FIFA World Cup 2026 Winner: Spain Defeats Argentina 1-0 in Extra Time
Spain has been crowned the official FIFA World Cup 2026 winner after a gruelling 1-0 victory over defending champions Argentina. Ferran Torres scored the historic winner in the 106th minute of extra time at the New York New Jersey Stadium.
Spain joined the list of four time World Cup winners on Sunday night after beating Argentina 1-0. The final match stayed tied until the 106th minute when Ferran Torres scored the winning goal for Spain extra time.
According to the official FIFA match logs Argentina played the final periods with ten men after midfielder Enzo Fernández received a red card right before the end of normal time.
How Spain Won the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final?
The match was highly competitive from the start. Spain kept possession using short passes while Argentina relied on quick counter-attacks.
Neither team could find the back of the net during the initial 90 minutes.
The game changed during stoppage time when Fernández fouled a Spanish player and received his second yellow card.
Spain then grew more aggressive in extra time with a one man advantage. Torres eventually broke through the defence and fired a low shot into the bottom corner of the net to make Spain the official FIFA World Cup winner in 2026.
Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Key Facts
Here are the important highlights from the FIFA 2026 final match between Argentina and Spain.
|
Event Details
|
Spain
|
Argentina
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Final Score
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1
|
0
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Goal Scorers
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Ferran Torres (106')
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None
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Red Cards
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0
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1 (Enzo Fernández 93')
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Yellow Cards
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2
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6
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Stadium
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New York New Jersey Stadium
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New York New Jersey Stadium
World Cup Winners List by Year (2002 - 2026)
International football history has produced different eras of dominance since the tournament began in 1930. Brazil still remains the most successful team overall with five FIFA titles in total. But the recent result in New Jersey officially adds Spain as the newest champion to the list.
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Year
|
FIFA Champion
|
Runner-up
|
Final Score
|
2026
|
🇪🇸 Spain
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🇦🇷 Argentina
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1–0 (AET)
|
2022
|
🇦🇷 Argentina
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🇫🇷 France
|
3–3 (4–2 pens)
|
2018
|
🇫🇷 France
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🇭🇷 Croatia
|
4–2
|
2014
|
🇩🇪 Germany
|
🇦🇷 Argentina
|
1–0 (AET)
|
2010
|
🇪🇸 Spain
|
🇳🇱 Netherlands
|
1–0 (AET)
|
2006
|
🇮🇹 Italy
|
🇫🇷 France
|
1–1 (5–3 pens)
|
2002
|
🇧🇷 Brazil
|
🇩🇪 Germany
|
2–0
This year marks Spain's first ever World Championship since 2010. Now they are among the most successful FIFA winners in football history. Spain has also become the only nation to win both the men's and women's FIFA Cup within the same year.
History-makers 🇪🇸— FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 19, 2026
Spain have become the first nation to hold both the @FIFAWorldCup and @FIFAWWC simultaneously! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/XwyiXHuhG0
The squad relied heavily on young players who controlled the tempo of the game even under heavy pressure from the South American defenders.
Argentina defended well despite losing a key player but they could not stop Spain's late pressure. The win concludes the month long World Cup tournament across North America wherein the next World Cup is all set to take place in 2030 across three continents.
Senior Executive - Editorial
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