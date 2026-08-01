Cockroach vs Beetle: 5 Key Differences That You Might Not Know

Cockroach and beetle might appear similar but they are two completely different insects belonging to different orders. Let us look at the differences between the cockroach and beetle based on their body shape, number of known species, growth and speed. Differences between Cockroach and Beetle The following are the differences between cockroaches and beetles: Parameter Cockroach Beetle Order Blattodea Coleoptera Known species About 4500 to 4600 About 400,000 Antennae Long antennae often reaching length of the body Short antennae and pincer like mouthparts Stages of Growth Egg, nymph, adult Egg, larva, pupa, adult Front Wings Soft and flexible Hard wings that lock together Legs Long legs with distinct spikes on them Shorter legs with no spikes

Now let’s explain the key differences between the cockroach and the beetle in detail below. Key Differences between Cockroach and Beetle The following are the key differences between the cockroach and beetle: 1. Order Cockroaches belong to the order Blattodea which also contains the termites, while the beetles are a part of the order Coleoptera which is the largest order of insects in the world. 2. Number of Known Species There are around 4500 to 4600 species of cockroaches in the world, with contrasting variations between species while there are around 400000 species of beetles with the most famous being ladybug, stag beetle and firefly. Trivia Fact: The largest species of cockroach is Megaloblatta longipennis which measures 9.7 cm in length and 4.8 cm in width. It also has a wingspan of 20 cm. 3. Antennae

The cockroaches have long antennas that sometime extend the complete length of their body. These antennas are always in motion. While beetles have shorter antennae and are not always in motion. 4. Stages of Growth The cockroach has an incomplete growth stage where they are formed in the following order: egg, nymph, and adult, whereas beetles follow a complete 4-stage growth such as egg, larvae, pupa, and then adult. 5. Front Wings The cockroaches have soft and flexible wings which is called tegmina, while beetles have two set of wings one hardened wing on top, and another pair of smaller wings for flying. These are known as Elytra. 6. Legs Cockroaches have long slender legs with pointed edges, while the beetles have short legs without any pointed edges. Trivia Fact: The fastest cockroach is the American cockroach with a speed of 5.4km/hr. Similarly the fastest beetle is Australian tiger beetle which runs at a speed of 9km/hr.