India has several major river systems that support agriculture, settlements and industries. Among them, the Ganga River system is the largest in India. Keep reading to know in detail about the largest river system.

Which Is the Largest River System in India?

The largest river system is the Ganga River System. It has the largest drainage basin in India.

What Is a River System?

A river system has a main river and all the smaller rivers and tributaries that flow into it. For example, the Ganga River system includes the main Ganga River, himalayan tributaries, rivers originating in the northern plains and several major tributaries that join the Ganga before it reaches the Bay of Bengal. These rivers together form the Ganga drainage system.

How Large Is the Ganga River Basin?

The Ganga basin is the largest river basin in India. It covers approximately 26 per cent of India’s geographical area. It is one of the most densely populated river basins in the world.