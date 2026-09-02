When is Teachers’ Day 2026? Date, Theme, History and Importance

In India, Teachers Day 2026 is celebrated on Saturday, 5th September 2026. It is a day which is dedicated to the appreciation of teachers and the importance of teaching and guiding students. It is also the birth anniversary of one of the most respected teachers, philosophers and former Presidents of India as well, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Teachers' Day is not just about giving gifts or arranging school activities. This is a day for the students to express their gratitude to teachers who contribute to their learning, growth and improvement as humans. Let's explore the theme, history, about Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan; importance of Teacher's Day; compare table between Teachers’ Day and World Teachers’ Day; and check the list of countries with different teacher's day dates Teachers’ Day 2026 Date in India

In India, Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5. Detail Information Teachers’ Day 2026 September 5, 2026 Day Saturday Country India Reason for celebration Birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan First celebrated in India 1962 Main purpose To honour teachers and recognise their contribution For Teachers' Day, there is a particular day in India, which is not the case with some international observances. Why is Teachers’ Day Celebrated on September 5? September 5 was selected as the date because it's the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on September 5, 1888. Dr. Radhakrishnan was an educationist, philosopher, scholar and Statesman. He was also the first Vice President of India and second President of India.

There is an interesting story behind the celebration. In 1962, Dr. Radhakrishnan was elected as the President of India and some of his students and friends wanted to celebrate his birthday. He gave an idea that the day may be celebrated as a Teachers' Day rather than a personal one. His was a simple concept – the day should honour teachers all over the country, not just one individual. Ever since, 5th September has been celebrated as Teachers' Day in India. Teachers’ Day 2026 Theme The official theme for this year's Teachers' Day 2026 is yet to be declared. In general, the theme will be related to the evolving role of teachers, quality education, new methods of teaching and learning, inclusion and how teachers are relevant in society. The Government of India or the Ministry of Education, as they announce the theme for the year 2026, it can be incorporated into the celebration of Teachers' Day and programmes.

Did You Know President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers Awards 2026 on 48 exemplary school teachers at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Teachers’ Day, September 5. President Droupadi Murmu to confer National Teachers Awards on 48 school teachers on #TeachersDay2026 🏆



The purpose of the National Teachers Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through… pic.twitter.com/n4zQQoPI7Q — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 22, 2026 History of Teachers’ Day in India The history of Teachers’ Day in India is closely connected with Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was born in 1888 in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu. From an early age, he developed a strong interest in education and philosophy. He later became a well-known teacher and scholar.

He taught philosophy at several institutions and also represented India in important academic and diplomatic roles. Dr. Radhakrishnan became India's first Vice President in 1952 and served in that position until 1962. He then became the second President of India in 1962. When his students wanted to celebrate his birthday, he asked them to use the occasion to honour teachers instead. This led to the tradition of celebrating September 5 as Teachers’ Day in India. Who Was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan? Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was one of India's most respected philosophers, teachers and scholars. He believed strongly in the power of education and the important place of teachers in society. Here are some important facts about him: Category Details Full Name Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Born September 5, 1888 Birthplace Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu Known for Philosophy, education and public service Position First Vice President of India Vice President 1952–1962 President of India 1962–1967 Bharat Ratna Awarded in 1954 Died April 17, 1975 Remembered for His contribution to education, philosophy and public life

He also wrote several books and played an important role in introducing Indian philosophy to readers around the world. For many Indians, his life remains a reminder of how education can influence both individuals and society. What Is the Importance of Teachers’ Day? The teacher's impact on students is greater than just the text and exams. A good teacher can help a student to find his interests, to learn to be confident and to learn the difference between right and wrong. Teachers' Day is a day for students to acknowledge this contribution. The day is important because it: Appreciates the hard work of teachers.

Shows respect for the teaching profession.

Highlights the importance of education.

Strengthens the bond between teachers and students.

Encourages students to value knowledge.

Recognises teachers’ contribution to society.

Reminds us of the role of education in building the country.

Encourages teachers to continue supporting and inspiring students.

Teachers’ Day vs World Teachers’ Day Aspects Teachers’ Day in India World Teachers’ Day Date September 5 October 5 Observed in India Countries around the world Main purpose To honour teachers and recognise their contribution to education and society To recognise teachers and highlight their importance in education worldwide Associated with Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary UNESCO and the International Labour Organization First observed 1962 in India 1994 internationally Why this date? September 5 marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan October 5 marks the anniversary of the 1966 UNESCO/ILO recommendation concerning teachers Focus Appreciation of teachers and their role in shaping students and the nation Teachers’ rights, working conditions, education and the global teaching profession 2026 Date September 5, 2026 October 5, 2026