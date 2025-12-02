Which is the Oldest River in India?

Rivers are truly the lifeblood of India, shaping its land, culture, and economy for millennia. They have provided water for drinking, irrigation, and industry since ancient times, supporting some of the world's earliest civilisations, like the Indus Valley. Many of these waterways date back millions of years, predating even the mighty Himalayas. India is home to more than 400 rivers in the subcontinent. Among them, the Ganga is the longest river flowing entirely within India's borders, and it is also considered the largest by discharge. The Brahmaputra is another colossal river, recognised as one of the largest in Asia. Do you know which river is the oldest in India, also known as the 'Lifeline of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat'? This ancient river flows westward through a rift valley, unlike most major Indian rivers. In this article, we'll take a look at the oldest and most historically significant rivers of India.

List of the Oldest Rivers in India The Narmada River is widely considered the oldest river in India, with geological evidence suggesting its system is around 160 million years old. It starts at the Narmada Kund on the Amarkantak Plateau in Madhya Pradesh (Maikala Range). Here’s the list of the top 5 oldest rivers of India: Rank River Name Average Age Key Indian States Source Length (Known) 1 Narmada 160 million years Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat Narmada Kund Fifth-longest in India 2 Ganges (Ganga) Over 50 million years Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Bangladesh, and more Alaknanda River (Devprayag) Transboundary 3 Yamuna Over 22 million years Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Yamunotri Longest tributary in India 4 Sone Over 2,000 years ago Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar Pendra, Chhattisgarh (Amarkantak Hills) Over 780 kilometres 5 Brahmaputra Over 3,000 years ago Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bangladesh, Tibet (China) Chemayungdung glacier, Manasarovar Colossal Transboundary

1. Narmada River The Narmada River is widely regarded as the oldest river in India, with an estimated age of 160 million years. It is the fifth-longest river in the country, flowing through Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, where it's considered a lifeline. Uniquely, the Narmada flows from east to west, a rare directional trait for major Indian rivers. Historically, the British referred to it as Nerbudda or Narbada. 2. Ganges (Ganga) River With an average age of over 50 million years, the Ganges River is arguably India's most famous and sacred waterway. It's a transboundary river flowing through India and Bangladesh. The main stem of the Alaknanda River originates at Devprayag in Uttarakhand. 3. Yamuna River The Yamuna River, dating back over 22 million years, is a significant and highly ancient waterway. It is the Ganges' second-largest tributary and the longest in India. Originating at Yamunotri, the river provides a water supply to millions, including about 70% of New Delhi's water. Unfortunately, the Yamuna is also notorious for being one of the world's most polluted rivers.

4. Sone River The Sone River is an ancient river estimated to be over 2,000 years old. Originating near Pendra in the Amarkantak Hills of Chhattisgarh, it eventually merges with the Ganges. At over 780 kilometres long, it is one of the longest in the country. Despite its length, it is wide and shallow, making it an unreliable water source during dry seasons. It also serves as a natural boundary between the Magahi- and Bhojpuri-speaking regions of Bihar. 5. Brahmaputra River The Brahmaputra River is another ancient river whose exact age is unknown, but it's estimated to be over 3,000 years old. It originates from the Chemayungdung glacier near Mount Kailash in Tibet (Manasarovar Lake), meaning it doesn't start in India. It flows through Southern Tibet before entering India in Arunachal Pradesh and eventually merging with the Ganges in the Ganges Delta.