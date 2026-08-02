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[OUT] UPSSSC VDO Supplementary Result 2026: Result Released at upsssc.gov.in, Check Other Details Here & Get Direct Link

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Aug 2, 2026, 11:49 IST

UPSSSC VDO Supplementary result for 2023 has been released on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Check the steps to download the results, important updates and other important details. Download the official result PDF from the article below and check the revised cutoff marks.

[OUT] UPSSSC VDO Supplementary Result 2026: Result Released at upsssc.gov.in, Check Other Details Here & Get Direct Link
[OUT] UPSSSC VDO Supplementary Result 2026: Result Released at upsssc.gov.in, Check Other Details Here & Get Direct Link

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Supplementary Result for the Village Development Officer (VDO) Recruitment 2023 on its website. The notice number is 167/09/Computer Section (12)/2023-26/01-Exam/2023. Those candidates who participated in the recruitment process can now download their results from the official website, i.e., upsssc.gov.in. This recruitment exam was conducted to fill the 1468 posts, and the exam was conducted on April 27, 2025. The last date to upload the documents given to the candidates was May 6, 2026. The candidate can check their result by using their registration number, date of birth and other required details on the official website. 

UPSSSC VDO Supplementary Result 2026 Official Result PDF

The UPSSSC VDO Supplementary Result 2023 has been released in a PDF format on the official website. Candidates can check their registration number and the details for the next stage of the selection process in the PDF available on the official website, or can download the PDF given below:-

UPSSSC VDO Supplementary Result 

Download PDF Here

Revised UPSSSC VDO Supplementary Result 2026

The cutoff marks for the UPSSSC VDO Supplementary Result have also been revised for the horizontal category, which is as follows:-

Horizontal Category

Revised Cutoff Marks

Hearing Impaired (H.H)

32.50

Outstanding Sports Persons

17.50

UPSSSC Village Development Officer 2026 Overview

The UPSSSC VDO recruitment was held to select the eligible candidates based on the UPSSSC PET scores, which was followed by the Mains Written exam and document upload stages. Those candidates who were shortlisted in the earlier phases or have been waiting for the supplementary result will now be able to check their results on the official website.

Features

Highlights

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC

Post Name

Village Development Officer (Gram Vikas Adhikari, VDO)

Total Number of Vacancies

1468

Exam Date

April 27, 2025

Selection Process
  • Written Exam
  • Typing Test
  • Document Verification
  • Medical Exam 

Official Website

upsssc.gov.in

How to Check The UPSSSC VDO Result 2026?

Candidates can use the simple steps to check their result for the UPSSSC VDO Supplementary Result on the official website:-

  • Go to the official website, i,e. upsssc.gov.in
  • Once directed to the official homepage, look for the link titled UPSSSC VDO Supplementary Result 2023/Document Upload Notice and click on it. 
  • Enter the required details like the registration number, date of birth, gender, and verification code carefully and then log in.
  • Download the Result and keep it safe for future use. Candidates can also download the Result PDF and use the Ctrl + F command to check their registration number.

Screenshot 2026-08-02 111457

Details Mentioned on UPSSSC Village Development Officer 2026

Once the candidates have downloaded their supplementary results for the UPSSSC Village Development Officer, they should make sure to cross-check all the information mentioned on them immediately. The details mentioned on the result will be as follows:-

  • Name and the roll number or the registration number of the candidate.
  • The category of the candidate.
  • Qualifying status of the candidates for the document verification
  • Category-wise Cutoff Marks.

If the registration Number or the roll number of the candidates is mentioned on the supplementary lists, candidates are advised to keep their documents ready for the document verification round. 

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Aug 2, 2026, 11:49 IST

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