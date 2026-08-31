Venus Williams vs Sofia Kenin Round of 128 US Open 2026: Who Won, Check Score, Match Info, and Latest News
Venus Williams vs Sofia Kenin US Open 2026: Check who won, final score, match statistics, career stats, and the latest news on Venus and Serena Williams.
The US Open 2026, which was started from August 23, 2026, is always to be exciting for fans all over the world.
In the exciting all-American women’s first-round match between tennis stars Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin, which was played on 30 August 2026 in the Round of 128 at the US Open in New York, Sofia Kenin defeated Venus Williams 6-2, 7-6(6), and moved to the second round of Women’s Singles.
Explore the score, match result, Match Statistics, and also see the Venus Williams vs Sofia Kenin career stats.
Venus Williams vs Sofia Kenin: Match Score
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Match Details
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Information
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Tournament
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US Open 2026
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Round
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Round of 128
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Match
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Venus Williams vs Sofia Kenin
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Players
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USA vs USA
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Surface
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Hard Court
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Location
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New York, USA
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Winner
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Sofia Kenin
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Final Score
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Sofia Kenin won 6-2, 7-6(6)
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Date
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August 31, 2026
Kenin gets through in 2⃣! pic.twitter.com/LMGf9O88yx— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2026
Who won in the Round of 128 at the US Open 2026 between Venus Williams & Sofia Kenin?
Sofia Kenin defeated Venus Williams 6-2, 7-6(6) in an all-American first-round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Match Result
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Player
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Score
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Sofia Kenin
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6-2, 7-6(6) — Winner
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Venus Williams
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2-6, 6-7(6)
With this victory, Sofia Kenin is qualified for the second round, while with the loss of Venus Williams, her women's singles campaign at the 2026 US Open ended in the first round.
Match Statistics
The official WTA statistics give a good idea of how close some parts of the match were.
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Statistic
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Venus Williams
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Sofia Kenin
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Aces
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0
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1
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Double Faults
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6
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4
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Break Points Converted
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2/7
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4/9
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First-Serve Points Won
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27/41
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24/37
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Second-Serve Points Won
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14/37
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17/32
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Total Points Won
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69
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78
Kenin was particularly effective when returning Venus's second serve. She won 23 of 37 second-return points, while Venus won 15 of 32.
Venus Williams vs Sofia Kenin
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Career Stats
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Venus Williams
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Sofia Kenin
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Country
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USA
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USA
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Career-high singles ranking
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No. 1
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No. 4
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Grand Slam singles titles
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7
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1
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WTA singles titles
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49
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5
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Grand Slam singles record
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270–87
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41–30
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US Open titles
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2
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0
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Wimbledon titles
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5
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0
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Australian Open titles
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0
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1
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French Open titles
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0
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0
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Career doubles titles
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22
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—
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Grand Slam doubles titles
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14
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—
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Olympic singles gold medals
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1
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0
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Olympic doubles gold medals
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3
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0
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Career
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More than 30 years
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More than 10 years
Venus and Serena Williams to Play Doubles
Although Venus has been eliminated from the women's singles event, fans will still see her at the US Open.
Venus and her sister Serena Williams have received a wild card to play women's doubles together. The sisters have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles as a team.
They last played together at a Grand Slam at the 2022 US Open. Their 2026 doubles campaign is expected to begin on September 3 or 4.
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