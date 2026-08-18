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UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Paper 1 and 2 Result Link Active Soon at upessc.up.gov.in; Check Latest Updates Here

Sunil Sharma
By Sunil Sharma
Aug 18, 2026, 15:51 IST

UPTET 2026 Result: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) will shortly release the UPTET Result 2026 on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in, for the exams conducted on July 2, 3 and 4, 2026. Keep checking this live blog for the latest updates on the UPTET 2026 Result.

UPTET Result 2026
UPTET Result 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • UPTET Result 2026 is expected to be released soon on the official website of UPESSC.
  • The UPTET written exam was conducted on July 02, 03 and 04, 2026.
  • Candidates can download the UPESSC results using their login details from the official website once released.

UPTET 2026 Result: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) will shortly release the UPTET 2026 Result on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The UPESSC conducted the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) on July 2, 3 and 4, 2026. The OMR-based exam was conducted in 5 shifts at 955 designated exam centres of 60 districts across Uttar Pradesh. 

The board will release the UPTET result after thoroughly examining the objections raised by candidates against the provisional UPTET 2026 answer key, which was released on July 08, 2026. UPESSC usually declares the UPTET result 40-45 days after the release of the provisional answer key. Therefore, it is expected that the UPTET 2026 result may be released by this week.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) to determine the eligibility of candidates who want to become teachers in central government schools. The exam is conducted in two papers:

  • Paper 1: For teaching Classes 1 to 5

  • Paper 2: For teaching Classes 6 to 8.

UPTET Result 2026: When Will UPESSC Release It?

As per previous year trends, the UPTET 2026 result is usually announced 35-40 days after the objection window closes. This year, UPESSC allowed candidates to raise objections to the provisional answer key until July 14, 2026.

Once all the objections are carefully reviewed, the board will finalise the answer key and announce the UPTET 2026 result. Therefore, the result is expected to be released soon. Keep following this page for the latest updates on the UPTET 2026 result declaration.

Where and How to Check the UPTET 2026 Result?

After the UPTET 2026 result is announced, candidates can download their UPTET result and check their expected scores by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the “UPTET 2026 Result” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in all the required information.

Step 4: Select the respective paper for which you appeared.

Step 5: The Result PDF will open on the screen.

Step 6: Save the Result PDF for future reference.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 18, 2026, 15:51 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: UPTET Scorecard Details

    The UPTET scorecard will include the following details. Candidates should verify all details carefully.

    • Candidate’s name
    • Roll number
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Qualifying status
  • Aug 18, 2026, 15:05 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: UPTET Result Kab Aayega?

    It is expected that the UPESSC can release the UPTET results by this week. However, there is no official confirmation from the UPESSC regarding the UPTET result date. Check the result date analysis of previously conducted exams of UPESSC.

    Exam

    Exam Start Date

    Answer Key Release Date

    Objection Window Close Date

    Result Date

    Gap Between Objection Window Close Date and Result Date (Days)

    PGT

    May 9 and 10, 2026

    May 12, 2026

    May 18, 2026

    June 2, 2026

    15

    TGT

    June 3 and 4, 2026

    June 6, 2026

    June 12, 2026

    June 30, 2026

    18

    TET

    July 2, 3 and 4, 2026

    July 8, 2026

    July 14, 2026

    August 20-22 (Expected)

    35-38 (Expected)
  • Aug 18, 2026, 14:59 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Credentials Required to Download UPTET Result

    The following details are usually required to check the UPTET result:

    • Application number
    • Date of birth
    • Security pin (if required)

    Make sure all details are ready before the CTET result is released.

  • Aug 18, 2026, 14:56 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 Live: Result Expected Soon

    The UPTET Result 2026 is expected to be declared soon on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam held on July 2, 3 and 4 can check and download their UPTET results online once the link is activated.

  • Aug 18, 2026, 13:19 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 Live Updates: Objection Window Closed on July 14

    The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) closed the UPTET answer key objection window on July 14, which means the candidates could raise objections to the UP TGT provisional answer key until July 14. After checking all the objections, the commission prepared the final answer key. The UPTET result will be prepared based on this final answer key.

  • Aug 18, 2026, 12:40 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 Live: Exam Conducted In July

    The UPTET 2026 was conducted on July 2, 3 and 4 at 955 exam centres in 60 districts across the state. The exam was conducted in 5 shifts for 2 papers. Around 20 lakh candidates appeared for the offline exam. Paper-wise exam dates are given below:

    Exam Date

    Shift

    Paper

    July 2, 2026

    09:30 AM to 12:00 PM

    Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level)

    July 2, 2026

    02:30 PM to 5:00 PM

    Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level)

    July 3, 2026

    09:30 AM to 12:00 PM

    Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level)

    July 3, 2026

    02:30 PM to 5:00 PM

    Paper 1 (Primary Level)

    July 4, 2026

    		 09:30 AM to 12:00 PM Paper 1 (Primary Level)
  • Aug 18, 2026, 12:23 IST

    UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Number of Appeared Candidates

    The table given below shows the number of appeared candidates in UPTET exam over the years.

    Detail Appeared candidates
    UPTET 2017 9.76 lakh
    UPTET 2018 16.73 lakh
    UPTET 2019 15.15 lakh
    UPTET 2021- 2022 18.22 lakh
    UPTET 2026 17.70 lakh
  • Aug 18, 2026, 12:16 IST

    UPTET 2026 Result LIVE: UPTET 2026 Marking Scheme

    Candidates can estimate their probable scores using the UPTET final answer key by following the official marking scheme:

    • 1 mark for every correct answer.
    • No negative marking for wrong answers.
  • Aug 18, 2026, 12:12 IST

    UPTET 2026 Result LIVE: Conducting Body

    This year, the UPTET (Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) to determine eligibility for teaching posts. The exam is conducted for two papers:

    • Paper 1 (Classes 1–5)
    • Paper 2 (Classes 6–8)

    Previously, it was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB).

  • Aug 18, 2026, 11:56 IST

    UPTET 2026 Result LIVE: Official Website to download the UPTET Result

    The UPTET 2026 Results will be released on the official website: upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates should regularly visit the website to stay updated about the latest notifications. It is advised to download the UPTET result only from the official site to avoid incorrect information.

  • Aug 18, 2026, 11:53 IST

    UPTET 2026 Result LIVE: UPTET Result Kab Aayega

    Past trends show that the UPTET Result is generally released 35-40 days after the objection window closes. This year, UPESSC closed the objection window on July 14. Based on this pattern, the UPTET 2026 Result is expected to be released by this week.

Validity of UPTET Certificate

The UPTET certificate is valid for a lifetime for all categories. Candidates who qualify for the UPTET exam can use this certificate throughout life to apply for teaching jobs in the state government schools.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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