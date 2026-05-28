Who is Dharmendra Pradhan? Know His Educational and Political Background

India is a nation where political and public services are often interlinked. In India, there are a number of leaders who begin their political careers with student politics and gradually get promoted to significant posts in the government. Dharmendra Pradhan is one of those leaders. His journey from Odisha to the corridors of New Delhi is a story worth knowing. He has been gaining traction due to the recent CBSE and NEET crisis. Let’s understand his educational and political background. Who is Dharmendra Pradhan? Dharmendra Pradhan is an Indian senior leader and politician of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was born in Talcher, Angul district, Odisha on 26th June, 1969. He is the son of Dr. Debendra Pradhan and Basanta Manjari Pradhan. During his political career, he has served in various significant ministries at the Union Government such as Minister of Education, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Minister of Steel and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Why is Dharmendra Pradhan Trending? In May 2026, Dharmendra Pradhan is trending due to two major controversies in India's education system: 1. CBSE OSM Issues This is the biggest reason that he is being in the limelight among people right now. CBSE has introduced a new system “On-Screen Marking” (OSM) for assessment of Class 12 Answer Sheets. But it began to give great headaches to students as the system showed blurred scans, missing pages, mismatch of the answer sheets etc. The problem went bigger and lakhs of Class 12 students and parents were worried. However, in a direct approach to public, the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said "I take responsibility" and that all issues will be rectified. He said a process to re-evaluate marks for the students seeking clarification/re-evaluation would be done.

2. NEET UG Paper Controversy The NEET UG 2026 exam was canceled after serious allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities were brought to notice. The Rajasthan SOG arrested the suspected masterminds in connection with the leak and on May 3, more than 22 lakh students who appeared on the exam were left in uncertainty. Due to this controversy, Dharmendra Pradhan made a big announcement that these important exams would be conducted online from next year. On 25 July 2026, Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from his post of the Education Minister of India effectively. This resign came amid the protests that are happening all around India regarding the NEET paper controversy. In his resignation he has mentioned that he was quite saddened to see the situation of the last 10 days and mentioned that the youth of India is the real power of the country.

He has now effectively resigned from his position and now serves as a Member of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/VSArqS98OJ — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 25, 2026 What is the Educational Background of Dharmendra Pradhan? Dharmendra Pradhan holds an MA in Anthropology from Utkal University, Vani Vihar Odisha as per Sansad website. Founded in 1943, Utkal University is one of the oldest and most reputed universities in Odisha. By studying Anthropology, which is the subject that deals with human societies, cultures, and their development, he gained a better understanding of India's diverse population and social structure. What is the Political Background of Dharmendra Pradhan? In 1983, Dharmendra Pradhan became an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activist. Later, he became the President of the Student Union in Talcher.

He was Secretary of ABVP and an election in-charge in Bihar and in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Odisha. He entered into BJP in 1998. He was first elected in the Lok Sabha in 2004 from Deogarh in Odisha and later went on to get elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2012 from Bihar. In 2017, he got a cabinet reshuffle where he was promoted to the cabinet-level rank for the Ministry of Petroleum and Gas with an additional charge for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Pradhan was appointed the Union minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in 2021. In 2024, he was elected to the 18th Lok Sabha. After this, he was once again appointed as the Union Minister of Education. He has resigned from his post effectively on 25 July 2026 and now only serves as a Member of Parliament.