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Balochistan: The Untapped Mineral Treasure of Pakistan

By Manisha Waldia
Last Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 14:45 IST

Do you know which province is known as a the mineral treasure? It holds approximately $ 6 trillion mineral reserves including large copper, gold and rare earth elements. Explore more about Pakistan's Mineral treasure. 

Mineral Treasure of Pakistan
Mineral Treasure of Pakistan

Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest province with a total area of 347190 square kilometers. It was established in 1970 and its capital is Quetta. Balochistan has the largest untapped mineral reserves including Copper, Gold and coal which is estimated at a value of $6 trillion. Despite being the largest mineral hub Balochistan is considered the least developed province of Pakistan. 

Mineral Treasure of Pakistan

Balochisan’s 347,190 square kilometers area accounts for 44% of its total land area. However, it accounts for only 6% of Pakistan’s total population. Balochistan’s huge land mass has a high concentration of mineral reserves.

Balochistan has 92 districts of which 50 are essential for commercial minerals. These districts account for Pakistan’s total 68% of mineral reserves. 

Balochistan's geography is also unique because it lies on three major tectonic plates that are Indian, Eurasian and Arabian. This unique subterranean friction created fracture faults and magmatic arcs. It traps trillions of dollars of valuable elements beneath its surface. 

This unique subterranean friction created fractured faults and magmatic arcs, trapping trillions of dollars of valuable elements right beneath the surface.

List of Largest Mineral Reserves in Balochistan

S. No

Mineral

Extraction Area / District

Estimated Reserves 
 1.

Copper 

Reko Diq and Saindak in Chagai District

12.3 million tonnes 
2. 

Gold 

Reko Diq and Saindak in Chagai District

20.9 million tonnes 
3. 

Natural Gas

Sui in Dera Bugli District 

9 trillion cubic feet as per the original reserve baseline
4. 

Iron Ore

Bilband in Mastung and Pachin Koh in Chagai 

273 million tons

5.

Coal 

Chamalang, Duki, Degari, Mach and Harnai

217 million tons

6.

Sulfur

Koh-i-Sultan in Chagai District

50 million tons

7.

Baryte

Khuzdar District

14 million tons

8.

Chromite

Muslim Bagh, Khanozai and Wadh

Contain  more than 90% of Pakistan's total domestic output

9.

Limestone  and Granite

Lasbela, Loralai and Quetta

Considered as inexhaustible structural deposits level

10.

Onyx Marble

Chagai District

Extensive reserve

11.

Lead  and Zinc

Duddar in Lasbela, Gunga  and  Surmai in Khuzdar

millions of tons of high-grade carbonate ore

Minerals (1)

Reko Diq gold and Copper Project

It is believed that the world’s largest copper and gold reserves are untapped in the rocks of the Reko Diq of Chagai district of Balochistan. It is estimated to be home to 5.9 billion tonnes of mineral reserves including gold and copper. 

According to the Australian mining company BHP Minerals, Reko Diq’s home to the world’s largest untapped minerals. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) backs the exploration project.

For gold production and exploration the Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association in partnership with the Barrick Gold Corporation will produce around 260,000 tonnes of copper and 300,000 ounces of gold annually. Phase one of the project will begin in 2028. 

Manisha Waldia
Manisha Waldia

Executive - Editorial

Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.

Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 19:04 IST

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