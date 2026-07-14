Which Country Is the Largest Exporter of Jamun in the World? India Leads Global Exports

Jamun is also known as Java plum, Indian blackberry or Syzygium cumini. Jamun is used to make juices, jams, syrups, vinegar and herbal products. India is the largest exporter and producer of jamun in the world. Keep reading in detail about jamun. Which Country Is the Largest Exporter of Jamun in the World? India is the largest exporter of jamun in the World. It is one of the most nutritious tropical fruits grown in South Asia. Jamun is also cultivated in countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Indonesia. Why Does India Lead Jamun Exports? India’s dominance in jamun exports is because of abundant natural cultivation, favourable climatic conditions and increasing commercial production.All the parts of jamun is useful. Jamun fruit makes products such as jamun juice. Jamun Seed makes powder which also has many benefits. While the frozen pulps are also in demand due to their longer shelf life.

Major Countries That Import Jamun Indian jamun is exported to several countries across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North America, and Oceania. The major importers include United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore and Australia. Which State Produces the Most Jamun in India? Uttar Pradesh is widely recognised as the largest producer of jamun in India. The fruit is grown extensively across the state in orchards and naturally occurring trees. Other major jamun-producing states include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. Jamun Turns Your Tongue Purple Jamun turns your tongue purple because it contains natural pigments known as anthocyanins. These pigment gives your tongue this deep colour. Along with the colour the anthocyanins makes your mouth temporarily dry.