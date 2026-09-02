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Which Is the Largest River System in India?

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Sep 2, 2026, 10:53 IST

The Ganga River system is the largest river system in India. It has the largest drainage basin in the country and is one of the most important river systems of the Indian subcontinent.

Which Is the Largest River System in India?
Which Is the Largest River System in India?

India has several major river systems that support agriculture, settlements and industries.  Among them, the Ganga River system is the largest in India. Keep reading to know in detail about the largest river system. 

Which Is the Largest River System in India?

The largest river system is the Ganga River System. It has the largest drainage basin in India.

What Is a River System?

A river system has a main river and all the smaller rivers and tributaries that flow into it. For example, the Ganga River system includes the main Ganga River, himalayan tributaries, rivers originating in the northern plains and several major tributaries that join the Ganga before it reaches the Bay of Bengal. These rivers  together form the Ganga drainage system.

How Large Is the Ganga River Basin?

The Ganga basin is the largest river basin in India. It covers approximately 26 per cent of India’s geographical area. It is one of the most densely populated river basins in the world.

Where Does the Ganga River Originate?

The Ganga River is formed at Devprayag in Uttarakhand. At Devprayag, the Bhagirathi River and the Alaknanda River meet. From this confluence, the river is known as the Ganga.

Major Tributaries of the Ganga River

The Ganga River has several important tributaries. Major Left Bank Tributaries are Ramganga, Gomti, Ghaghara, Gandak, Kosi and Mahananda.  Major Right Bank Tributaries are Yamuna, Son and Damodar. The Yamuna River is one of the largest and most important tributaries of the Ganga.

States Covered by the Ganga River Basin

The Ganga basin extends across several Indian states. Important states include Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Delhi.

Ganga River System vs Other Major River Systems in India

River System Main River Major Region Importance
Ganga River System Ganga Northern and Eastern India Largest river system in India
Indus River System Indus Northwestern Himalayas Major transboundary river system
Brahmaputra River System Brahmaputra Northeast India Major Himalayan river system
Godavari River System Godavari Peninsular India Largest river basin in Peninsular India
Krishna River System Krishna Southern India Major Peninsular river system

Which Is the Largest River Basin in Peninsular India?

The Godavari River basin is the largest river basin in Peninsular India. The Godavari is often called the Dakshin Ganga. It is the largest river system of Peninsular India.

India’s Largest River System

Feature Details
Largest river system in India Ganga River System
Main river Ganga
Largest basin in India Ganga Basin
Approximate share of India’s geographical area About 26%
Formation of the Ganga Devprayag
Major tributary Yamuna
Mouth Bay of Bengal
Largest Peninsular river system Godavari

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Sep 2, 2026, 10:53 IST

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