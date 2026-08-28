India’s First Quantum and AI University to Be Built in Amaravati: Classes to Begin in September 2026

The establishment of India’s first Quantum and Artificial Intelligence (AI) University campus in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh is expected to catapult India into the major leagues of deep-tech education and research. This project has been approved by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in a meeting of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and will be implemented by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), which is a Deemed-to-be University under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The university has planned a budget of ₹730.70 crore over the course of the next five years with a specific aim of establishing India as a hub for cutting-edge technologies such as quantum computing, machine learning, cybersecurity, semiconductor design, and high-performance computing.

The ₹730.7 Crore Campus Project has its features as mentioned below: 100% Central Funding: The ₹730.70 crore project has been granted a grant-in-aid by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), government of India. Permanent Campus Spread Over 8.5 Completely Developed Acres: The forthcoming state-of-the-art facility will be situated in the Amaravati city of Andhra Pradesh and will develop higher education, deep tech research, training, and incubation of start-ups. Launch of the Project may take Place Immediately by September 2026: In order to avoid any delay in education, learning, and technical training will be initiated in September 2026 at a temporary spot in Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur. Programs and Curriculum at Our University A wide variety of undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), Ph.D., diploma, and executive certification programs will be available at the university. These academic programs aim to offer unique programs tailored to specific technology related needs and consist of various courses including:

Quantum Technologies: The various topics in this domain to be covered in classes will include Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, Quantum Security, and Cryogenic Systems.

Artificial Intelligence: The topics under this academic program to be pursued include AI & Machine Learning, Data Science, and High-Performance Computing (HPC).

Semiconductor & Chip Design: courses under this program are Semiconductor Fabrication, Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI), Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP).

Systems Engineering: This course will comprise Embedded Systems, IoT, and Next-Gen Cyber Systems. The foundation of its permanent campus located in Amaravati will be established the Quantum Research, Innovation & Incubation Block (QRIIB) whose area will be 1.25 lakh sq. ft. QRIIB will consist of: State of the Art Labs: Equipment necessary for quantum optics, nanoscale technology, clean rooms and supercomputing facilities. Incubator for start-ups: Office space and initial investment required for the implementation of new technologies and organization of companies that will manufacture these new products. Cooperation with Institutions: It will lead academic cooperation with major institutions, for example IIT Tirupati, IIIT Sri City, Andhra University and JNTU in order to create own research network.

Human Resource and Capacity Goals The initiative is structured to address India's growing need for specialized deep-tech talent. Over its first five years, the project targets training approximately 8,250 learners: Program Type Target Capacity (5 Years) Formal Degree Programs (UG/PG/PhD) 1,650 Students Non-Formal Skilling & Certification 6,600 Learners Total Target Intake 8,250 Learners Effective coordination with National Initiatives Through the establishment of a deep-tech ecosystem in Amaravati, the university supports many key projects of Government of India. National Quantum Mission (NQM) to promoting the development of own quantum hardware and software. IndiaAI Mission to create computer infrastructure and developing local AI research potential.

India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and developing local specialists in chip designing, VLSI and semiconductor production.