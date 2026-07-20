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FIFA World Cup 2026 Winner: Spain Defeats Argentina 1-0 in Extra Time

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 10:17 IST

Spain has been crowned the official FIFA World Cup 2026 winner after a gruelling 1-0 victory over defending champions Argentina. Ferran Torres scored the historic winner in the 106th minute of extra time at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final match (Photo Credit: FIFA)
Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final match (Photo Credit: FIFA)

Spain joined the list of four time World Cup winners on Sunday night after beating Argentina 1-0. The final match stayed tied until the 106th minute when Ferran Torres scored the winning goal for Spain extra time. 

According to the official FIFA match logs Argentina played the final periods with ten men after midfielder Enzo Fernández received a red card right before the end of normal time.

How Spain Won the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final?

The match was highly competitive from the start. Spain kept possession using short passes while Argentina relied on quick counter-attacks. 

Neither team could find the back of the net during the initial 90 minutes.

The game changed during stoppage time when Fernández fouled a Spanish player and received his second yellow card. 

Spain then grew more aggressive in extra time with a one man advantage. Torres eventually broke through the defence and fired a low shot into the bottom corner of the net to make Spain the official FIFA World Cup winner in 2026.

Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Key Facts

Here are the important highlights from the FIFA 2026 final match between Argentina and Spain.

Event Details

Spain

Argentina

Final Score

1

0

Goal Scorers

Ferran Torres (106')

None

Red Cards

0

1 (Enzo Fernández 93')

Yellow Cards

2

6

Stadium

New York New Jersey Stadium

New York New Jersey Stadium

World Cup Winners List by Year (2002 - 2026)

International football history has produced different eras of dominance since the tournament began in 1930. Brazil still remains the most successful team overall with five FIFA titles in total. But the recent result in New Jersey officially adds Spain as the newest champion to the list.

Year

FIFA Champion

Runner-up

Final Score

2026

🇪🇸 Spain

🇦🇷 Argentina

1–0 (AET)

2022

🇦🇷 Argentina

🇫🇷 France

3–3 (4–2 pens)

2018

🇫🇷 France

🇭🇷 Croatia

4–2

2014

🇩🇪 Germany

🇦🇷 Argentina

1–0 (AET)

2010

🇪🇸 Spain

🇳🇱 Netherlands

1–0 (AET)

2006

🇮🇹 Italy

🇫🇷 France

1–1 (5–3 pens)

2002

🇧🇷 Brazil

🇩🇪 Germany

2–0

This year marks Spain's first ever World Championship since 2010. Now they are among the most successful FIFA winners in football history. Spain has also become the only nation to win both the men's and women's FIFA Cup within the same year. 

The squad relied heavily on young players who controlled the tempo of the game even under heavy pressure from the South American defenders.

Argentina defended well despite losing a key player but they could not stop Spain's late pressure. The win concludes the month long World Cup tournament across North America wherein the next World Cup is all set to take place in 2030 across three continents.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 04:18 IST

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FAQs

  • Who won the Best Young Player and Golden Glove awards in 2026?
    +
    19 year old Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí won the FIFA Best Young Player Award whereas Spanish shot stopper Unai Simón took home the Golden Glove 2026 award after keeping a record breaking seven clean sheets across eight matches.
  • How many FIFA World Cups has Spain won now?
    +
    Spain has officially won two FIFA World Cup titles. Their first historic win came in 2010 World Cup with a 1-0 extra-time victory over the Netherlands in South Africa. They secured their second win by defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time at the FIFA 2026 final in New Jersey.
  • Who won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot in the FIFA World Cup 2026?
    +
    Spain's Rodri won the Adidas Golden Ball 2026 award as the tournament's best player after anchoring the champions' undefeated midfield run. France captain Kylian Mbappé won the Golden Boot by scoring 10 goals in eight matches. He has become the first player in men's history to win back-to-back World Cup Golden Boots.

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