Marks at upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC has declared the Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 on July 16 at upsssc.gov.in. A total of 100,492 candidates have been shortlisted for the mains examination based on PET 2025 scores. Candidates can download the result PDF and check category-wise cutoff marks online.
Key Points
- The UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 was declared on July 16, 2026.
- A total of 100,492 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination.
- The recruitment drive aims to fill 2587 posts across different departments.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 on July 16, 2026. Candidates who have appeared through the PET-based shortlisting process can now check their eligibility status and category-wise cutoff marks on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The result determines candidates shortlisted for the main written exam. The result is out in the form of a PDF. Through this recruitment drive the commission aims to fill 2587 posts across different departments.
A total of 100,492 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination based on their UP PET 2025 marks. This recruitment also covers 24 new vacancies for Tax Officer within the Panchayati Raj Department.
UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 Direct Link
The commission has activated the UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 link on its official portal. Along with the result, the commission has also released category-wise cutoff marks and a scorecard for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) - 2025 for various categories. Candidates can check the direct link to download their result in this article in the table given below.
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UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 Link
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UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 Official Notice
UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 Key Highlights
The recruitment for the UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 is being conducted under the advertisement no 07/2026. Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment in the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Name
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UPSSSC Lower PCS Recruitment 2026
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Result Release Date
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July 16, 2026
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Number of Vacancies
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2587
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Mode of Result
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Online
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Next Stage
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Mains Examination
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Selection Basis
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PET 2025 Normalized Scores
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
Steps to Check UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download and check the UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026.
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Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage click on the Results or Important Announcements section.
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Find and open the link that says UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026.
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Download the result PDF available on the screen.
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Check your eligibility status and categorywise cutoff marks.
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Download and save the PDF for future reference.
UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 Category-Wise Cutoff Marks
Candidates who have applied for the UP PCS 2026 can check the category-wise cutoff marks below in the table.
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Category
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Cut-off Marks
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Unreserved (UR)
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67.94
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Scheduled Caste (SC)
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67.94
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Scheduled Tribe (ST)
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56.26
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Other Backward Class (OBC)
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67.94
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Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
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67.94
Factors Affecting UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result Cutoff Marks 2026
Several factors influence the cutoff marks released by UPSSSC for the Lower PCS examination. Some of them are given below.
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Number of Vacancies: If vacancies are high, it will lead to a higher cutoff, & if vacancies are low, the cutoff will be low.
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Total Number of Applicants: A large number of candidates appearing in the exam may influence the cutoff
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PET 2025 Performance: Shortlisting is based on PET normalized scores. Hence, it affects overall candidate performance and cutoff.
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Normalization Process: The exam is conducted in multiple shifts, and this is the main reason that can affect the cutoff marks.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.