Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest province with a total area of 347190 square kilometers. It was established in 1970 and its capital is Quetta. Balochistan has the largest untapped mineral reserves including Copper, Gold and coal which is estimated at a value of $6 trillion. Despite being the largest mineral hub Balochistan is considered the least developed province of Pakistan.

Mineral Treasure of Pakistan

Balochisan’s 347,190 square kilometers area accounts for 44% of its total land area. However, it accounts for only 6% of Pakistan’s total population. Balochistan’s huge land mass has a high concentration of mineral reserves.

Balochistan has 92 districts of which 50 are essential for commercial minerals. These districts account for Pakistan’s total 68% of mineral reserves.

Balochistan's geography is also unique because it lies on three major tectonic plates that are Indian, Eurasian and Arabian. This unique subterranean friction created fracture faults and magmatic arcs. It traps trillions of dollars of valuable elements beneath its surface.