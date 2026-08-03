Who is Prashant Kishor? Meet the Founder of Jan Suraaj and Former Election Strategist

Prashant Kishor is mostly known as PK. He is one of India’s most famous political strategists. He is known for designing successful election campaigns for many major political parties such as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2022, he launched a Jan Suraaj Movement which later evolved into a Political Party in Bihar. His party was formed to change Bihar’s socio-political condition. During the Bihar Assembly bypolls 2026, public interest in Prashant Kishor has surged. Who is Prashant Kishor? Prashant Kishor is one of India's most political strategists who has played a impotanat role in shaping election campaigns for many major political parties over the last decade. He entered active politics by launching the Jan Suraaj movement in Bihar in 2022, which later evolved into a political party. Prashant Kishor Biography

Name Prashant Kishor Pandey Popular as Prashant Kishor (PK) Date of Birth 20 March 1977 Age 49 years (as of 2026) Birthplace Konar, Rohtas, Bihar Spouse Dr. Jahnavi Das Known for Election campaign strategist and Founder of Jan Suraaj Education Science College (Patna), BBA (Lucknow University) Nationality Indian Profession Politician, Political Strategist Political Party Jan Suraaj Party Former Profession Public Health Specialist (UNICEF), Political Strategist Prashant Kishor’s Early Life and Education Prashant Kishor was born on March 20, 1977 in the village of Konar in Rohtas district of Bihar. His father was Shrikant Panday a government physician and his mother Sushila Panday was a housewife. Prashant Kishor completed his early schooling in Buxar, Bihar and completed higher secondary from Science College, Patna in 1993. He did a graduation in Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Lucknow University.

He pursued professional specialisation in advanced studies in public health and health economics.

He worked in field of public health and was associated with international development initiatives before entering politics. He worked for around eight years (2003–2011) with United Nations. As a public health specialist with UNICEF. There, he got exposure to governance, public policy and grassroots development which later influenced his approach to election strategy and political communication. Prashant Kishor’s Political Career Prashant Kishor first caught the attention of then-Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi when he was documenting relationship between economic growth and child malnutrition in India. Later, Kishor co-founded Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG), a non-profit media and strategy initiative that transformed how election campaigns were fought in India in 2013.

Prashant Kishor rose to national prominence after playing a significant role in the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, which helped establish him as one of India's leading political strategists. He converted CAG into the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) in 2015. A political consulting organisation known for using data driven campaign strategies, voter outreach programmes and digital communication to support political parties during elections. Major Election Campaigns Managed by Prashant Kishor Prashant Kishor has worked with leaders and political parties across the ideological spectrum over the years. Here are election campaigns conducted by him Gujarat Assembly Elections (2012): Assisted Narendra Modi in securing his third consecutive term as Gujarat Chief Minister. General Lok Sabha Elections (2014): Designed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign that brought Narendra Modi to power with a historic majority. Run campaign like "Chai Pe Charcha, ‘3D Hologram Rallies, Run for Unity, and aggressive social media integration. Bihar Assembly Elections 2015: made strategy for the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) uniting Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD, and the Congress and secured a landslide victory against the BJP. Punjab Assembly Elections 2017): Campaign for Captain Amarinder Singh and the Indian National Congress reviving the party in state with initiatives like Punjab Da Captain and Kisaan Karza Maaf. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections (2019): Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s extensive Praja Sankalpa Yatra (a 3,600 km walkathon), propelling the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to a decisive victory with 151 out of 175 seats. Delhi Assembly Elections (2020): Managed Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) campaign and AAP won 62 of 70 seats. West Bengal Election 2021: Strategised for Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), TMC swept the election with 213 seats. Tamil Nadu Elections (2021): M. K. Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led them back to power after a decade in opposition.

Prashant’s entry into Active Politics Prashant Kishor decided to enter electoral politics himself after the West Bengal victory in 2021. He launched the Jan Suraaj Abhiyan (People's Good Governance Campaign) in Bihar in 2022, The campaign aimed to engage with citizens and discuss issues related to governance, education, healthcare, employment and development. The movement later evolved into the Jan Suraaj Party, marking his transition from political strategist to full-time politician. On October 2, 2022, on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti. Kishor started a 3,500+ kilometer Padyatra from Gandhi Ashram in Bhitiharwa, West Champaran. It is a historical site of Mahatma Gandhi’s first Satyagraha in India. 3,500+ km walk and covered 5000+ villages with 1 Crore+ members of Jan Suraaj Party On October 2, 2024 in Patna, Prashant Kishor officially converted the movement into a full-fledged political party and named it as the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP).

What is Jan Suraaj Party? Jan Suraaj Party is a state political party in Bihar and was founded by Prashant Kishor. The party focuses on governance reforms, education, healthcare, employment generation, transparency and improving public service delivery. His party core ideology follows the philosophy of Gandhism, Social Liberalism, and Decentralized Governance. And Party symbol is a School Bag that symbolises education and youth potential. Rtd. IFS officer Manoj Bharti is the party's current Bihar State President and former MP Uday Singh was later appointed as the National President. Prashant Kishor has emerged as one of the prominent political faces in Bihar. Through the Jan Suraaj campaign and other political activities. He fought the state assembly election of 2025 but was not able to secure a seat.