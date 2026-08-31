Venus Williams vs Sofia Kenin Round of 128 US Open 2026: Who Won, Check Score, Match Info, and Latest News

The US Open 2026, which was started from August 23, 2026, is always to be exciting for fans all over the world.

In the exciting all-American women’s first-round match between tennis stars Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin, which was played on 30 August 2026 in the Round of 128 at the US Open in New York, Sofia Kenin defeated Venus Williams 6-2, 7-6(6), and moved to the second round of Women’s Singles.

Explore the score, match result, Match Statistics, and also see the Venus Williams vs Sofia Kenin career stats.

Venus Williams vs Sofia Kenin: Match Score