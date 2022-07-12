Who was Monty Norman? Creator of the James Bond theme

Monty Norman, a British composer who wrote the signature theme song for the James Bond films, died on 11th July 2022 at the age of 94 years. The iconic James Bond theme is the signature theme music of the James Bond film franchise. The first appearance of the James Bond theme music was in Dr. No which was released in 1962 where it was accompanied with the gun barrel and main title sequence. Again, it was heard in the opening credits of ‘From Russia with Love’ (1963), Thunderball (1965), On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), The World is Not Enough (1999), Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), and Spectre (2015).

Who was Monty Norman?

Monty Norman was a composer, singer, writer, and lyricist. Norman was born in London in 1928. Since a young age, he became interested in pursuing singing as career. He was a singer for big bands and variety shows. In 1950s, Norman started singing and composing songs for performers such as Tommy Steele and Bob Hope. He also composed various musicals including ‘Poppy’, ‘Expresso Bongo’, ‘Make Me An Offer’, ‘Songbook’. Monty Norman Net Worth at the time of this death has been reportedly estimated around $5 million.

History behind the James Bond theme

Producer Albert ‘Cubby’ Broccoli had hired Norman to compose a theme for the first James Bond movie ‘Dr. No’ which was released in 1962. Norman was inspired by a song ‘Good Sign, Bad Sign’ which he had composed for musical adaptation of V.S. Naipaul’s novel ‘A House for Mr Biswas’.

The James Bond theme was recorded on 21st June 1962 using nine brass instruments, five saxophones, a rhythm section, and a solo guitar. Norman won England’s prestigious Ivor Novello Award from the Performing Rights Society in 1977 for the ‘James Bond’ theme.

Monty Norman’s ‘James Bond’ theme Lawsuit

However, conflict erupted over the years when the producers were looking for a more commercially viable theme for the James Bond franchise. It was then John Barry re-arranged the theme and later claimed it as his own creation in a 1997 story in the Times of London. This resulted in Norman suing the Times of London disputing that he had originally composed the iconic James Bond theme.

In 2001, a jury in London’s High Court ruled in the favour of Norman and awarded him 30,000 pounds plus court costs.

