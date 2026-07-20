Spain joined the list of four time World Cup winners on Sunday night after beating Argentina 1-0. The final match stayed tied until the 106th minute when Ferran Torres scored the winning goal for Spain extra time.

According to the official FIFA match logs Argentina played the final periods with ten men after midfielder Enzo Fernández received a red card right before the end of normal time.

How Spain Won the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final?

The match was highly competitive from the start. Spain kept possession using short passes while Argentina relied on quick counter-attacks.

Neither team could find the back of the net during the initial 90 minutes.

The game changed during stoppage time when Fernández fouled a Spanish player and received his second yellow card.

Spain then grew more aggressive in extra time with a one man advantage. Torres eventually broke through the defence and fired a low shot into the bottom corner of the net to make Spain the official FIFA World Cup winner in 2026.