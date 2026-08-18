UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Paper 1 and 2 Result Link Active Soon at upessc.up.gov.in; Check Latest Updates Here

UPTET 2026 Result: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) will shortly release the UPTET 2026 Result on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The UPESSC conducted the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) on July 2, 3 and 4, 2026. The OMR-based exam was conducted in 5 shifts at 955 designated exam centres of 60 districts across Uttar Pradesh.

The board will release the UPTET result after thoroughly examining the objections raised by candidates against the provisional UPTET 2026 answer key, which was released on July 08, 2026. UPESSC usually declares the UPTET result 40-45 days after the release of the provisional answer key. Therefore, it is expected that the UPTET 2026 result may be released by this week.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) to determine the eligibility of candidates who want to become teachers in central government schools. The exam is conducted in two papers:

Paper 1: For teaching Classes 1 to 5

Paper 2: For teaching Classes 6 to 8.

UPTET Result 2026: When Will UPESSC Release It?

As per previous year trends, the UPTET 2026 result is usually announced 35-40 days after the objection window closes. This year, UPESSC allowed candidates to raise objections to the provisional answer key until July 14, 2026.

Once all the objections are carefully reviewed, the board will finalise the answer key and announce the UPTET 2026 result. Therefore, the result is expected to be released soon. Keep following this page for the latest updates on the UPTET 2026 result declaration.

Where and How to Check the UPTET 2026 Result?

After the UPTET 2026 result is announced, candidates can download their UPTET result and check their expected scores by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the “UPTET 2026 Result” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in all the required information.

Step 4: Select the respective paper for which you appeared.

Step 5: The Result PDF will open on the screen.

Step 6: Save the Result PDF for future reference.