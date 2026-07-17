UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 OUT: Check Category Wise Cutoff Marks at upsssc.gov.in

Key Points The UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 was declared on July 16, 2026.

A total of 100,492 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2587 posts across different departments.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 on July 16, 2026. Candidates who have appeared through the PET-based shortlisting process can now check their eligibility status and category-wise cutoff marks on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The result determines candidates shortlisted for the main written exam. The result is out in the form of a PDF. Through this recruitment drive the commission aims to fill 2587 posts across different departments. A total of 100,492 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination based on their UP PET 2025 marks. This recruitment also covers 24 new vacancies for Tax Officer within the Panchayati Raj Department. UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 Direct Link

The commission has activated the UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 link on its official portal. Along with the result, the commission has also released category-wise cutoff marks and a scorecard for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) - 2025 for various categories. Candidates can check the direct link to download their result in this article in the table given below. UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 Link Click Here UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 Official Notice Click Here UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 Key Highlights The recruitment for the UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 is being conducted under the advertisement no 07/2026. Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment in the table given below.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Exam Name UPSSSC Lower PCS Recruitment 2026 Result Release Date July 16, 2026 Number of Vacancies 2587 Mode of Result Online Next Stage Mains Examination Selection Basis PET 2025 Normalized Scores Official Website upsssc.gov.in Steps to Check UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026 Candidates can follow the steps given below to download and check the UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026. Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the Results or Important Announcements section.

Find and open the link that says UPSSSC Lower PCS Eligibility Result 2026.

Download the result PDF available on the screen.

Check your eligibility status and categorywise cutoff marks.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.