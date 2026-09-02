Which Is the Largest River System in India?
The Ganga River system is the largest river system in India. It has the largest drainage basin in the country and is one of the most important river systems of the Indian subcontinent.
India has several major river systems that support agriculture, settlements and industries. Among them, the Ganga River system is the largest in India. Keep reading to know in detail about the largest river system.
Which Is the Largest River System in India?
The largest river system is the Ganga River System. It has the largest drainage basin in India.
What Is a River System?
A river system has a main river and all the smaller rivers and tributaries that flow into it. For example, the Ganga River system includes the main Ganga River, himalayan tributaries, rivers originating in the northern plains and several major tributaries that join the Ganga before it reaches the Bay of Bengal. These rivers together form the Ganga drainage system.
How Large Is the Ganga River Basin?
The Ganga basin is the largest river basin in India. It covers approximately 26 per cent of India’s geographical area. It is one of the most densely populated river basins in the world.
Where Does the Ganga River Originate?
The Ganga River is formed at Devprayag in Uttarakhand. At Devprayag, the Bhagirathi River and the Alaknanda River meet. From this confluence, the river is known as the Ganga.
Major Tributaries of the Ganga River
The Ganga River has several important tributaries. Major Left Bank Tributaries are Ramganga, Gomti, Ghaghara, Gandak, Kosi and Mahananda. Major Right Bank Tributaries are Yamuna, Son and Damodar. The Yamuna River is one of the largest and most important tributaries of the Ganga.
States Covered by the Ganga River Basin
The Ganga basin extends across several Indian states. Important states include Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Delhi.
Ganga River System vs Other Major River Systems in India
|River System
|Main River
|Major Region
|Importance
|Ganga River System
|Ganga
|Northern and Eastern India
|Largest river system in India
|Indus River System
|Indus
|Northwestern Himalayas
|Major transboundary river system
|Brahmaputra River System
|Brahmaputra
|Northeast India
|Major Himalayan river system
|Godavari River System
|Godavari
|Peninsular India
|Largest river basin in Peninsular India
|Krishna River System
|Krishna
|Southern India
|Major Peninsular river system
Which Is the Largest River Basin in Peninsular India?
The Godavari River basin is the largest river basin in Peninsular India. The Godavari is often called the Dakshin Ganga. It is the largest river system of Peninsular India.
India’s Largest River System
|Feature
|Details
|Largest river system in India
|Ganga River System
|Main river
|Ganga
|Largest basin in India
|Ganga Basin
|Approximate share of India’s geographical area
|About 26%
|Formation of the Ganga
|Devprayag
|Major tributary
|Yamuna
|Mouth
|Bay of Bengal
|Largest Peninsular river system
|Godavari
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.